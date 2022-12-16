Read full article on original website
buster
5d ago
Arkansas renters laws need to change..It’s a shame how people are treated when it comes to money hungry landlords..
PiedPiper
5d ago
its great the kids are getting help but she has 7 kids?!!! Everyone wants to know why we have the violence problems.. That is the problem! 7 kids and I wonder how many different daddies and probably none of those daddies pay a dime of child support or have anything to do with those kids. Maybe it's time to get fixed!
KATV
Greater Archview Baptist Church, LRPD gives toys to over 140 kids
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Greater Archview Baptist Church in conjunction with CityServe and the Little Rock Police Department came together to give toys to over 140 children in the community. Their appreciation from families was cherished. Chief Photographer Marcus Mcdonald captured the event in action.
KATV
A Little Rock nonprofit donates $50,000 to another local nonprofit organization
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nonprofit out of West Little Rock called Live Thankfully gave a $50,000 check to Immerse Arkansas on Monday. Immerse Arkansas helps the youth go from being in a crisis to being overcomers. Live Thankfully has been helping where it can since 2015 by donating...
Moments of Joy celebrated in North Little Rock
This is the second year for the moments of joy event in North Little Rock.
KATV
Kids spread holiday cheer with Christmas cards at assisted living facility
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Christmas came early for one retirement home, as a group of children delivered gifts to those in need, our content partner Region 8 News reported. Nine-year-old Henry Pierce and his younger sister Betsy made a Christmas card for their great-grandmother, who lives at the St. Bernards Village. The simple gesture started as just that: a small gift for a loved one. However, that small gesture quickly turned into a much bigger idea.
Foster kids in Pulaski County to have a Merry Christmas thanks to generous hearts
It is the season of giving, and foster kids across Pulaski County are set to have a merry Christmas thanks to some generous hearts.
KATV
Arkansas veteran who paid $285,000 for home renovations fires contractor after three years
LONOKE (KATV) — The U.S. Air Force Veteran who contacted Seven On Your Side for help back in February 2022 has fired the contractor she hired nearly three years later. Alane Garlisi hired Craig Wilson, the owner of CRG Construction, back in March of 2020 and paid him $285,000 for a home renovation in Lonoke.
KATV
Blood donations needed with winter weather coming up
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Blood Institute on Tuesday said they are encouraging residents in all areas to make donations due to winter weather coming up. This is to ensure that patients have the blood they need in order to save their lives. The OBI has been experiencing...
Arkansans looking protect against bursting pipes as temperatures start to plummet
While the temperatures outside are dropping, the chances your pipes will bust are rising.
KATV
Conway police caught the Grinch stealing at Jim Stone Elementary
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Conway Police Department announced on their Twitter page that they have arrested the Grinch. According to the police the Grinch was sneaking around Jim Stone Elementary stealing things that did not belong to him. The Grinch even tried to steal their Christmas tree. SRO...
KATV
American Red Cross offers safety tips to help prepare Arkansans for winter weather
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas want to share safety tips before the winter weather comes in. Red Cross said they have coordinated with local emergency management officials and partners in the preparation of the community needs. According to the National Weather Service,...
cenlanow.com
WATCH: Procession for detective killed in Wreaths Across America escort
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People lined the streets of Bentonville early Sunday morning, Dec. 18, as first responders held a procession for a deputy who was killed on duty. WATCH HERE AS PROCESSION BEGINS. WATCH HERE as procession continues down 14th Street in Bentonville. Benton County Sheriff’s Office Detective...
KATV
North Little Rock double homicide has residents in the neighborhood speaking out
NORTH LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A double homicide in North Little Rock took place Monday evening, Dec. 19th at the 800th block of East 16th Street and has residents in that area speaking out. As of Tuesday afternoon, police have not released the names of the victims due to...
Arkansas Division of Community Correction hosts Spread the Warmth event
People who work for the state of Arkansas hoping to spread the warmth as temperatures plunge this holiday season.
arkadelphian.com
2 charged in Arkadelphia shooting incident
A fight outside an Arkadelphia business that escalated to shots being fired has resulted in felony charges against two Arkansas men. Dtorriond Dchristophermani Gordon, 20, of Camden, and Jaquwan Rainey, 19, of Little Rock, were arrested soon after their involvement in a Nov. 12 altercation that spilled over into a shooting on Pine Street, based on court documents released on Dec. 20.
Little Rock woman wins $390K in Arkansas Scholarship Lottery
Five winning numbers resulted in a Little Rock woman bringing home a check for $390,000 in the Lucky for Life lottery.
Prosecutor: Arkansas police recruit’s death was accidental
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas police recruit died of natural causes while attending a law enforcement academy where there are “concerning issues with the culture of the training program,” according to a case file reviewed by a local prosecutor. The July death of Patrolman Vincent “Vinny” Parks was initially the subject of a criminal […]
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 11 - 17:. 1. Arkansas hunters duped into leasing hunting land privately, but it wasn't private. LONDON, Ark. (KATV) — Arkansas hunters are being duped into leasing land privately,...
KTLO
Police: Man arrested in Little Rock homicide
A fatal shooting on Sunday in Little Rock led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man, police said. Joshua Shorty was arrested as Arkansas State Police and Little Rock police investigated a shooting near the 12300 block of Chenal Parkway, a tweet from the Little Rock Police Department said early Sunday.
Arkansas apartments for rent dropping as costs go up
Apartment renters in Arkansas have fewer choices and higher rent costs than pre-pandemic levels, according to one survey.
Police announce more arrests in deadly January shooting of Little Rock father Jadon Shackelford
Little Rock police have made more arrests in a shooting case nearly a full year after the crime.
