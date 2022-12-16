ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

DCPS board OKs third assistant superintendent position

By Karah Wilson Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago

The Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education approved a new assistant superintendent position during Thursday’s meeting.

Some of the main duties for the new assistant superintendent of student services will include serving as the custodian of all student data and all student records; coordinating, managing and assuming responsibility for the student information system and related software; and coordinating the district’s compliance with school enrollment and attendance laws.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Sheriff: Woman led officers on chase with drugs, infant in car

OWENSBORO, Ky. — A woman is facing more than a dozen charges after she allegedly tried to ram a deputy’s car and led officers on a pursuit with an infant in her vehicle. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office told WFIE that Katie Bowes was driving behind a deputy and swerving across all lanes of the road. The deputy said he believed Bowes was attempting to ram the back of his car.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
6K+
Followers
204
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy