Read full article on original website
Related
traveltomorrow.com
The effortlessly expressive faces of Marlene Dumas
Marlene Dumas’ portraits at the Palazzo Grassi in Venice must be seen by anyone who dreams of capturing character on paper or canvas. They are a masterclass of magic – she gets paints and inks to flow and settle and express every emotion and somehow manifest characters in a way that makes them, well, them, in their contemplation, in their agony. The painting is light-touched, but the emotions are real, sometimes painfully raw.
Comments / 0