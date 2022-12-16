Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wgil.com
Men’s Basketball Drops Back and Forth Affair at Eureka
MONMOUTH, ILL. (12/19/2022) The Monmouth College men’s basketball team trailed by 12 at half, led by 10 with 5:28 to play but ultimately lost 78-77 at Eureka College on Monday night. The Scots head into the holiday break at 6-5 with 11 days off before the final game of December.
Davenport North coach: Game officials used derogatory words toward me
On Tuesday, December 8th, Davenport North and Pleasant Valley played what seemed like an ordinary basketball game at Pleasant Valley. Later that night, via social media, Davenport North basketball coach Marquez Davis made a post alleging the three officials at the game, at separate times, used derogatory and racial slurs towards him during the game. […]
wgil.com
Men’s Basketball Beats Westminster Saturday; Women fall to Bluejays
MONMOUTH, ILL. (12/17/2022) The Monmouth College men’s basketball team trailed by as many as nine points on Saturday but rallied for an 80-74 non-conference win over Westminster. The Scots (6-4) have won two straight home games and will play their next two games on the road. Kendall Brasfield (Chicago,...
wgil.com
Lux Blox Inventor Michael Acerra On “Galesburg’s Morning News”
Lux Blox is the brainchild of Mike and Heather Acerra. The idea came from their backgrounds in art, engineering and education. The company continues to grow and continues to be manufactured here in Galesburg. They have been featured on Fox & Friends, Good Morning America and the Today Show among other places. Mike joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the company. If you shop online and use the code wgil35, you will receive 35% off your order! You can also stop by their headquarters in the morning at 262 N. Prairie and receive 35% off. You can also find video of this interview and see some of the products on our WGIL Facebook page.
KWQC
Winter storm arrives on Thursday
After a year of hard work, Augustana has received a $1 million grant to expand its program at East Moline Corrections Center. The US Postal Service released some 2023 new stamps on Dec. 13, among them the new I-74 Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge will be available for presorted First-Class mail. Man...
wgil.com
“Christmas on the Air: A Live Radio Play” At The Orpheum Theater Tomorrow Night
The Orpheum Theater presents “Christmas on the Air: A Live Radio Play” tomorrow night. The show was written by the Orpheum’s Tim Holmes. Audience members will part of a “live studio audience” for the 1946 radio production. Tim and Orpheum executive director Erin Glasnovich joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the show.
Graham Health System in Canton opens newly expanded Intensive Care Unit
A Canton hospital has added additional beds to its intensive care unit. With the expansion of its ICU, Graham Health System is able to accommodate up to 10 ICU patients at a time. “Due to advancements in technology and medicine and the availability of preventative care, people are living longer,”...
KWQC
FIRST ALERT DAY Thursday (12/22) through Saturday (12/24) for strong winter storm
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT DAY will go into effect at midnight Thursday morning and continue until at least noon Saturday for a strong winter storm bringing a combination of snow, strong winds creating blizzard conditions and dangerously cold temperatures. Wind chills by Friday morning could be as low as -35°. Here is what we know. Snow will start out on Thursday and come to an end on Friday morning. This will lead to difficult and dangerous travel conditions.
KWQC
First Alert Forecast Tue. PM 12/20: Colder temperatures this afternoon and an update on the winter storm
After a year of hard work, Augustana has received a $1 million grant to expand its program at East Moline Corrections Center. The US Postal Service released some 2023 new stamps on Dec. 13, among them the new I-74 Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge will be available for presorted First-Class mail. Man...
KWQC
MidAmerican energy discusses upcoming winter storm
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Winter weather has been the forefront of many conversations, and as we inch closer to our next winter system, we meet with MidAmerican to discuss a potential winter response plan. With a winter weather system moving in later this week, we talked to MidAmerican Energy Company...
wvik.org
Significant Winter Storm On the Way
Alex Gibbs, Lead Meteorologist in the Davenport office, says snow will probably start falling on Thursday morning, and then later in the day the winds will probably kick up to 35 to 50 miles per hour, through Saturday morning. "But if you're traveling the end of this week, the best...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: 1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash north of Chillicothe
UPDATE 2:42 P.M. - The Peoria Emergency Communications Center says the road has been open. UPDATE 2:39 P.M. - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says one person has died. PEORIA (25 News Now) - 1 person was transported to an area hospital with injuries after a two-vehicle crash at Illinois Route 29 near Hart Lane north of Chillicothe.
aroundptown.com
Tampico Man Dies In Crash On Prophetstown Road
Information provided by Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office. A 74 year old Tampico man was killed in a single vehicle accident at approximately 7:40 on Monday night on Prophetstown Road near the I-88 overpass in rural Rock Falls. The driver, Arthur J. Norton, was killed when, according to police and...
Gotta Catch ‘Em All: Galesburg man wanted for stealing packs of Pokemon cards
Galesburg Police on Wednesday responded to Dollar General in Galesburg for a report of theft. Officers met with a store manager who said a 40-year-old man stole ten packs of Pokemon cards. An employee told police the male suspect entered the store and was in the toy aisle for a long time. The suspect then asked for a bathroom key, went into the bathroom for about 10 minutes, and then left without purchasing anything. After the male left the store, the employee went into the bathroom to find an entire Pokemon display along with ten theft deterrent stickers.
KWQC
Large police presence in downtown Davenport early Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A large police presence was seen in downtown Davenport early Sunday. Police we’re near Iowa Avenue and 2nd Street near the Iowa on-ramp to the Arsenal Bridge. Both Davenport police and Iowa State Patrol were on the scene around 4 a.m. This is a developing...
wmay.com
Nine From Peoria Arrested In Springfield On Gun Charges
Nine people, all from Peoria, have been arrested on gun charges as part of a Springfield police crackdown on people coming into town from other communities looking to start trouble. Seven adults and two juveniles were taken into custody late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. They face multiple charges,...
KWQC
1 dead in Whiteside Co. single-vehicle crash
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Tampico man died after a single-vehicle crash in Whiteside County Monday. According to deputies, c died from his injuries in the crash. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:40 p.m. Monday to a single-vehicle crash on Prophet Road near the I-88 overpass in rural Rock Falls, according to a media release.
Insurance to cover much-needed surgery for 8-year-old Coal Valley, IL boy after fundraiser announced
The family still needs "to pay for medical debt, travel and much much more" but said "we're so blessed about this."
15-year-old Galesburg male charged in second burglary incident in a month
Galesburg Police early Monday afternoon (December 12th) responded to the 600 block of South Chambers Street for a report of a burglary in progress. Dispatch informed police a 66-year-old woman returned home to find her house in disarray and her 45-year-old son was inside the house fighting with the male suspect. Police arrived and found the man beating the male suspect with a wooden bat and both subjects were detained.
977wmoi.com
No Injuries Reported as Monmouth Fire Department Responds to Structure Fire
At 4:59 AM, December 18th, 2022, the Monmouth Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire. in a residence located at 817 South 1st Street. When Monmouth Firefighters arrived on scene, they found. the residence heavily involved with fire which was also impinging on the neighbor’s garage. Crews from.
