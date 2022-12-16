ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some Steelers motivated by extending Tomlin’s streak

By Josh Rowntree
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 5 days ago

The Steelers head into Sunday’s game in Carolina with a minuscule chance to reach the postseason. But that doesn’t mean that some players haven’t found something to play for.

The Steelers have not had a losing season in 18 years, including Mike Tomlin’s 15 completed years as the team’s head coach.

That mark is in jeopardy with the team at 5-8 and four games to play.

“Something that means a lot to me is Coach (Tomlin),” said defensive tackle Montravius Adams. “He’s never had a losing season, and I just don’t want that to be under my belt.

“He’s a guy that, when I came in, gave me a lot of morale to play better. I’m sure a lot guys in the locker room feel this way, but we’ve got to get it right.”

With a loss in any of their final games, the Steelers will break the streak of consecutive non-losing seasons. Their 18 straight is third-longest in NFL history behind New England’s 19 straight from 2001-2019 and Dallas’ 20 season from 1966-1985.

“Certainly you want to get above .500 and see if we can sneak our way into the playoffs, absolutely,” tight end Zach Gentry said. “I take a lot of pride, selfishly, in trying to make sure Mike Tomlin never has a losing season. That’s something that’s a little selfishly important to me, that we continue to keep that streak alive for him and for this organization. No matter what, we want W’s, but we definitely want to continue his streak.”

The Steelers’ ‘standard,’ something the organization and Tomlin publicly boast about — including a sign outside of the team’s Acrisure Stadium locker room — is not just a non-losing season. And while some are using Tomlin’s streak as motivation this week, and perhaps beyond, others aren’t giving it much thought.

“We’re just trying to win games,” defensive end Cam Heyward said. “That’s the last thing on ours minds. Obviously you don’t want to be the team that does that. Start winning, that’s all I can focus on. Try to win every play, try to win the game, try to win every quarter. That’s all we can do.”

According to Adams, Tomlin’s streak has not been publicly discussed in the team’s meetings. But his respect for his coach, and continuing one of the league’s more impressive accomplishments, is a driving force.

“The coaching staff and (Tomlin) have been great,” Adams said. “What people say about him being a player’s coach is all the way true.

“If we can’t gel together for each other, at least we can do it for him.”

