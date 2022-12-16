ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Park, FL

Seminole County players shine in Cure All-Star Game

By Jeff Gardenour
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2awVC6_0jkXpbJn00

WINTER PARK, FLORIDA – Hagerty’s Anthony Benzija and Seminole’s Rory Thomas both led their schools to the state playoffs this season, but they turned even more heads on Thursday night.

Benzija completed 11 of 14 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 34 yards to lead Team Soldier past Team Warrior, 35-10, in the 2022 Field Turf Cure All-Stars Game at Showalter Field.

Thomas rushed for a game-high 109 yards on 16 carries in a highlight-reel performance for Team Warrior. He had five runs of 10 yards or more, including a 26-yard burst in the third quarter.

The two players were easy picks for both teams’ Most Valuable Player selection by multiple media outlets. The game pitted some of the best seniors from Orange and Seminole counties.

Team Soldier offensive linemen Brody Riffe (West Orange) and Nikita Ots (Boone) celebrate winning the Cure All-Stars trophy on Thursday night.

Photo by Jeff Gardenour

“I felt good about the game,” said Benzija. “My O-line was blocking well, my wide receivers were catching the ball. We went out there and executed. I was making the right reads and if it wasn’t there, I improvised with my legs.”

Benzija helped jumpstart Team Soldier, which took a 7-3 lead into the second quarter. He engineered two scoring drives, capped by TD passes to Dr. Phillips star wide receiver Justin Stith.

Stith said he dedicated the game to his “Auntie Crystal,” who died from cancer a few weeks ago. “This all came out for her,” Stith said. “I dedicated the game to her. I came out and dominated like I usually do. Then, I let everybody else enjoy the game.”

Stith scored on a dramatic 66-yard catch-and-run in which he split the Team Warrior secondary and sped to the end zone, and on a 3-yard TD pass in the second quarter to help Team Soldier take a 21-3 halftime lead.

Team Soldier never trailed and the game went to a running clock in the fourth quarter when it ran its lead to 35-3. Horizon High’s Trei Ginn raced 49 yards around right end for a touchdown late in the game for Team Warrior, which also got a 30-yard field goal from Lake Highland Prep’s Alex Lusito.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YOrN4_0jkXpbJn00
Team Soldier wide receiver Justin Stith, a Dr. Phillips star, caught four passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-10 victory against Team Warrior on Thursday night.

Photo by Jeff Gardenour

Benzija benefited from a monster offensive line all night long. Working hard in the trenches were West Orange’s Brody Riffe (6-8, 315) and Boone’s Nikita Ots (6-4, 300). Riffe is considering Pitt for college.

“I’m just so glad that the coaches chose me to come out here and play,” Riffe said. “I’m glad my brother, (West Orange’s Greyson Riffe), was on the other side and came out and played. I’m blessed.”

Bishop Moore’s Drew Spinogatti turned in one of the wildest plays of the game for Team Soldier when he scooped up an onside kick by Team Warrior on the opening kickoff and raced 53 yards for touchdown.

Oviedo power running back Omari Wyatt smashed in from the 1-yard line, and Edgewater defensive lineman Vincent Burse (6-2, 260) scored on a 15-yard scoop-and-score for the winners in the second half.

Thomas, who led the Seminoles to the Class 4 Metro regional semifinals, said he was glad to put on a show in the all-star game. “It was a big opportunity to put on a showcase,” said Thomas, who is considering offers from multiple schools, including Marshall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YybjG_0jkXpbJn00
Team Warrior running back Rory Thomas, a Seminole High star, rushed 16 times for 109 yards in a spectacular performance on Thursday night in the Cure All-Stars Game.

Photo by Jeff Gardenour

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

How to protect your plants as bitter cold forecast for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Models show that on Christmas Eve morning, Central Florida will see lows in the 20s or 30s, with "feels like" temperaturespotentially dipping into the teens. Many Floridians are not used to this kind of cold and may wonder how to protect their plants from the bitter temperatures.
ORLANDO, FL
disneybymark.com

UPDATE on Brightline Train Service in Florida

The expansion of high-speed rail in Florida is continuing!. Sure, we’re still disappointed that the train won’t connect Orlando International Airport to Disney Springs, as originally planned, but high-speed trains will soon be able to take you to other parts of Florida, including to and from the Orlando International Airport, quickly and efficiently. Now we’ve got the latest update on some stations the Brightline trains will service!
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Florida Man Details Terrifying Encounter of Bear Charging Him While Walking His Dog

Recently, a Florida man was chased by a bear. He thinks that the curious animal was actually after his dog. So far this year, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has received thousands of reports of bear encounters in Central Florida. In most cases, everything goes smoothly and no one gets hurt. However, there have been occasions when people have been injured.
LONGWOOD, FL
WESH

Hanukkah celebrations begin across Central Florida

Fla. — Hanukkah begins at sundown on Dec. 18. Families will celebrate the Jewish "Festival of Lights" holiday for eight days and nights through prayers, food, games and the lighting of the menorah. Several counties across Central Florida are inviting the community to join in on the festivities....
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Florida Realtor Finds Couple Getting It On In Pool Of For Sale House

A realtor in Polk County walked into interesting situation while preparing to show a house that was for sale. The agent found a couple having sex in the pool! The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported the agent pulled up to the empty home and saw a mysterious car in the driveway around 9:45 a.m. Knowing that no one was authorized to be on the property, the confused agent called 911.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Volusia woman killed in crash after hydroplaning on I-4

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old Deltona woman was killed Thursday afternoon after hydroplaning on Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the woman was headed east along Interstate 4 near Mile Marker 127 at about 1:45 p.m. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off...
DELTONA, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

TikTok Star Ali Spice Dies in DeLand Car Accident

DELAND, Fla. - Ali Spice, a famous content creator on the social platform TikTok, was killed on Sunday in a car accident on SR-44 near DeLand. She was 21 years old at the time of her death. According to sources familiar with the incident, the crash killed her and two other passengers, 25 year-old Daytona Beach resident Kyle Moser and Ava Fellerman, a friend.
DELAND, FL
TheDailyBeast

Discipline Crackdown Freaks Out Parents in Florida Schools

Two weeks ago, Brevard County, Florida, Sheriff Wayne Ivey stood at a podium set in front of the local jail and its barbed-wire fences and suggested that children were not sufficiently terrified of getting in trouble at school.“They know they’re not going to be given after-school detention, they’re not going to be suspended,” Ivey, whose school-based officers carry long guns, declared. “They’re not going to be expelled or, like in the old days, they’re not gonna have the cheeks of their ass torn off for not doing right in class.”The statement—made alongside newly installed far-right school board chair Matt Susin—ushered...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
FLORIDA STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy