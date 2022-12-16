Read full article on original website
Wood County Board of Education meets in regular session
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Board of Education met at Kanawha Elementary School in regular session Tuesday night. Many topics were discussed. An academic report on Kanawha Elementary School was one of the topics. Principal Matt Null celebrated the fact that students exceeded goals for English and math. He also clarified confusing data sets, saying that students in special education in grades three through five did in fact meet academic goals in English and math.
Gretchen Fleming vigil to be held at Parkersburg City Park band pavilion
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Monday night, 7p.m. at the Parkersburg City Park band pavilion a vigil will be held for missing woman Gretchen Fleming. Fleming’s friend, Jake Grim, organized the event for Monday and he says the most important part of the vigil is bringing awareness to Gretchen Fleming.
Local gym participates in fundraiser for A.L.S research
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Strong Tower Fitness in Parkersburg will be celebrating movement on January 28. The gym will be holding a partnering with The S.E.T.H. project to hold a fundraiser that costs $30 per person to raise money for A.L.S. research. The S.E.T.H project is a non-profit organization that...
MOV regional airport hires new airport manager
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ben Auville, has been hired as the new airport manager. Auville was raised in the area and is a Air Force veteran. This hire comes just weeks after former manager, Denise Myers, put in her letter of resignation in the middle of November. Auville says that...
Judge Beane denies city’s stay motion on Parkersburg Fire Dept. holiday pay dispute
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County judge J.D. Beane denied a stay hearing for the holiday pay dispute involving the Parkersburg Fire Department. On December 12th, Beane issued a summary judgment order saying Parkersburg will pay city firefighters accordingly for holiday pay based on their 24-hour shift. Meaning time-and-a-half -- or 36 hours of pay -- or 24 hours equal time off for each federal holiday.
Parkersburg attorney facing legal charges regarding Slow Down for the Holidays program in Pleasants County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg attorney and Wood County Board of Education President Justin Raber is facing charges from the West Virginia Lawyer Disciplinary Board for his part in the Slow Down for the Holidays program in Pleasants County, West Virginia. The charges stem from two clients of Raber’s, according...
Latrobe Street Mission ready for cold weather
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - And with the winter weather getting colder, some shelters are preparing to accommodate for as many as they can. Because of the cold weather, many of the homeless will be looking to take shelter where they can. Latrobe Street Mission executive director, Jim Sims says the...
“This is what community is.” Locals hold vigil for missing woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The search for Gretchen Fleming continues. She was last seen the night of December 3rd and early morning of December 4th at My Way Lounge. On Monday night, the community gathered to spread awareness about the case through a candle-lit vigil at Parkersburg City Park. In...
“Merriest Main Streets” | Gallipolis to be featured on “TODAY”
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) – A small town along the Ohio River is becoming known as one of the best Christmas towns in the country. Thousands of lights fill the Gallipolis City Park from dusk till dawn, November 24th to January 2nd and on Wednesday, December 21, the city park will be featured on NBC’s “TODAY” as one of the “Merriest Main Streets” in America.
Erin Riesbeck, Mia Miller sign to play soccer at West Liberty
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A pair of Parkersburg South Lady Patriots soccer players held their signing ceremonies on Tuesday, as Erin Riesbeck and Mia Miller are off to West Liberty University to play soccer for the Lady Hilltoppers. The inseparable duo will both go into nursing at West Liberty, and...
“This is a huge step forward, huge progress for the Petty family, for Judy Petty’s case.”
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s been almost 15 years since Judy Petty was last seen alive. Now, those close to the case are excited about new movement being made. In February of 2008, the authorities found Judy Petty’s body after the family farm burnt down. The Petty family...
Dezaray Roberts receives 15 years for involvement in Terrance Mills death
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “I have waited for this day since May 17th to finally face one of the people who are responsible for taking my baby boy’s life from me,” says Terrance Mills Jr.’s mother, Donna. On May 17th of 2022, one Terrance Mills Jr....
OSU extension partners with Washington County Career Center to help high schools learn financial literacy
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Monday afternoon 11th grade students from high schools throughout the county gathered to learn about financial literacy. The program today called the real money, real world simulation gave these students real world insight on expenses they will have as they get older. Housing, child care, groceries, transportation and many more expenses were included in the students budget.
Student Athlete of the Week: Madison Hiener
WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) - Madison Hiener, a senior at Waterford High School, is this week’s Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week. Madison plays for the Lady Wildcats basketball team, while also taking classes at Washington State Community College, where she will graduate this spring, as well as from Waterford High School.
Marietta Salvation Army helps over 400 children with Angel Tree donations
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - On Monday, December 19, the Marietta Salvation Army began distributing food and toys to families in need as part of its Angel Tree program. This year over 400 children will receive gifts that they might not have received if it wasn’t for the Angel Tree program. The Marietta Salvation Army also provided a Christmas dinner to each family to go along with the donations.
Obituary: Layfield, Rodney D.
Rodney D. Layfield, 58, of Little Hocking, OH, died Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side after an eleven-month battle with Gastroesophageal Cancer. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of Roydice E. Layfield of Cairo, WV, and the late Shirley Ruth (Morrison) Layfield.
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal gun crime
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tytus Lamaar Shields, 34, has pled guilty to a federal gun crime Monday, December 19, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of West Virginia. Shields was arrested on November 22, 2021, following a search of his residence, where officers found a...
Obituary: Cunningham, Patricia A.
Patricia A. Cunningham, age 68, Harrisville, WV, departed this life on December 15, 2022, at Salem Center Nursing Home, Salem, WV. She was born March 24, 1954, at Lynn Camp, Pennsboro, WV, the daughter of the late Adria Doyle Mossor and the late Frances Marie Sands Leasure. Patricia’s mother’s nickname for her was “Lynn Camp Brat.” Ms. Cunningham had been employed by Simonton Windows and was a devoted homemaker. Patricia enjoyed reminiscing about her youth, including playing in the creek, barns, and other comical antics, gardening & yard work, flowers, canning, playing card games and Yahtzee, and completing puzzles. Patricia was outgoing and friendly; when traveling, she had an uncanny ability to connect people back to her hometown of Pennsboro, WV.
Red Cross suggests giving blood as a gift this Christmas season
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Are you still Christmas shopping? If so, Red Cross suggests giving the gift of blood this Christmas season. “Blood is the gift of life, what better gift to give then the gift of life,” Ohio River Valley Executive Director, Sharon Kesselring said. Monday Red Cross will...
Obituary: Britton, Kevin Shawn
Kevin Shawn Britton, 56, of Washington, WV, Hopewell community and devoted member of the Hopewell Church of Christ, passed away December 19, 2022, at Selby General Hospital in Marietta, OH, following an extended illness. He was born November 27, 1966, in Tucson, AZ, a son of the late David Montgomery and Joyce Burgess Britton.
