Construction of a Fairfield Inn by Marriott progresses in downtown Decatur on Thursday. It is one of three new hotels coming to the city, including a Hampton Inn & Suites.

A Hampton Inn & Suites is joining the city’s list of new hotels while construction of the Fairfield Inn by Marriott continues in downtown Decatur.

