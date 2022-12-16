Turbulent Honolulu flight illustrates phenomenon's risks. U.S. airlines have made steady improvements to their overall accident rate in recent years. But turbulence continues to be a major cause of accidents and injuries. A flight to Honolulu on Sunday and another to Houston on Monday prove the point. Turbulence struck both flights and injured a total of 41 people. The Federal Aviation Administration stated in a release Monday that there were 146 serious injuries from turbulence between 2009 and 2021. Experts say that climate change is expected to make turbulence worse. And while improvements in forecasting will help, not everyone expects the technology to ever be perfect. Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board says that more can be done — both by the industry and passengers.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO