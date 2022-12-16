Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Migrants at US-Mexico border await ruling on asylum limits
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Migrants along the U.S. border with Mexico crowded into shelters Wednesday as they waited for the Supreme Court to rule on whether and when to lift pandemic-era restrictions that have prevented many from seeking asylum. The limits on border crossings had been set to expire Wednesday before conservative-leaning states sought the top court’s help to keep them in place. The Biden administration asked the court to lift the restrictions, but not before Christmas. It is not clear when the court’s decision will come. Meantime, thousands of people have gathered all along the Mexican side of the southern border, camping outside or packing into shelters, hoping for the opportunity to seek refuge in the U.S. The Texas National Guard took up positions in El Paso. Jhorman Morey, a 38-year-old mechanic from Venezuela, warmed his hands by a campfire with a half-dozen other migrants on the southern side of the Rio Grande. He said he was waiting for a decision on the restrictions before attempting to cross into the U.S. Other migrants waded through shallow waters toward a gate in the border fence.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Scammers draining SNAP accounts of all benefits, officials warn
Officials across several U.S. states are warning against a rise in scams that leave SNAP beneficiaries without any money in their account and no other way to buy groceries.
9 Safest Places To Retire Abroad for Less Than $2,000 a Month
A lower cost of living, better weather, lower taxes and a higher quality of life are all reasons to think about making the move to another country when you get ready to retire -- and leaving the U.S....
The US Government Is Involved in Secret Wars in 15 Countries
The original terms of the U.S. Constitution place the power to declare war solely in the hands of Congress. A revolutionary concept at the time, the framers of the Constitution reasoned that decisions of such gravity necessitated careful deliberation and open public debate and could not be made unilaterally by the president if the United […]
KRQE News 13
Hundreds of National Guard troops deployed to El Paso to help deter migrants from crossing
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso has seen a noticeable increase of asylum-seekers in recent weeks, leading up to the Title 42 deadline. U.S. Border Patrol in the El Paso sector has been doing over 2,000 apprehensions per day on average this month. Hundreds of...
KRQE News 13
Austria investigates Greek man as suspected spy for Russia
BERLIN (AP) — A Greek national is under investigation in Austria for allegedly spying for Russia for years, the Austrian government said Monday. The Interior Ministry said that the 39-year-old, who is not currently in detention, has Russian roots and is the son of a former Russian intelligence employee who was once stationed as a diplomat in Austria and neighboring Germany. It said that he is believed to have received “military special training” in Russia and was in Moscow shortly before and during the invasion of Ukraine.
KRQE News 13
BioNTech-Pfizer COVID vaccine sent to China for Germans
BERLIN (AP) — Germany has dispatched a batch of the BioNTech-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to China, where it will be administered to Germans who live in the country. Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, said the vaccines were sent on a flight that was due to land in China on Wednesday. He said that the Chinese government formally informed Berlin in a diplomatic note that German citizens can be inoculated with the vaccine, which otherwise isn’t cleared for use in China.
KRQE News 13
Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major boost for President Joe Biden’s pledge to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the sprawling federal fleet, the Postal Service said Tuesday it will sharply increase the number of electric-powered delivery trucks — and will go all-electric for new purchases starting in 2026.
Comments / 0