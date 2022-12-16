ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Final scores and highlights from Monday night OC boys and girls basketball

Aliso Niguel 54, Woodbridge 48: Garrett Trayer scored 12 points, Ethan Harrington 11 points and Jayden Keough eight points to lead Aliso Niguel (8-4) to its fifth consecutive victory in a non-league game at Woodbridge Monday night. Crean Lutheran 71, Cheyenne 42: The Saints (5-3) captured an opening round win...
ALISO VIEJO, CA
Councilmember James Assaulted Outside of San Clemente Home

Councilmember Gene James was taken to a hospital on Monday night, Dec. 19, after being assaulted with a skateboard outside of his San Clemente home, resulting in multiple facial injuries, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. James, 68, was reportedly released from the hospital later that evening after...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Small Business Administration Financing Helps Business Remain in Santa Ana

Eberhard Equipment: From Long-Term Lessee to Property Owner. SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA Eberhard Equipment has been at their 2-acer lot on Warner Avenue and Harbor Boulevard since 1977 and they have doing business in Santa Ana since 1945.The heavy equipment facility sells, repairs, overhauls, and rents landscaping and construction equipment. They also supply parts and have service trucks that will go to the job site to repair equipment or bring it back to the state-of-the-art repair shop located in their Santa Ana 10,000 square foot facility. Additionally, the business an Elite Dealership for Kubota which makes earth moving equipment as well as a dealership for Jacobson maker of wide cut path mowers for parks, schools and golf courses. They even sell and service the latest electric powered equipment such as the Jacobson Eclipse 360 mower and Kubota LXe-261 electric tractor. The business has nearly two dozen employees, including many who have been with the company for decades and who are also employee-owners.
SANTA ANA, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, December 20, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Highs are forecast to remain in the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Garden Grove police arrested a homeless porch pirate who was on probation

Garden Grove police detectives were investigating a series of package thefts and recently identified a suspect, Michael Biel, a 23-years old transient. The porch pirate was following delivery drivers, while wearing an Amazon vest he stole from an actual Amazon driver. Earlier today, Garden Grove Property Crimes Detectives were able...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Seven day local weather forecast for December 18 through December 24

Seven day local weather forecast for December 18 through December 24. Details for seven day local weather forecast for December 18 through December 24. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43....
The Trashy Side of Newport Beach

In some ways, on some days, we all live trashy lives. Even an inadvertently dropped gum wrapper via the forces of gravity, wind, and water runoﬀ find itself in company with all manner of discarded detritus heading to our oceans and beaches. Trash is strictly a human byproduct. Just...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
The City of Santa Ana shut down over 100 illegal street food vendors

In response to community concerns, the City of Santa Ana and the Orange County Health Care Agency investigated and shut down over 100 sidewalk food vending locations that were found to be selling food unfit for human consumption and operating without the proper health permit over the past six weeks.
SANTA ANA, CA
Church of Scientology Los Angeles Holiday Gift Giveaway and Family Fun Day 2022 Welcomes 4,000 Angelinos

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — It was clear skies and perfect weather for a family outing this Sunday when more than 4,000 Angelenos filled the Church of Scientology Los Angeles and L. Ron Hubbard Way for the Church’s annual toy giveaway. Children left clutching presents after an afternoon of ice skating, donut-eating contests, face painting, and complimentary cocoa, cookies, popcorn and cotton candy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Save the date for upcoming Los Alamitos monthly events

Sunset Saturdays Los Alamitos proudly presents the following events:. Wear your favorite team jersey at the Game Day Street Festival on January 14, from 4-8 p.m. at 10932 Pine Street. There will be live music, food, a beer garden, local artists, games and more!. Stay Groovy Love Fest. The Stay...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA

