ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

OPS receives clean audit, Johnson ends term with board

By Freddie Bourne Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago

Owensboro Public Schools board of education was able to leave its December meeting Thursday with positive news, as the school district was reported to have a clean audit for fiscal year 2022.

The audit report, prepared and presented by Riney Hancock CPAs, found nothing of concern.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

DCPS names new lead Special Law Enforcement Officer

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Gary Mattingly, a current DCPS (Daviess County Public Schools) Special Law Enforcement Officer (SLEO) has been named the new Lead Officer, following Youngman’s leave. On Monday, Daviess County Public Schools announced who will be taking over Sheriff-Elect Brad Youngman’s position as DCPS Police Lead Special Law Enforcement Officer (SLEO). These changes […]
OWENSBORO, KY
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – December 19, 2022

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Cory M. Abel; Matthew S. Bristow; Shiloh L. Burkett; Eric A. Bussard; Benjamin Tyler Jessee; Arianna K. Dickinson; Rafe O. Cecil; Joshua M. Fisher; Nathanial J. Pendley; Tamika D. Hall; Cadarius D. McKnight; Robert J. Gardner; Justine S. Hayden; Kyle B. Trask. Driving While...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Boys and Girls Club of Henderson gets funding

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Boys and Girls Club of Henderson got funding that will help the organization better serve the kids. The Boys and Girls Club of Henderson accepted a $50,000 check from Hydro Aluminum which will pay for a new transportation van to take club members to and from activities. A spokesperson for […]
HENDERSON, KY
wamwamfm.com

Jasper Police Department Explains Error in Martha Hale Fatality Case

The Jasper Police Department has issued a press release explaining the error in court documents against Martha Hale. The Jasper Police Department believes the charges were appropriate relating to the incident in which Ms. Hale was charged with OWI – Fatality, among other charges. According to the press release, the prosecutor’s office was not comfortable pursuing OWI-related charges due to the defenses available to the defendant in these types of cases. The release also shows JPD’s support of the prosecutor’s decision, saying that these types of cases are difficult to prove in court. The Jasper Police Department would like to remind the public that marijuana is still an illegal substance in Indiana. “Even though no charges for operating while intoxicated were filed in this incident, the Jasper Police Department is still going to enforce the laws of the state of Indiana to protect the citizens of the community.”
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Bremen boy mails thousands of cards across the country

BREMEN, Ky. (WEHT) — From the northern parts of Alaska down to Texas, a Muhlenberg County boy is going above and beyond to spread Christmas cheer. At just nine-years-old, Ayden Robbins is making first responders, dispatchers and the branches of the military smile thousands of miles away. “I do not see anybody on Christmas giving […]
BREMEN, KY
14news.com

Warrick Co. families receive new homes from Habitat for Humanity

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Six families got the keys to their new homes Saturday in Warrick County. All six homes were dedicated Saturday courtesy of Habitat for Humanity. Construction began back in March with a mixture of volunteers and contractors working to get the homes done in time for Christmas.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wvih.com

Owensboro Man Sentenced In Pyramid Scheme

An Owensboro man has been sentenced in connection to a pyramid scheme he ran from 2013 to 2014. Officials say 55 year-old Richard Maike has been sentenced to ten years in prison after a three month jury trial. According to court documents, Maike and another man Doyce Barnes from North...
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

Can We Please Get a Western Sizzlin’ Restaurant Back in Kentucky?

Do you remember Western Sizzlin' restaurant? I sure do. When I was a kid, I loved that place. I grew up in Owensboro, KY and we had a location on the south end of Frederica Street close to the base of our bypass. I have a really fun memory of that particular location too. I remember going there to eat one night with my family before we went to see The Van-Dells play at the Executive Inn's Showroom Lounge. Remember the Van Dells??
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Police investigate a robbery in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Police in Henderson are investigating a robbery in the 400 block of South Green Street. The incident happened around 9:30 Thursday night. Police say a cashier was leaving a business with a bag of money from the store. She says a man in a hoodie approached her, took the bag, and […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess County deputies seek help in property damage case

THRUSTON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone can help them identify a person accused of damaging somebody’s property. Deputies say the incident happened at the Fast Fuel gas station in Thruston around 6 a.m. Friday. Not very much information has been revealed, but surveillance video captured images of their suspect. […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Hopkinsville vs Owensboro

The Hopkinsville Tigers took on the Owensboro Red Devils Monday evening in an opening round game of the First United Bank Holiday Classic at Madisionville-North Hopkins. YourSportsEdge.Com was there for the action and got these pictures. Hopkinsville vs Owensboro.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Madisonville woman injured in two-vehicle crash

A Madisonville woman was hurt in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of West Broadway and South Madison Avenue Sunday afternoon. According to a news release, 29-year-old Callie Chappell of Madisonville was heading south on South Madison towards West Broadway when she allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign and attempted to turn left. Her vehicle was hit by another driven by 25-year-old Chauncey Gilmore of Madisonville in the intersection.
MADISONVILLE, KY
103GBF

Good Morning America Spotted in Santa Claus Indiana

Tis' the season to broadcast live from the most Christmassy town in America!. Here in the Tri-State, we are no strangers to the little town of Santa Claus, Indiana. Many of us have spent a lot of summers enjoying the rides at Holiday World, and many Christmas seasons driving through the Santa Claus Land of Lights. There's always something fun to do in Santa Claus, and this week the little Hoosier town is garnering national attention.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
wevv.com

Cashier robbed outside Henderson Dollar Tree

Police are looking for a suspect in a robbery that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Thursday night. The Henderson Police Department says officers went to the Dollar Tree on South Green Street around 9:30 p.m. after a cashier reported being robbed outside the store. The cashier told police that she...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville felon caught with loaded handgun going back to jail

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A 54-year-old Evansville man will be locked behind bars again after being sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm. Court documents show that Scott Stagg had a loaded 9mm pistol while driving around Evansville on November 16, 2021. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Stagg […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD looking for missing man who never came home from work

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is looking for a man who never came home from work. Police say Kenneth Brian Colbert, 47, was reported missing on December 10. EPD says the last time that Colbert’s family made contact with him was on December 9 through text messages. Police note Colbert never […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
6K+
Followers
204
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy