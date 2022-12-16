Patricia A. Cunningham, age 68, Harrisville, WV, departed this life on December 15, 2022, at Salem Center Nursing Home, Salem, WV. She was born March 24, 1954, at Lynn Camp, Pennsboro, WV, the daughter of the late Adria Doyle Mossor and the late Frances Marie Sands Leasure. Patricia’s mother’s nickname for her was “Lynn Camp Brat.” Ms. Cunningham had been employed by Simonton Windows and was a devoted homemaker. Patricia enjoyed reminiscing about her youth, including playing in the creek, barns, and other comical antics, gardening & yard work, flowers, canning, playing card games and Yahtzee, and completing puzzles. Patricia was outgoing and friendly; when traveling, she had an uncanny ability to connect people back to her hometown of Pennsboro, WV.

HARRISVILLE, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO