The moon in Scorpio mingles with Venus in Capricorn at 8:22 PM, inspiring a sweet, affectionate mood. The moon in Scorpio can be emotionally intense, but Venus in earth sign Capricorn has a grounding, sensual quality to it. Their alignment today encourages us to indulge in life’s pleasures, to feel deeply, and enjoy things deeply, too.
The cosmos must have received a tip that this year’s holiday season was going to be eventful, because the astrology for the week of December 19 couldn’t be any more festive. As Sagittarius season comes to a close, the winter solstice on Dec. 21 (aka the start of Capricorn season) greets everyone with a disciplined, goal-oriented welcome, and the upcoming new moon is the perfect way to kick off your holiday vacay. As Jupiter also officially re-enters Aries this week, goal-setting and ambitious planning for the year ahead seems to be the theme of every sign’s December 19, 2022 weekly horoscope, so if you’ve been eager for a nudge in the right direction, this week’s astro-weather has you covered.
The start of Capricorn Season in this week's astrological forecast coincides with a New Moon in Capricorn, allowing us to pursue a better strategy to achieve stability. Furthermore, Chiron travels Direct, and Jupiter enters Aries.
Survey the astrological landscape for 2023, and one thing is clear: The year's transits have the potential to spark major progress—but as all good things go, it probably won’t come easily. We can primarily thank Pluto, the planet of transformation, for the societal change of pace. It will shift into Aquarius on March 23, marking its first time in the sign since the 18th century. (!) This once-in-a-lifetime transit, coupled with a few other cosmic biggies, will define the astrological vibe for the year to come and shape our 2023 horoscopes, says astrologer Stephanie Campos.
