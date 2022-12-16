Seminole County players shine in Cure All-Star Game

WINTER PARK, FLORIDA – Hagerty’s Anthony Benzija and Seminole’s Rory Thomas both led their schools to the state playoffs this season, but they turned even more heads on Thursday night.

Benzija completed 11 of 14 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 34 yards to lead Team Soldier past Team Warrior, 35-10, in the 2022 Field Turf Cure All-Stars Game at Showalter Field.

Thomas rushed for a game-high 109 yards on 16 carries in a highlight-reel performance for Team Warrior. He had five runs of 10 yards or more, including a 26-yard burst in the third quarter.

The two players were easy picks for both teams’ Most Valuable Player selection by multiple media outlets. The game pitted some of the best seniors from Orange and Seminole counties.

Team Soldier offensive linemen Brody Riffe (West Orange) and Nikita Ots (Boone) celebrate winning the Cure All-Stars trophy on Thursday night. Photo by Jeff Gardenour

“I felt good about the game,” said Benzija. “My O-line was blocking well, my wide receivers were catching the ball. We went out there and executed. I was making the right reads and if it wasn’t there, I improvised with my legs.”

Benzija helped jumpstart Team Soldier, which took a 7-3 lead into the second quarter. He engineered two scoring drives, capped by TD passes to Dr. Phillips star wide receiver Justin Stith.

Stith said he dedicated the game to his “Auntie Crystal,” who died from cancer a few weeks ago. “This all came out for her,” Stith said. “I dedicated the game to her. I came out and dominated like I usually do. Then, I let everybody else enjoy the game.”

Stith scored on a dramatic 66-yard catch-and-run in which he split the Team Warrior secondary and sped to the end zone, and on a 3-yard TD pass in the second quarter to help Team Soldier take a 21-3 halftime lead.

Team Soldier never trailed and the game went to a running clock in the fourth quarter when it ran its lead to 35-3. Horizon High’s Trei Ginn raced 49 yards around right end for a touchdown late in the game for Team Warrior, which also got a 30-yard field goal from Lake Highland Prep’s Alex Lusito.

Team Soldier wide receiver Justin Stith, a Dr. Phillips star, caught four passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-10 victory against Team Warrior on Thursday night. Photo by Jeff Gardenour

Benzija benefited from a monster offensive line all night long. Working hard in the trenches were West Orange’s Brody Riffe (6-8, 315) and Boone’s Nikita Ots (6-4, 300). Riffe is considering Pitt for college.

“I’m just so glad that the coaches chose me to come out here and play,” Riffe said. “I’m glad my brother, (West Orange’s Greyson Riffe), was on the other side and came out and played. I’m blessed.”

Bishop Moore’s Drew Spinogatti turned in one of the wildest plays of the game for Team Soldier when he scooped up an onside kick by Team Warrior on the opening kickoff and raced 53 yards for touchdown.

Oviedo power running back Omari Wyatt smashed in from the 1-yard line, and Edgewater defensive lineman Vincent Burse (6-2, 260) scored on a 15-yard scoop-and-score for the winners in the second half.

Thomas, who led the Seminoles to the Class 4 Metro regional semifinals, said he was glad to put on a show in the all-star game. “It was a big opportunity to put on a showcase,” said Thomas, who is considering offers from multiple schools, including Marshall.