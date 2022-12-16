ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Power deal with state regulators could bring $1.8B rate hike over three years

By Stanley Dunlap
Georgia Recorder
Georgia Recorder
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XAVzT_0jkXn8DT00

The Georgia Public Service Commission is set to vote on Dec. 20 on a trimmed-down $1.9 billion rate hike that the company's 2.7 million customers would pay over the next three years. John McCosh/Georgia Recorder

The Georgia Public Service Commission is primed to vote Tuesday on Georgia Power’s three-year rate plan after the utility company and state regulatory staff agreed to a 39% lower hike on customers’ bills than originally proposed.

A trimmed down $1.8 billion deal that would prevent a sharp rise in electricity rates beginning in January was debated by the state’s largest utility company, the Public Service Commission, and investors for several hours Thursday. Nevertheless, the five-member commission must resolve a rift over the company’s profit margins and solar power’s future when it convenes Tuesday for a final decision.

Georgia Power and the Public Service Advocacy staff agreed on the stipulated agreement on Wednesday evening after months of tense negotiations on the company’s $2.9 billion proposal.

The original request would have added $14.32 onto the typical residential customer’s monthly costs starting in 2023, before topping out in 2025 at $17 higher than the current bill.

The stipulated agreement cuts down the overall increase, starting with a more affordable $3.60 monthly hike starting next year.

Commission attorney Daniel Walsh said the agreement was reached in mind of bracing for other multiple other increases looming over the next several years, with the company likely seeking $2 billion to recover fuel expenses and billions of more dollars once the two nuclear generators at Plant Vogtle are up and running.

“This is an opportunity for the commission to offer some relief to customers who still will have to withstand substantial rate increases over the next few years,” Walsh said. “The fact that we were able to reach agreement on the lion’s share of the issues in this case, and that a number of other parties have already signed onto the agreement, reflects that the parties negotiated in good faith.”

The most significant cost-saving changes in the pending agreement is a $180 million cut in operations and maintenance expenses, spending $600 million less on electric grid improvements and reducing electric vehicle infrastructure spending from $90 million by 75%.

Despite some significant concessions, Georgia Power attorney Brandon Marzo said the company remains confident that it can provide safe and efficient power to its 2.7 million customers as it transitions to cleaner energy sources.

“I will admit to you that this has been one of the more passionate cases that I’ve been a part of,” Marzo said. “It took a long time to work with the parties to get a reasonable, well balanced, result in this case and I guarantee you that we have done that.”

Before the commission adjourned Thursday, solar industry and clean energy advocates remained critical of the pending agreements not going far enough to support a popular rooftop solar program.

The 5,000 customers who participate in the monthly so-called net metering program, which allows them to sell back excess energy to the company, would be grandfathered in for 15 years.

The public service staff and company officials would determine whether a monthly minimum bill should be added before the program gets reviewed again in the scheduled 2025 rate case that sets targets for the following three years.

Georgia Power claims a more methodical analysis is needed to determine the best options for customers who don’t power their homes and businesses with solar power.

Georgia Solar Industries Association executive director Don Moreland said that it is now up to the elected commissioners to decide the fate of solar energy and help ensure that customers are fairly compensated “for the energy put back on the grid and solar rooftop users save money on the electric bill, especially in the face of rising rates.”

On Thursday, some commissioners and advocacy groups also questioned proposals to allow the utility provider to earn a significantly higher return on equity than the industry average.

Walsh said that under Georgia Power’s request, the company will be able to earn $945 million over the next three years above the stipulated margin before sharing excess profits with ratepayers.

Walsh suggested commissioners settle on a 10.5% return on equity rate, which is higher than the national average and would still result in an additional $210 million a year before the company reaches its earnings peak.

Commissioner Lauren “Bubba” McDonald asked whether it is wise to approve a rate increase for the next three years rather than having yearly rate cases that better factor the current financial situations. He said that regular businesses have been forced to operate more efficiently during the pandemic without the advantage of monopolies.

“It is one of the best run utilities in this country, no question, but did you know what Southern Company earned from Georgia Power over the last 10 years,” McDonald asked. “About $13.6 billion.”

Under the standards set by the Georgia PSC, profits above the earning cap are distributed by category, with 70% used to pay off company assets, 10% refunded to customers and the remaining 20% paid to Georgia Power shareholders.

Marzo said that the company is simply asking for a similar profit margin that has been in place since 2013, adding that the framework helped the company cope with the pandemic, inflation, and other issues.

