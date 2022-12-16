Read full article on original website
Migrants at US-Mexico border await ruling on asylum limits
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Migrants along the U.S. border with Mexico crowded into shelters Wednesday as they waited for the Supreme Court to rule on whether and when to lift pandemic-era restrictions that have prevented many from seeking asylum. The limits on border crossings had been set to expire Wednesday before conservative-leaning states sought the top court’s help to keep them in place. The Biden administration asked the court to lift the restrictions, but not before Christmas. It is not clear when the court’s decision will come. Meantime, thousands of people have gathered all along the Mexican side of the southern border, camping outside or packing into shelters, hoping for the opportunity to seek refuge in the U.S. The Texas National Guard took up positions in El Paso. Jhorman Morey, a 38-year-old mechanic from Venezuela, warmed his hands by a campfire with a half-dozen other migrants on the southern side of the Rio Grande. He said he was waiting for a decision on the restrictions before attempting to cross into the U.S. Other migrants waded through shallow waters toward a gate in the border fence.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
The US Government Is Involved in Secret Wars in 15 Countries
The original terms of the U.S. Constitution place the power to declare war solely in the hands of Congress. A revolutionary concept at the time, the framers of the Constitution reasoned that decisions of such gravity necessitated careful deliberation and open public debate and could not be made unilaterally by the president if the United […]
9 Safest Places To Retire Abroad for Less Than $2,000 a Month
A lower cost of living, better weather, lower taxes and a higher quality of life are all reasons to think about making the move to another country when you get ready to retire -- and leaving the U.S....
Biden: US looking to strengthen relationship with Ecuador
WASHINGTON (AP) — With Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso by his side, President Joe Biden said Monday the U.S. is looking to expand and strengthen the U.S. relationship with one of its staunchest allies in South America and a country that’s getting plenty of attention from China. Lasso’s visit...
Dutch leader apologizes for Netherlands’ role in slave trade
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte apologized Monday on behalf of his government for the Netherlands’ role in slavery and the slave trade, in a speech welcomed by activists as historic but lacking in concrete plans for repair and reparations. “Today I apologize,” Rutte...
We need a rural health refocus
Despite improvements in the quality and delivery of health care in America, few in Washington comprehend the barriers to care rural Americans still suffer. Across the board, rural Americans face distinct health challenges compared to folks living in urban areas and are often sicker, spend more money on health care costs, and have access to…
UN chief strongly hopes war in Ukraine will end in 2023
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief expressed strong hopes Monday that the Ukraine war will end in 2023 and on other global hotspots condemned the Iranian government’s crackdown on demonstrators, urged all countries to fight terrorist threats from the extreme right and called on the international community to tell Israel’s new right-wing government that “there is no alternative to the two-state solution.”
