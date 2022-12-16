Read full article on original website
NHL
Down on the Farm: Prospects on Similar Journey to the State of Hockey
Daemon Hunt and Ryan O'Rourke with nearly identical paths to pro hockey. To say Minnesota Wild prospects Daemon Hunt and Ryan O'Rourke have taken similar hockey journeys would be an understatement. The two rookie defensemen share a tremendous amount in common, yet possess their own uniqueness which makes each one a high-end prospect within the organization.
NHL
Preview: December 20 vs. New Jersey
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils will go head-to-head for first place in the Metropolitan Division Tuesday night at PNC Arena. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 19-6-6 (44 Points, T-1st, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Sergachev returns for Lightning against Maple Leafs
Chinakhov on IR for Blue Jackets; Hayes back for Flyers. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Mikhail Sergachev will return for the Lightning when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, BSSUNX, SN NOW, ESPN+).
NHL
NHL signs multiyear Canadian partnership with BET99
TORONTO, ON - - Canadian-based premium online sports betting, casino and free-to-play company BET99 and the National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced a new multi-year partnership naming BET99 an Official Partner of the NHL. BET99 will partner with the NHL to launch their new Free-to-Play game called "NHL PrePlay",...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Senators
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets make a brief stop at home tonight to take on the Ottawa Senators. Stay tuned for all the information from the morning skate, the Three Storylines, and the line-up updates when they come available. -- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com. Game Notes. The Jets have scored five...
NHL
Predators Reassign Jordan Gross to Milwaukee (AHL)
Predators hit the road tomorrow night to take on Blackhawks. Nashville, Tenn. (December 20, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has reassigned defenseman Jordan Gross to Milwaukee (AHL). Gross, 27 (5/9/95), scored in Monday's overtime victory over Edmonton to give...
NHL
State Your Case: Has Pavelski or Carter made bigger impact in NHL?
NHL.com writers debate where forwards for Stars, Penguins stand at 1,200-game milestone. Joe Pavelski played his 1,200th NHL game Dec. 17 when the Dallas Stars lost 5-4 to the Carolina Hurricanes. Jeff Carter is scheduled to hit that same milestone on Thursday when the Pittsburgh Penguins host Carolina. Each forward...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Golden Knights
LAS VEGAS - Don Granato informed Ilya Lyubushkin on Monday morning that he would be in the lineup against the Vegas Golden Knights, his first game since November 28 due to a lower-body injury. Lyubushkin's response, according to Granato: "Thank you, coach." "He's a really special person," Granato said. "…...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Shesterkin leads surging Rangers into Pittsburgh
Winning streaks also at stake for Lightning, Hurricanes. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from eight games Tuesday. Shesterkin leading the way as Rangers roll. Igor Shesterkin won the Vezina...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Kraken
SEATTLE - For the second time this season, the Winnipeg Jets will take on the Seattle Kraken on the back half of a back-to-back. But, to steal a phrase from head coach Rick Bowness, the Jets aren't looking for excuses. They're looking for solutions. They found a solution the first...
NHL
Heika's Take: 'It was a total team effort'
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Pete DeBoer called this past five-game road trip a gauntlet, and he had a pretty good point. The Stars played the Penguins, the Devils, the Capitals, the Hurricanes and the Blue Jackets - and four of those teams were on winning runs and feeling all manners of positive momentum. But Dallas was able to forge a 3-1-1 record on the journey thanks to a 2-1 win at Columbus on Monday, and it was a pretty good feeling for everyone.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Devils 2
Picking up two big points, Florida improved to 15-13-4 in the standings. "We needed an effort like that," Reinhart said. "It's games like that that kind of get the ball rolling and momentum going in the right direction. Hopefully we can build off that." For a quick recap of the...
NHL
Isles Day to Day: Varlamov Out with Lower Body Injury
Semyon Varlamov is day to day with a lower body injury, Cory Schneider recalled on emergency conditions. Semyon Varlamov is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello announced on Monday. Varlamov left Saturday's game in Vegas with 6:22 remaining and will not be in...
NHL
PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 19.12.22
SAN JOSE - The Flames hit the ice at the SAP Center on Monday, prepping for their upcoming match-up against the Sharks. Calgary is coming off of a 5-2 win in San Jose on Sunday night, with Elias Lindholm striking twice and Jacob Markstrom making 24 saves in the victory. Lindholm's pair of goals made history, coming 35 seconds apart - the fastest to open a period by one player in Flames history, and the eighth-fastest in NHL history.
NHL
How Pavelski has defied the odds and improved his level of play
The 38-year-old not only contributes points, but also brings leadership and wisdom to the Dallas Stars. Joe Pavelski offers the Stars an incredible number of points, leadership and competitive drive. But he also might be the team leader, from one perspective. Pavelski played in his 1,200th regular season game Saturday,...
NHL
THE TRUE WARRIOR
Hockey players are widely known for their toughness. We're rarely aware of any injury or ailment they're playing through on any given night. But maybe one of the toughest moments at the Scotiabank Saddledome this year came from someone other than a member of the Flames. Nov. 12, 2022. Hockey...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ SHARKS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie in San Jose. The Flames start their four-game road trip in San Jose, taking on the Sharks at the SAP Center. As per the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:. Lines. Dillon Dube - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Jonathan Huberdeau...
NHL
Lindholm helps Flames defeat Sharks, end 5-game skid
Scores twice 19 seconds apart in 3rd; Karlsson gets 700th NHL point. The Flames scored 3 goals in the 3rd, including 2 from Elias Lindholm in 19 seconds to beat the Sharks 5-2 and break their 5-game losing streak. 04:57 •. Elias Lindholm had two goals and an assist, and...
NHL
Hammond announces retirement from NHL because of ankle injury
Goalie for seven seasons best remembered for 20-1-2 run with Senators in 2014-15 Andrew Hammond announced his retirement from the NHL on Monday. The 34-year-old goalie said he will not be able to make a full recovery from an ankle injury sustained during his time with the Montreal Canadiens last season.
NHL
FUTURE WATCH UPDATE - 19.12.22
A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues. Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame. What was talked about at Monday's practice in San Jose. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. December 19, 2022. MARKSTROM ON PLAYING 400TH CAREER GAME:. "When it's even,...