“It will give the company the ability to manage the volatility that we’ve currently been experiencing and probably will experience the next three years,” he said.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Georgia Power deal with state regulators could bring $1.8B rate hike over three years appeared first on Georgia Recorder .

Comments / 0

Related
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Power customers will foot $1.8B rate-hike tab after state regulators OK three-year plan

Georgia Power customers will be charged more for electricity over the next several years after the Public Service Commission approved a $1.8 billion plan on Tuesday that critics call a sweetheart deal that boosts company profits and doesn’t go nearly far enough to support clean energy efforts like solar power and coal ash cleanup. The […] The post Georgia Power customers will foot $1.8B rate-hike tab after state regulators OK three-year plan appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Voters embraced affordable housing initiatives. Advocates say Congress should do the same.

Voters in Colorado approved a statewide affordable housing initiative in November; while voters in nine cities across the country OK’d measures to finance the construction of affordable housing, preserve existing rental properties and support renters. But as housing costs soar, analysts and advocates say more needs to be done and argue that federal action is […] The post Voters embraced affordable housing initiatives. Advocates say Congress should do the same. appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
COLORADO STATE
Georgia Recorder

Senate panel pushes for new money to support Georgians with disabilities, pay hike for caregivers

A bipartisan Senate panel has proposed funding services for an additional 2,400 people with disabilities next year, putting the state on track to eliminate Georgia’s waitlist in three years. And those state senators are also pushing for a wage increase for the workforce providing direct care for people with disabilities so they can live in […] The post Senate panel pushes for new money to support Georgians with disabilities, pay hike for caregivers appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Bookman: Georgia’s gift to Trump is a lump of coal in stocking

When the history books about Donald Trump are written – and believe me, there will be many – Georgia will have earned a place of pride. It’s only a mild exaggeration to say that Georgia has been to Trump what Waterloo was to Napoleon, what Saratoga was to King George and his redcoats, what Gettysburg […] The post Bookman: Georgia’s gift to Trump is a lump of coal in stocking appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

U.S. Senate votes to bar TikTok from government devices as state bans multiply

The U.S. Senate late Wednesday unanimously passed a bill to ban federal employees from downloading TikTok on their work phones. Critics of TikTok, a widely popular social media platform, say the app creates national security concerns because of its ability to track users’ data — and because the Chinese government can compel that data from […] The post U.S. Senate votes to bar TikTok from government devices as state bans multiply appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Economists predict 2023 recession, but Georgia could escape worst effects

Georgians have been pinching pennies to get by during a rough economy, and the hard times are likely to continue next year. Economists at the University of Georgia’s annual Georgia Economic Outlook say odds are high the nation will experience a recession in 2023. “We are expecting that Georgia’s economy in 2023 will end its […] The post Economists predict 2023 recession, but Georgia could escape worst effects appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia election officials begin audit of 2022 runoff, as drama drags on over state’s 2020 vote

A statewide audit of Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff begins on Wednesday allowing counties the chance to confirm the results of  Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeating Republican nominee Herschel Walker by 100,000 votes. Meanwhile, the start of the audit coincides with urges by election reform groups and cybersecurity experts that federal authorities investigate voting system breaches […] The post Georgia election officials begin audit of 2022 runoff, as drama drags on over state’s 2020 vote appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Interior secretary urges Georgia governor to block mining plans near Okefenokee

The pressure to block a mining project at the edge of the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge is intensifying: U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has written a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp expressing her “serious concerns” about plans that she says threaten the largest blackwater swamp in the nation. The letter from the director of the […] The post Interior secretary urges Georgia governor to block mining plans near Okefenokee appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Youth must be served: Warnock schooled Walker in winning young voter turnout

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock kicked off his runoff campaign in Atlanta last month beneath a mural of his friend and former parishioner, the late Congressman John Lewis with an introduction not by a fellow senator or other powerful surrogate, but by Morehouse student RJ Jackson. Heading into last week’s runoff, Warnock’s final campaign events of […] The post Youth must be served: Warnock schooled Walker in winning young voter turnout appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Senate runoff fatigue renews debate over election process in Georgia

After spending one year in the U.S. Senate, appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler successfully cleared a crowded nonpartisan jungle primary in her quest to be elected to the seat. But when the Republican incumbent went head to head with Democrat Raphael Warnock after no candidate reached Georgia’s required 50% threshold in the first round of voting, […] The post Senate runoff fatigue renews debate over election process in Georgia appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Power wants to bill ratepayers for grid upgrade, shareholder gains

