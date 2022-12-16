Read full article on original website
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Tri-City Herald
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes vs. Seahawks: ‘You Can’t Rest’
At a time when the Seattle Seahawks need wins the most, the tests just keep getting tougher. A reeling Seattle defense will have to find answers for star quarterback and MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes on Saturday when the Seahawks (7-7) travel to Arrowhead to take on the Kansas City Chiefs (11-3) for a Christmas Eve matchup.
Tri-City Herald
Marcus Allen Takes Blame for Poor Special Teams Penalty
The Pittsburgh Steelers' defense allowed three points on a drive that was already over due to an unsportsmanlike penalty from inside linebacker Marcus Allen. Allen walked into the Panthers huddle as both teams prepared their punt units and was caught by refs harassing Carolina players on the sideline. He was flagged and the Panthers turned back-to-back sacks into an opportunity for a field goal.
Tri-City Herald
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Week 16
As we prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, team needs will constantly fluctuate during the season, especially during the offseason. Trades will happen, free agents will sign, and several events will factor in the decisions made during the draft. What will the 2023 NFL Draft look like? Here is how it sits after this week.
Tri-City Herald
Wednesday Dolphins Mailbag: Pass Defense, Catching Passes, Chubb, and More
Part 2 of the post-Bills game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. For God’s sake, when is this team gonna use a TE for anything?. Hey there, well, they do use the tight ends to block quite frequently. As for the passing game, I think I’ve reached the point where I’ve given up on the idea of Gesicki, Smythe or Long becoming factors.
Tri-City Herald
Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) first injury report was released on Tuesday in preparation for their Primetime showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8) on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium (formerly known as Heinz Field). Although the Raiders did not practice on Tuesday, the team estimated the participation of the players who...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Power Rankings: Falcons Falling After Loss vs. Saints?
The Atlanta Falcons' grasp on a playoff berth is slipping despite sitting just one game out from the NFC South lead. The team's loss against the Saints over the weekend pushed them back to last place in the division at 5-8. The team is also on the wrong end of tiebreakers against the Carolina Panthers and Saints.
Tri-City Herald
Analysis: Top NFL teams had lots of close calls in Week 15
Joe Burrow wasn’t satisfied after throwing four touchdown passes in the second half to rally the Bengals to a comeback victory over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. “Not one of my favorites,” Burrow said when asked how he felt about Cincinnati’s 34-23 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday. “I mean, it was an exciting game but an ugly one that we were able to pull out and that just goes to show you that teams, like we have, they just find ways to win games. We keep just talking about it and guys just keep stepping up and making big time plays for us.”
Tri-City Herald
Broncos HC Entering ‘Final Evaluation’ to Save Job per NFL.com
For the first time in three months, the Denver Broncos won a game on U.S. soil, and boy, did they need it. A quality opponent or not, the Broncos took the field on Sunday and handled the Arizona Cardinals in one of their best offensive performances this season. No, that’s...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks’ DK Metcalf says NFL officials have stopped talking to him, just flag him
DK Metcalf sees it as an opportunity — to show off his famously chiseled physique. The Seahawks’ 6-foot-4, 235-pound wide receiver with renowned body fat and legendary workout photos knows it’s supposed to be about 14 degrees with a wind chill around zero at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. That’s where and when Seattle (7-7) will play Christmas Eve at AFC West-champion Kansas City (11-3).
Tri-City Herald
Dolphins-Bills Week 15: The Five Biggest Plays
The Miami Dolphins dropped to 8-6 on the season with their 32-29 loss against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Saturday night. We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:. 1. The Defensive Pass Interference in the 4th Quarter. The Dolphins lost the game on Buffalo's...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys Starter Benched; Open ‘Competition’ for New First-Teamer
The secondary of the Dallas Cowboys looks to be a glaring concern following the 40-34 overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. ... and coordinator Dan Quinn on Monday announced a plan. "The competition is up for that spot,'' Quinn declared. Two starters, Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown are gone due...
Tri-City Herald
Rams Paying Price of Win-Now Moves: Tough Offseason Ahead?
The Los Angeles Rams are on the verge of a major rebuild - a drastic change in the fortunes of a franchise that, coming into the season, looked to still be within that "championship window." The 24-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers on "Monday Night Football" tied them for...
Tri-City Herald
Tank Town: Mark Rypien’s Nephew Came Bearing Gift for Bears
For all their frustration on Sunday, the Bears found themselves with something positive and exciting. They got back the second spot in next year's draft after Denver had taken it back for Seattle. The 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles dropped the Bears to 3-11, their seventh straight defeat and...
Tri-City Herald
Four Winners, Three Losers From Steelers Victory Over Panthers
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense - particularly its front seven - led the way in a 24-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Meanwhile, the offense, led by two maligned players in Pittsburgh - did just enough to keep the Panthers off their backs. The Steelers played from ahead all afternoon and were in control.
