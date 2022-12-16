LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Christmas came early for one retirement home, as a group of children delivered gifts to those in need, our content partner Region 8 News reported. Nine-year-old Henry Pierce and his younger sister Betsy made a Christmas card for their great-grandmother, who lives at the St. Bernards Village. The simple gesture started as just that: a small gift for a loved one. However, that small gesture quickly turned into a much bigger idea.

