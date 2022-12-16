Members vote to close Decatur Country Club

From the files of 1900
Vick Clark is among the clerical force at the Racket Store.
Ed Daniel has opened a restaurant in the old Speegle store building.
S.M. Allison has opened a jewelry shop, near the Bargain Store.
Mr. and Mrs. H.L. Heidelburg will leave the last of the month for Los Angeles, California, where they expect to make their future home.
Miss Hassie Mayo, who had taught school at Walter and Baileyton, died recently at the home of her brother, Thomas Mayo, at Walter.
William H. Waldrop has been appointed Notary Public in Beat 13.
Doctor James P. Moon and Miss Joe Ann Johnson were...
