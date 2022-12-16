Read full article on original website
North-South Challenge features four boys basketball games Thursday at Tesoro
Tesoro High School will once again be the site of the North vs. South Challenge Thursday. (Photo: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Eight boys basketball teams from Orange County will compete in the North vs. South Challenge at Tesoro High School in memory of Tim O’Brien on Thursday, Dec. 22 at Tesoro High School.
Final scores and highlights from Monday night OC boys and girls basketball
Aliso Niguel 54, Woodbridge 48: Garrett Trayer scored 12 points, Ethan Harrington 11 points and Jayden Keough eight points to lead Aliso Niguel (8-4) to its fifth consecutive victory in a non-league game at Woodbridge Monday night. Crean Lutheran 71, Cheyenne 42: The Saints (5-3) captured an opening round win...
PHOTOS: ‘A truly special night’ as Tustin honors its greatest basketball players
Among the former Tustin stars honored Friday night were from left TJ Shorts, represented by his father Timothy, Nick Hornsby and Deondre Bryant. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Tustin High School boys basketball coach Ringo Bossenmeyer was thrilled to be able to honor 15 former players from...
Wins by Practical Move in Futurity and Faiza in Starlet highlight Winter Meet
A 10-1 upset by Practical Move in the Grade II, $200,000 Los Alamitos Futurity and a sixth consecutive win in the Grade I Starlet for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert were among the highlights of the six-day Winter Thoroughbred meet, which concluded Sunday. A son of Practical Joke and...
Practical Move scores 10-1 upset for Yakteen in Los Alamitos Futurity at Los Alamitos Race Course
Trainer Tim Yakteen got the best of his former boss – Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert – Saturday at Los Alamitos, scoring a 10-1 upset with Practical Move in the Grade II, $200,000 Los Alamitos Futurity. Baffert, who saddled 60% of the field as he sought his...
Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts offers special discounts for Rob Kapilow’s WMIG series
The Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) is offering a discount for students and teachers for the remaining shows in Rob Kapilow’s What Makes It Great? series. Tickets for students and teachers are $20 (plus a $3 facility fee). Regular ticket prices are $55. The series is sponsored by George & Bev Ray.
Councilmember James Assaulted Outside of San Clemente Home
Councilmember Gene James was taken to a hospital on Monday night, Dec. 19, after being assaulted with a skateboard outside of his San Clemente home, resulting in multiple facial injuries, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. James, 68, was reportedly released from the hospital later that evening after...
Small Business Administration Financing Helps Business Remain in Santa Ana
Eberhard Equipment: From Long-Term Lessee to Property Owner. SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA Eberhard Equipment has been at their 2-acer lot on Warner Avenue and Harbor Boulevard since 1977 and they have doing business in Santa Ana since 1945.The heavy equipment facility sells, repairs, overhauls, and rents landscaping and construction equipment. They also supply parts and have service trucks that will go to the job site to repair equipment or bring it back to the state-of-the-art repair shop located in their Santa Ana 10,000 square foot facility. Additionally, the business an Elite Dealership for Kubota which makes earth moving equipment as well as a dealership for Jacobson maker of wide cut path mowers for parks, schools and golf courses. They even sell and service the latest electric powered equipment such as the Jacobson Eclipse 360 mower and Kubota LXe-261 electric tractor. The business has nearly two dozen employees, including many who have been with the company for decades and who are also employee-owners.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, December 20, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Highs are forecast to remain in the...
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Holiday Tree Recycling, Toy Drive
On behalf of the City of Newport Beach staff, I wish you and your families a very happy and healthy holiday season! It has been our pleasure to serve the Newport Beach community in 2022, and we look forward to a productive 2023. I’d also like to congratulate the Commodores...
The Garden Grove police arrested a homeless porch pirate who was on probation
Garden Grove police detectives were investigating a series of package thefts and recently identified a suspect, Michael Biel, a 23-years old transient. The porch pirate was following delivery drivers, while wearing an Amazon vest he stole from an actual Amazon driver. Earlier today, Garden Grove Property Crimes Detectives were able...
City of Lakewood announces changes to city services from Dec. 26 to Jan 2
Lakewood City Hall will be closed the week of Dec. 26-30. DASH Transit service will continue as usual on weekdays, as the Christmas and New Year’s holidays fall on a weekend. For the two holiday weeks of Dec. 26 and Jan. 2:. Trash pickup will continue as usual, as...
Seven day local weather forecast for December 18 through December 24
Seven day local weather forecast for December 18 through December 24. Details for seven day local weather forecast for December 18 through December 24. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43....
Festive trip ideas: Ride the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner to Southern California’s top holiday events and attractions
The Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® is the perfect holiday adventure, with iconic views of the Southern California coast, a comfortable ride, and convenient access to some of the most popular events and attractions of the season. Here’s a list of trip ideas sure to inspire a day trip or...
The Trashy Side of Newport Beach
In some ways, on some days, we all live trashy lives. Even an inadvertently dropped gum wrapper via the forces of gravity, wind, and water runoﬀ find itself in company with all manner of discarded detritus heading to our oceans and beaches. Trash is strictly a human byproduct. Just...
DUI driver facing felony charges after his passenger was killed in a crash in Tustin
Anthony James Robles of Rowland Heights, a 28-year-old man, pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges related to a DUI crash that happened on the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway, in Tustin, last year. Robles is facing many felony charges including second-degree murder, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury,...
The City of Santa Ana shut down over 100 illegal street food vendors
In response to community concerns, the City of Santa Ana and the Orange County Health Care Agency investigated and shut down over 100 sidewalk food vending locations that were found to be selling food unfit for human consumption and operating without the proper health permit over the past six weeks.
Church of Scientology Los Angeles Holiday Gift Giveaway and Family Fun Day 2022 Welcomes 4,000 Angelinos
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — It was clear skies and perfect weather for a family outing this Sunday when more than 4,000 Angelenos filled the Church of Scientology Los Angeles and L. Ron Hubbard Way for the Church’s annual toy giveaway. Children left clutching presents after an afternoon of ice skating, donut-eating contests, face painting, and complimentary cocoa, cookies, popcorn and cotton candy.
Printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the third week of December 2022
We continue our popular feature of our monthly Dining, Arts & Entertainment publication (DARTS) — printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the third week of December 2022!. The last two pages of DARTS give our readers an opportunity to challenge themselves with:. a crossword;. a sudoku;. and a Crypto...
Save the date for upcoming Los Alamitos monthly events
Sunset Saturdays Los Alamitos proudly presents the following events:. Wear your favorite team jersey at the Game Day Street Festival on January 14, from 4-8 p.m. at 10932 Pine Street. There will be live music, food, a beer garden, local artists, games and more!. Stay Groovy Love Fest. The Stay...
