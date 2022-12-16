Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong message for Khris Middleton after brutal shooting night in loss vs. Grizzlies

Read full article on original website
Report: Former NBA player Amar'e Stoudemire arrested for allegedly punching daughter
Former NBA player Amar'e Stoudemire, 40, was booked early Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanor battery, according to court records.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Signs With New Team
Kostas Antetokounmpo (Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother) was recently waived by the Chicago Bulls and has now signed with Fenerbahçe Basketball.
Former Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Signs With New Team
Former 2017 NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors Ian Clark has signed a deal with the Adelaide 36ers in the NBL.
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Are Pissed At Jeanie Buss And Rob Pelinka For Failing LeBron James And Anthony Davis This Season
Los Angeles basketball is in a pretty rough state right now. As the science experiment continues to operate in Clipperland, the Lakers are considering all their options amid the latest development of Anthony Davis. After suffering a foot injury in Friday's 126-108 win over the Nuggets, Davis left the game...
Klay Thompson and Draymond Green Receive Last Minute Injury Updates vs. Raptors
The Golden State Warriors have updated their injury report vs. the Toronto Raptors
Ja Morant Reacts to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving Dominating Detroit Pistons
The Brooklyn Nets came back to defeat the Detroit Pistons behind KD and Kyrie
"Nowhere in the history of the game have I seen such disrespect for a general manager"-Isiah Thomas defends former Chicago Bulls president Jerry Krause
In 2020, Netflix released a docuseries titled "The Last Dance" centered around the Chicago Bulls' final championship run. While the documentary jumps from topic to topic, one recurring theme is the treatment of the Bulls' former president Jerry Krause. While with the Bulls, Krause saw substantial ...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Lakers: Did LeBron James Just Subtly Pressure Rob Pelinka To Make Moves?
With Anthony Davis hurt indefinitely, will L.A. even trade one of its picks now?
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Zion Williamson are set to face off in a battle of beasts
Giannis and Zion are some of the best power forwards in the NBA and their matchup will be a must-watch
NBA world reacts to horrible Lakers news
After a disappointing start to the season, the Los Angeles Lakers were finally starting to build a little bit of momentum in recent weeks, especially on offense. But unfortunately for Los Angeles, the team is getting hit with a massive setback with an injury to star Anthony Davis. As NBA insider Shams Charania reported on Read more... The post NBA world reacts to horrible Lakers news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WATCH: Jordan Poole's Hilarious Reaction After Career Night vs. Toronto Raptors
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole went off vs. Toronto
NBA Odds: Bucks vs. Cavaliers prediction, odds and pick – 12/21/2022
The Milwaukee Bucks (22-8) visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (21-11) on Wednesday. Action tips off at 7:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Cavaliers prediction and pick. Milwaukee has won two of their last three games to bump them to first place in the Eastern Conference....
Kevin Durant Makes History in Nets vs. Pistons Game
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant made history against the Detroit Pistons
BREAKING: Russell Westbrook's Updated Injury Status For Lakers-Suns Game
Russell Westbrook has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.
Former Knicks Star Amar'e Stoudemire Arrested For Domestic Violence - Knicks & NBA Tracker
The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...
Ja Morant’s wasted effort still leaves Nuggets rookie with brutal realization
The Denver Nuggets had every reason to feel good Tuesday night. Not only did they beat Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies at home, 105-91, but they also are now the No. 1 team in the Western Conference. Those will make Nuggets rookie Christian Braun feel much better after Morant scored plenty of points on him.
Jalen Brunson’s immediate reaction to Knicks winning 8th straight after dispatching Warriors
At the start of December, the New York Knicks, despite the addition of Jalen Brunson, appeared destined to muster yet another mediocre season. However, things could change quickly in the span of two weeks. After destroying the Golden State Warriors, 133-93, on Tuesday night, the Knicks have now extended their winning streak to eight, climbing the ladder in a cutthroat Eastern Conference with an 18-13 record.
‘Means business’: Nikola Jokic roasts teammates for lack of drip after major fit change this season
Look good, feel good, play good. (“Well” is the correct word to use, but that wouldn’t sound as catchy, no?) That is not exactly a new sentiment. For years, humans have been taught to dress for success. And it seems as if Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is taking that to heart after showing up […] The post ‘Means business’: Nikola Jokic roasts teammates for lack of drip after major fit change this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Woodson drops troubling Trayce Jackson-Davis update after win vs Elon
The Indiana Hoosiers were missing star big man Trayce Jackson-Davis in their Tuesday game against the Elon Phoenix, but they did not really need him to demolish their opponent in a 96-72 home win. However, Indiana basketball might still be without Jackson-Davis in the Hoosiers’ next game on Friday against the Kennesaw State Owls, still […] The post Mike Woodson drops troubling Trayce Jackson-Davis update after win vs Elon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
