DCPS board OKs third assistant superintendent position

OWENSBORO, Ky. — A woman is facing more than a dozen charges after she allegedly tried to ram a deputy’s car and led officers on a pursuit with an infant in her vehicle. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office told WFIE that Katie Bowes was driving behind a deputy and swerving across all lanes of the road. The deputy said he believed Bowes was attempting to ram the back of his car.

DAVIESS COUNTY, KY ・ 8 DAYS AGO