Marlene Dumas’ portraits at the Palazzo Grassi in Venice must be seen by anyone who dreams of capturing character on paper or canvas. They are a masterclass of magic – she gets paints and inks to flow and settle and express every emotion and somehow manifest characters in a way that makes them, well, them, in their contemplation, in their agony. The painting is light-touched, but the emotions are real, sometimes painfully raw.

1 DAY AGO