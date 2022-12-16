Read full article on original website
G Moll
5d ago
As I said many times before wind turbines don't make enough electricity to pay for themselves and then comes the maintenance 🫣 they wreak havoc on wildlife also! Take away their government subsidies funding and they will go away fast!
Reply(8)
30
Karen
4d ago
Well then what would be the point. They don’t provide the amount of energy needed anyway. We should be using clean safe nuclear. Cheaper and never ending
Reply(1)
12
Poppy
4d ago
They are just killing the heck out of birds of prey in the United States. But not a peep from environmentalists
Reply(3)
16
