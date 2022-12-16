Read full article on original website
localocnews.com
Tuesday’s Orange County boys and girls basketball highlights, final scores
Ocean View 92, Chavez of San Fernando 51: The Seahawks won a non-league game Tuesday night. Senior Tyler Pham scored 28 points and senior Peyton Guerrero and freshman LeRoy Davis each had 18 points for Ocean View (7-7). Chavez (6-8) was led by Nathan Aguilar with 19 points. El Dorado...
localocnews.com
Final scores and highlights from Monday night OC boys and girls basketball
Aliso Niguel 54, Woodbridge 48: Garrett Trayer scored 12 points, Ethan Harrington 11 points and Jayden Keough eight points to lead Aliso Niguel (8-4) to its fifth consecutive victory in a non-league game at Woodbridge Monday night. Crean Lutheran 71, Cheyenne 42: The Saints (5-3) captured an opening round win...
localocnews.com
Wins by Practical Move in Futurity and Faiza in Starlet highlight Winter Meet
A 10-1 upset by Practical Move in the Grade II, $200,000 Los Alamitos Futurity and a sixth consecutive win in the Grade I Starlet for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert were among the highlights of the six-day Winter Thoroughbred meet, which concluded Sunday. A son of Practical Joke and...
localocnews.com
The City of Santa Ana shut down over 100 illegal street food vendors
In response to community concerns, the City of Santa Ana and the Orange County Health Care Agency investigated and shut down over 100 sidewalk food vending locations that were found to be selling food unfit for human consumption and operating without the proper health permit over the past six weeks.
localocnews.com
Councilmember James Assaulted Outside of San Clemente Home
Councilmember Gene James was taken to a hospital on Monday night, Dec. 19, after being assaulted with a skateboard outside of his San Clemente home, resulting in multiple facial injuries, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. James, 68, was reportedly released from the hospital later that evening after...
localocnews.com
Small Business Administration Financing Helps Business Remain in Santa Ana
Eberhard Equipment: From Long-Term Lessee to Property Owner. SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA Eberhard Equipment has been at their 2-acer lot on Warner Avenue and Harbor Boulevard since 1977 and they have doing business in Santa Ana since 1945.The heavy equipment facility sells, repairs, overhauls, and rents landscaping and construction equipment. They also supply parts and have service trucks that will go to the job site to repair equipment or bring it back to the state-of-the-art repair shop located in their Santa Ana 10,000 square foot facility. Additionally, the business an Elite Dealership for Kubota which makes earth moving equipment as well as a dealership for Jacobson maker of wide cut path mowers for parks, schools and golf courses. They even sell and service the latest electric powered equipment such as the Jacobson Eclipse 360 mower and Kubota LXe-261 electric tractor. The business has nearly two dozen employees, including many who have been with the company for decades and who are also employee-owners.
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, December 20, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Highs are forecast to remain in the...
localocnews.com
Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts offers special discounts for Rob Kapilow’s WMIG series
The Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) is offering a discount for students and teachers for the remaining shows in Rob Kapilow’s What Makes It Great? series. Tickets for students and teachers are $20 (plus a $3 facility fee). Regular ticket prices are $55. The series is sponsored by George & Bev Ray.
localocnews.com
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Holiday Tree Recycling, Toy Drive
On behalf of the City of Newport Beach staff, I wish you and your families a very happy and healthy holiday season! It has been our pleasure to serve the Newport Beach community in 2022, and we look forward to a productive 2023. I’d also like to congratulate the Commodores...
localocnews.com
Save the date for upcoming Los Alamitos monthly events
Sunset Saturdays Los Alamitos proudly presents the following events:. Wear your favorite team jersey at the Game Day Street Festival on January 14, from 4-8 p.m. at 10932 Pine Street. There will be live music, food, a beer garden, local artists, games and more!. Stay Groovy Love Fest. The Stay...
localocnews.com
Santa Ana rents are up 15.7% in the past year
Santa Ana ranked as the 10th most expensive rental market in the nation last month with the prices of one and two bedrooms settling at medians of $2,140 and $2,940, respectively according to Zumper’s End of Year Report. The price of one bedrooms in Santa Ana is up 15.7%...
localocnews.com
The Garden Grove police arrested a homeless porch pirate who was on probation
Garden Grove police detectives were investigating a series of package thefts and recently identified a suspect, Michael Biel, a 23-years old transient. The porch pirate was following delivery drivers, while wearing an Amazon vest he stole from an actual Amazon driver. Earlier today, Garden Grove Property Crimes Detectives were able...
localocnews.com
Cypress police blotter, December 12 to December 18, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. December 12, 2022. Road Rage –...
localocnews.com
Holiday news from the Rossmoor Homeowners Association
This upcoming week should be about the same as last week weather-wise: highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid-40s. That is until the weekend. Then, in preparation for Santa’s arrival, our temperatures should spring into the mid-70s before we get our next chance of rain the following week. Clear skies will make it near perfect for checking out all the lights in Rossmoor….
localocnews.com
An update on Angeles Link from SoCalGas
SoCalGas is excited to announce that on December 15, 2022, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved its request to track costs for advancing the first phase Angeles Link, a proposed green hydrogen pipeline system that could deliver clean, reliable, renewable energy to the Los Angeles region. SoCalGas is grateful to the CPUC and to leaders from labor, environmental organizations, government, and the private sector who are working together on the critical building blocks of California’s clean hydrogen economy.
localocnews.com
Fashion Island Hosts Menorah Lighting Dec. 18
For many people, Chanukah (The Festival of Lights) brings back fond memories of childhood years and serves to renew a sense of identity. The Chanukah lights provide warmth, joy, strength and inspiration. Such is a purpose of a community-wide Menorah lighting celebration. Fashion Island joined Chabad Center for Jewish Life...
localocnews.com
Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts welcomes back The Lettermen with special guest Debby Boone in Concert on Sunday, January 29, 2023
Join music icons The Lettermen and special guest Debby Boone in concert at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Sunday, January 29 at 3:00 p.m. Comedian John Wing hosts while the Les Brown Alumni Big Band and Southern California native singer Nicole Kubis provide musical accompaniment. Tickets start at $50.
localocnews.com
Santa Ana residents will be able to consume marijuana at lounges and events as of Jan. 1
The Santa Ana City Council unanimously approved an ordinance in October to amend the municipal code as well as tax rates related to cannabis retail, cultivation, manufacturing and distribution. The new ordinance will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Voters approved these new measures, which will lower tax rates...
localocnews.com
Pageant of the Masters announces Open Casting Call for volunteers January 6 – 8, 2023
Excitement is already building for the 2023 Pageant of the Masters as it celebrates the 90th anniversary of living pictures in Laguna Beach. In preparation for next summer’s show, Art Colony: In the Company of Artists, the Pageant is looking for men, women and children to volunteer. People of all sizes and ages are needed to be cast members in the world’s most famous presentation of tableaux vivants. No theater experience is necessary. The only requirement is the ability to stand still and have fun.
localocnews.com
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Church Services in Newport Beach
Christ Church by the Sea United Methodist (1400 W. Balboa Blvd). Dec. 25:10 a.m. (949) 673-3805 / christbytheseanb.org. Corona del Mar Community Church, Congregational (611 Heliotrope Ave.). Dec. 24: 4, 7 p.m., Dec. 25:10 a.m. (949) 644-7400 / cdmucc.org. Grace Fellowship Church (3170 Red Hill Ave., C.M.). Dec. 24: 3,5...
