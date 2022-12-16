Read full article on original website
9 Safest Places To Retire Abroad for Less Than $2,000 a Month
A lower cost of living, better weather, lower taxes and a higher quality of life are all reasons to think about making the move to another country when you get ready to retire -- and leaving the U.S....
18 Of Asia's most underrated places
Comprising more than 40 countries, Asia can't be summed up easily. The classics are classics for a reason -- from the awe-inspiring architecture of Angkor Wat and the Taj Mahal to the buzzy metropolises of Tokyo and Hong Kong and the beaches of Bali and Phuket, it's impossible for any traveler to find something not to their liking.
NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
28-year-old buys cruise ship apartment because it's less than renting and he can see the world
An all-expenses-paid life for about $50,000 a year? Sounds like a deal.
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Winter solstice 2022: Shortest day of the year is long on pagan rituals
For the past six months, the days have grown shorter and the nights have grown longer in the Northern Hemisphere. But that's about to reverse itself. Winter solstice 2022, the shortest day of year and the official first day of winter, is on Wednesday, December 21 (well, for a decent chunk of the world anyway). How this all works has fascinated people for thousands of years.
The US Government Is Involved in Secret Wars in 15 Countries
The original terms of the U.S. Constitution place the power to declare war solely in the hands of Congress. A revolutionary concept at the time, the framers of the Constitution reasoned that decisions of such gravity necessitated careful deliberation and open public debate and could not be made unilaterally by the president if the United […]
10 New train journeys for 2023
While governments prevaricate over climate change measures, millions of travelers worldwide have been voting with their feet and switching to trains as their preferred mode of transport. When you add in historically high motoring costs and unpredictable airline reliability, the incentives for switching to clean, green rail travel are more...
Kremlin-linked hackers tried to spy on oil firm in NATO country, researchers say
A Kremlin-linked hacking group known for focusing on Ukraine has stepped up its spying efforts against Ukraine's NATO allies in recent months -- in part by trying to hack a big oil firm in a NATO country in August, according to US cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks. It's the latest...
Migrants at US-Mexico border await ruling on asylum limits
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Migrants along the U.S. border with Mexico crowded into shelters Wednesday as they waited for the Supreme Court to rule on whether and when to lift pandemic-era restrictions that have prevented many from seeking asylum. The limits on border crossings had been set to expire Wednesday before conservative-leaning states sought the top court’s help to keep them in place. The Biden administration asked the court to lift the restrictions, but not before Christmas. It is not clear when the court’s decision will come. Meantime, thousands of people have gathered all along the Mexican side of the southern border, camping outside or packing into shelters, hoping for the opportunity to seek refuge in the U.S. The Texas National Guard took up positions in El Paso. Jhorman Morey, a 38-year-old mechanic from Venezuela, warmed his hands by a campfire with a half-dozen other migrants on the southern side of the Rio Grande. He said he was waiting for a decision on the restrictions before attempting to cross into the U.S. Other migrants waded through shallow waters toward a gate in the border fence.
China says no new Covid deaths after changing criteria
China said Wednesday that no one had died of Covid-19 the previous day, after changing the criteria such that most virus deaths are no longer counted, as the World Health Organization said it was "very concerned" about the new wave of cases. In Geneva, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was "very concerned over the evolving situation in China", and appealed for specific data on disease severity, hospital admissions and intensive care requirements.
