Top 5: What's happening in the area

The band Maria The Mexican will perform tonight at Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall at 8 p.m. Submitted

Saint Joseph Symphony to perform a holiday concert on Saturday: For the Saint Joseph Symphony, the holiday season is a time to dance. Hosting its “Holiday Cheer” concert with renowned dance soloist Tommy Wasiuta, the symphony promises a special performance at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St. Reserved seats are $15 to $45, student prices are $7.50 to $15 (plus fees.) Tickets can be purchased online at www.saintjosephsymphony.org, from the symphony office at 816-233-7701 or at the box office on the day of the show.

St. Joseph Community Chorus to perform “Christmas at the Cathedral”: It truly is the most wonderful time of the year for the St. Joseph Community Chorus. Not only will it be performing its annual “Christmas at the Cathedral” concert, but the group also will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of its collaborator, the Fountain City Brass Band. The concerts will be performed at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, and 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at the St. Joseph Cathedral, 519 N. 10th St. Tickets to the concert are $20 to $22 and are free for students. They are available online at stjoechorus.org/tickets or the door.