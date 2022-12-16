COLUMBUS, Ohio - Pete DeBoer called this past five-game road trip a gauntlet, and he had a pretty good point. The Stars played the Penguins, the Devils, the Capitals, the Hurricanes and the Blue Jackets - and four of those teams were on winning runs and feeling all manners of positive momentum. But Dallas was able to forge a 3-1-1 record on the journey thanks to a 2-1 win at Columbus on Monday, and it was a pretty good feeling for everyone.

