ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Habra, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localocnews.com

Final scores and highlights from Monday night OC boys and girls basketball

Aliso Niguel 54, Woodbridge 48: Garrett Trayer scored 12 points, Ethan Harrington 11 points and Jayden Keough eight points to lead Aliso Niguel (8-4) to its fifth consecutive victory in a non-league game at Woodbridge Monday night. Crean Lutheran 71, Cheyenne 42: The Saints (5-3) captured an opening round win...
ALISO VIEJO, CA
localocnews.com

The City of Santa Ana shut down over 100 illegal street food vendors

In response to community concerns, the City of Santa Ana and the Orange County Health Care Agency investigated and shut down over 100 sidewalk food vending locations that were found to be selling food unfit for human consumption and operating without the proper health permit over the past six weeks.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Councilmember James Assaulted Outside of San Clemente Home

Councilmember Gene James was taken to a hospital on Monday night, Dec. 19, after being assaulted with a skateboard outside of his San Clemente home, resulting in multiple facial injuries, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. James, 68, was reportedly released from the hospital later that evening after...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Small Business Administration Financing Helps Business Remain in Santa Ana

Eberhard Equipment: From Long-Term Lessee to Property Owner. SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA Eberhard Equipment has been at their 2-acer lot on Warner Avenue and Harbor Boulevard since 1977 and they have doing business in Santa Ana since 1945.The heavy equipment facility sells, repairs, overhauls, and rents landscaping and construction equipment. They also supply parts and have service trucks that will go to the job site to repair equipment or bring it back to the state-of-the-art repair shop located in their Santa Ana 10,000 square foot facility. Additionally, the business an Elite Dealership for Kubota which makes earth moving equipment as well as a dealership for Jacobson maker of wide cut path mowers for parks, schools and golf courses. They even sell and service the latest electric powered equipment such as the Jacobson Eclipse 360 mower and Kubota LXe-261 electric tractor. The business has nearly two dozen employees, including many who have been with the company for decades and who are also employee-owners.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, December 20, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Highs are forecast to remain in the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Save the date for upcoming Los Alamitos monthly events

Sunset Saturdays Los Alamitos proudly presents the following events:. Wear your favorite team jersey at the Game Day Street Festival on January 14, from 4-8 p.m. at 10932 Pine Street. There will be live music, food, a beer garden, local artists, games and more!. Stay Groovy Love Fest. The Stay...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Santa Ana rents are up 15.7% in the past year

Santa Ana ranked as the 10th most expensive rental market in the nation last month with the prices of one and two bedrooms settling at medians of $2,140 and $2,940, respectively according to Zumper’s End of Year Report. The price of one bedrooms in Santa Ana is up 15.7%...
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

The Garden Grove police arrested a homeless porch pirate who was on probation

Garden Grove police detectives were investigating a series of package thefts and recently identified a suspect, Michael Biel, a 23-years old transient. The porch pirate was following delivery drivers, while wearing an Amazon vest he stole from an actual Amazon driver. Earlier today, Garden Grove Property Crimes Detectives were able...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
localocnews.com

Cypress police blotter, December 12 to December 18, 2022

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. December 12, 2022. Road Rage –...
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

Holiday news from the Rossmoor Homeowners Association

This upcoming week should be about the same as last week weather-wise: highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid-40s. That is until the weekend. Then, in preparation for Santa’s arrival, our temperatures should spring into the mid-70s before we get our next chance of rain the following week. Clear skies will make it near perfect for checking out all the lights in Rossmoor….
ROSSMOOR, CA
localocnews.com

An update on Angeles Link from SoCalGas

SoCalGas is excited to announce that on December 15, 2022, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved its request to track costs for advancing the first phase Angeles Link, a proposed green hydrogen pipeline system that could deliver clean, reliable, renewable energy to the Los Angeles region. SoCalGas is grateful to the CPUC and to leaders from labor, environmental organizations, government, and the private sector who are working together on the critical building blocks of California’s clean hydrogen economy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localocnews.com

Fashion Island Hosts Menorah Lighting Dec. 18

For many people, Chanukah (The Festival of Lights) brings back fond memories of childhood years and serves to renew a sense of identity. The Chanukah lights provide warmth, joy, strength and inspiration. Such is a purpose of a community-wide Menorah lighting celebration. Fashion Island joined Chabad Center for Jewish Life...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts welcomes back The Lettermen with special guest Debby Boone in Concert on Sunday, January 29, 2023

Join music icons The Lettermen and special guest Debby Boone in concert at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Sunday, January 29 at 3:00 p.m. Comedian John Wing hosts while the Les Brown Alumni Big Band and Southern California native singer Nicole Kubis provide musical accompaniment. Tickets start at $50.
CERRITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Pageant of the Masters announces Open Casting Call for volunteers January 6 – 8, 2023

Excitement is already building for the 2023 Pageant of the Masters as it celebrates the 90th anniversary of living pictures in Laguna Beach. In preparation for next summer’s show, Art Colony: In the Company of Artists, the Pageant is looking for men, women and children to volunteer. People of all sizes and ages are needed to be cast members in the world’s most famous presentation of tableaux vivants. No theater experience is necessary. The only requirement is the ability to stand still and have fun.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Church Services in Newport Beach

Christ Church by the Sea United Methodist (1400 W. Balboa Blvd). Dec. 25:10 a.m. (949) 673-3805 / christbytheseanb.org. Corona del Mar Community Church, Congregational (611 Heliotrope Ave.). Dec. 24: 4, 7 p.m., Dec. 25:10 a.m. (949) 644-7400 / cdmucc.org. Grace Fellowship Church (3170 Red Hill Ave., C.M.). Dec. 24: 3,5...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy