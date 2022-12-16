Read full article on original website
Related
‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy dead at 55
Soap opera star Sonya Eddy has died. She was 55. Octavia Spencer announced on her Instagram that the “General Hospital” actress died Monday. She didn’t provide any details regarding the cause of Eddy’s death. “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️,” Spencer, 52, captioned a professional headshot of Eddy. “My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!” ABC also confirmed the news to Page Six in a statement via email. “‘General Hospital’ is sad to confirm the passing of actress Sonya Eddy, who embodied her character … the tough but...
SFGate
‘Watcher’ Director Chloe Okuno on Why ‘Carrie’ Is as Horrifying Today as Ever
This essay is one of several contributed by filmmakers and actors as part of Variety’s 100 Greatest Movies of All Time package. It’s an image that is so powerful it’s now seared into our collective memory — a skinny teenage girl in a baby pink prom dress, bathed from head to toe in blood, her eyes wide with cold fury as the school burns around her. In my estimation, few films have reached the heights of Brian De Palma’s classic tale of psychic vengeance.
SFGate
‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody’ Review: A Lavish, All-Stops-Out Biopic That Channels Her Glory and Gets Her Story Right
Hollywood pop-music biopics tend to be about artists who go back a long way (Elvis, Tina Turner, the Doors). “Bohemian Rhapsody” felt rooted in a fresher, less done-to-death-by-biopics era — though when the Freddie Mercury drama came out, its title song was already 43 years old. “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” which tells the exultant and tragic story of Whitney Houston, feels different. Houston’s first album was released in 1985, and maybe because her triumphs and travails were chronicled, right as they were happening, by a newly emerging entertainment-media-gossip complex, the film feels like it’s telling a story that never went away. Yet as you watch, you may realize how much there is to the story you didn’t know, and how transporting it is. “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” is the kind of lavishly impassioned all-stops-out biopic you either give into or you don’t — and if you do, you may find yourself getting so emotional, baby.
SFGate
Variety’s 100 Greatest Movies of All Time: How Many Have You Seen?
For the first time in its more than a century-long history, Variety has selected a list of the 100 best movies of all time, based on input from more than two dozen critics, writers and editors. The choices range from timeless classics like “The Wizard of Oz” and “Singin’ in the Rain” to comedies like “The Apartment” and “Bridesmaids” to horror and cult movies like “Texas Chain Saw Massacre” and “Pink Flamingoes,” as well as contemporary titles like “Moonlight” and “Parasite.”
SFGate
‘Oppenheimer’ Trailer Unveils Christopher Nolan’s Atomic Bomb Thriller
“Oppenheimer” documents the life and ethically questionable accolades of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is credited with inventing the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer was one of the primary contributors to the Manhattan Project, a government research effort centered around the creation of nuclear weapons that took place from 1942-1946, and he was director of Los Alamos Laboratory, where the bombs were physically assembled.
SFGate
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Wave Engulfs U.K. Box Office
Disney’s “Avatar: The Way Of Water” created a tidal wave at the U.K. and Ireland box office in its opening weekend washing away almost everything in its path. James Cameron’s much-anticipated return to Pandora debuted at No. 1 with a gargantuan £11.1 million ($13.5 million), per numbers released by Comscore. The film’s opening is 68% higher than the three-day total for “Avatar” in 2009, which went on to a lifetime gross of £96.7 million in the territory.
SFGate
'Outlander' star Sam Heughan traverses the Scottish Highlands in new memoir
In his new memoir Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, "Outlander" star Sam Heughan chronicles his trip across the West Highland Way, a rugged 96-mile walking route that he describes as being “intended for people to immerse themselves in the Scottish landscape.” The result is a winding tale not just of Heughan’s life story before and after the success of the show, but also of brooding mountains, rainy countryside and unexpected friendships across the region that's "effectively" the "homeland" of his character, Jamie. Here, we’re sharing an excerpt of Waypoints to fuel your wanderlust, whether you're planning a trip to Scotland or need some inspiration for a similar type of trek. It's taken from a point on the journey in which Heughan chooses to abandon camping and adjust to a more leisurely pace; in the process, he discovers simple pleasures on a part of the route that falls just north of Glasgow, near Loch Lomond lake and Strath Fillan, a mountain valley.
SFGate
European Film Festivals Demand Release of Iranian Star Taraneh Alidoosti From Prison
The Berlinale, Rotterdam, IDFA and the European Film Academy, among other key orgs, have issued a joint statement on Dec. 21 to protest against the arrest of Taraneh Alidoosti, the beloved actor of the Oscar-nominated “The Salesman,” in Iran. The orgs, which also include International Coalition for Filmmakers...
SFGate
‘Wednesday’ Debuts With Nielsen’s Second Biggest Streaming Week of All Time
After a string of records broken on the Netflix Top 10, “Wednesday” has arrived on the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 to do the same. The Tim Burton-directed series starring Jenna Ortega as the iconic Addams family daughter was watched for nearly 6 billion minutes during the Nov. 21-27 viewing window, during which it was only available for the last five days. This marks the second biggest week of streaming ever recorded by Nielsen, following only the first full week of availability of “Stranger Things” Season 4, during which the series was watched for 7.2 billion minutes.
SFGate
Edie Falco Shot ‘Avatar 2’ So Long Ago She Thought It Already Got Released and Flopped: ‘It Hasn’t Come Out Yet?’
One of the more delightful surprises in “Avatar: The Way of Water” is when Edie Falco pops up as General Frances Ardmore, a new military commander on Pandora. Ardmore is on a mission to make Pandora hospitable for the human race, as Earth is dying and the human population will soon need a new permanent home. Falco was not prominently featured in any marketing materials, so you’d be forgiven for not knowing the four-time Emmy winner plays a crucial supporting role in the “Avatar” franchise. Falco herself didn’t even know the movie’s release plans.
Comments / 0