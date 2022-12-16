ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Members vote to close Decatur Country Club

By Michael Wetzel Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 5 days ago
The 99-year-old Decatur Country Club will come to an end after members voted Wednesday night at an emergency meeting to close it.