A co-founder of an Atlanta organization that mentors underserved youth urged Georgia Power executives and state regulators on Tuesday to consider the families who are dressing their children before sunrise before making a final decision regarding a steep hike in electricity rates. State regulators are wrapping up a series of Georgia Power rate case hearings […] The post Georgia Power wants to bill ratepayers for grid upgrade, shareholder gains appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Steady turnout, few lines reported as Georgia voters settle high-stakes Senate runoff

This story was updated at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.  More than 3.5 million voters cast ballots in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff that resulted in Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock stiff-arming Republican challenger Herschel Walker. There were long lines during Georgia’s condensed early voting period, which had record in-person turnout for a midterm runoff, but […] The post Steady turnout, few lines reported as Georgia voters settle high-stakes Senate runoff appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

‘Worth the wait’: U.S. Senate Democrats celebrate a 51-seat majority with Georgia win

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer jubilantly announced Wednesday that the Georgia runoff election victory will next year end an evenly divided U.S. Senate, giving Democrats more subpoena power in committees and a quicker turnaround in approving federal and judicial appointments. Schumer, a New York Democrat, congratulated Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock for winning a […] The post ‘Worth the wait’: U.S. Senate Democrats celebrate a 51-seat majority with Georgia win appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Power’s long campaign for state approval to sign off on a 12% rate hike nears final showdown

The final several weeks of Georgia Power’s $2.9 billion rate case will determine whether state regulators sign off on plans for customers to pay hundreds of dollars more per year to keep the lights on. On Dec. 20, the Georgia Public Service Commission is set to vote on the months-long 2022 rate case. This week […] The post Georgia Power’s long campaign for state approval to sign off on a 12% rate hike nears final showdown appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Future of U.S. election law at stake as Supreme Court hears North Carolina case

WASHINGTON — North Carolina Republicans appeared to have at least three of the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative justices on their side Wednesday in a case that could determine the future of elections nationwide, and leave decisions about federal elections in the hands of state legislatures and beyond the reach of state courts. The Supreme Court […] The post Future of U.S. election law at stake as Supreme Court hears North Carolina case appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Decision day: Georgia’s whirlwind U.S. Senate runoff comes to a dramatic close

When the sun rises Wednesday morning, Georgians will hopefully know who will represent them in the U.S. Senate for the next six years. Democrats are hoping to elect incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and end their year on a happy note. Though the party outperformed expectations nationwide, just narrowly losing control of the U.S. House, the […] The post Decision day: Georgia’s whirlwind U.S. Senate runoff comes to a dramatic close appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Decides 2022: Voters get final say on Senate race, balance of power on Election Day

A busy early voting period wrapped up Friday with more than 1.8 million Georgians having cast in-person votes in the runoff pitting Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock against Republican Herschel Walker. A large turnout is also expected at the polls Tuesday as Georgia voters have their last opportunity to settle a high-stakes election that is […] The post Georgia Decides 2022: Voters get final say on Senate race, balance of power on Election Day appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Raphael Warnock wins U.S. Senate runoff, giving Democrats a 51-seat majority

This story was updated at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.  Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock will return to Washington to represent Georgia for the next six years after winning his Senate runoff Tuesday, handing Senate Democrats a coveted 51st seat. The Associated Press called the race at 10:26 p.m. Tuesday. By early Wednesday morning, […] The post Raphael Warnock wins U.S. Senate runoff, giving Democrats a 51-seat majority appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Recorder

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Recorder is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policies to stories of the people and communities affected by them. We bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues from our office a few blocks from Georgia’s Gold Dome. Our perch might be near the Capitol in downtown Atlanta, but the communities we care about are found in all corners of Georgia, from the mountains of Blue Ridge to the flatlands of Bainbridge. Just a few years ago, news outlets across Georgia staffed their own capital bureaus and it was common for several reporters to cover the same legislative committee hearings, press conferences on the Capitol steps and other state policy news. Most traditional news organizations now lack the resources to do much more than chase the political outrage of the day. Meanwhile, proposals to shape Georgia’s approach to health care, public schools, community development and other essential ingredients for a good quality-of-life don’t receive the attention they warrant. The Georgia Recorder aims to remedy that. The Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Recorder retains editorial independence.

 https://georgiarecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy