Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
The US Government Is Involved in Secret Wars in 15 Countries
The original terms of the U.S. Constitution place the power to declare war solely in the hands of Congress. A revolutionary concept at the time, the framers of the Constitution reasoned that decisions of such gravity necessitated careful deliberation and open public debate and could not be made unilaterally by the president if the United […]
MyStateline.com
Russia, China to hold joint naval drills
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian warships set off Monday to take part in a joint naval drills with China, an exercise that showcases increasingly close defense ties between the two countries as they face tensions with the United States. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Varyag missile cruiser, the Marshal...
MyStateline.com
Long-cut phones ring again in Ethiopia’s Tigray, bring grief
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — For a year and a half, phone calls to people trying to survive one of the world’s worst wars didn’t go through. Now, as phone lines start to be restored to parts of Ethiopia’s Tigray region after a fragile peace deal, some Tigrayans are relieved while others grieve.
MyStateline.com
Former Australian leader Kevin Rudd appointed US ambassador
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has been chosen as the nation’s next ambassador to the United States. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the appointment Tuesday, citing Rudd’s roles as leader and foreign minister as well as his academic background as a China scholar and previous work in the U.S. Albanese said Rudd would begin early next year.
MyStateline.com
At Hanukkah event, Biden condemns ‘venom’ of antisemitism
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday expressed alarm about growing antisemitism in the United States and around the globe and vowed to fight back against the scourge. Speaking to guests gathered for a Hanukkah reception at the White House, Biden said “silence is complicity,” and added that...
Comments / 0