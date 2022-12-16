Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
14news.com
USI defeated by Purdue Ft. Wayne, 83-59
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball offense was stymied by Purdue University Ft. Wayne, 83-59, to conclude the Indiana Classic Tuesday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. The Eagles finish non-conference action with a 7-6 mark after tonight’s action, while...
14news.com
14 News awards Perry Central after winning Sunrise School Spirit ‘Fan Favorite Food Display’ contest
LEOPOLD, Ind. (WFIE) - Perry Central came out on top in the 14 News Sunrise School Spirit ‘Fan Favorite Food Display’ contest. The high school’s leadership crew was given the award Tuesday. Earlier in the season when our 14 News crew visited the Commodores, they were spirited...
14news.com
USI, Lakes rain three-pointers on IUPUI
FT. WAYNE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball graduate forward Trevor Lakes (Lebanon, Indiana) drained a record-tying 10 three-pointers to lead the Screaming Eagles to an 87-74 victory over Indiana University/Purdue University Indianapolis on day one of the Indiana Classic. The Eagles are 7-5 after Monday’s...
14news.com
Gifts collected for seniors in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - This holiday season two Owensboro organizations are coming together to bring cheer to others. Thanks to Home Instead and Faithful Friends Kentucky, nearly 1,000 senior citizens will now have Christmas gifts. Around 50 volunteers joined forces to collect gifts for seniors who may be in need...
14news.com
‘Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights’ preps for busiest week
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With Christmas approaching Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights is approaching it’s busiest week. This coming week also bring colder weather. Mission Communications with Easterseal Pam Kirk says they will try their best to stay open even as the temperature drops. They have plans to provide...
14news.com
Winter Begins
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Winter begins this afternoon as high temps remain in the lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Tonight, cloudy skies as lows dip into the mid-30s. Thursday, rain changing to snow as high temps climb into the mid-40s then drop rapidly below freezing Thursday evening. Thursday night, windy...snow and blowing snow as temperatures nose-dive -3. Snow accumulations 1-3-inches with wind chills cascading -15 to -30.
14news.com
Families in need toy shop with Evansville nonprofit
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army’s Annual Toy Town holiday event is back and over 1,000 families in need signed up to gift shop for their children. Evansville Mother, Yolanda Burgett, shopped for her 4 year old daughter and 12 year old son. Burgett says this event makes...
14news.com
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say crews were called to a fire in Evansville. We’re told it happened on North Norman Avenue late Tuesday night. Road officials are giving advice ahead of tomorrow’s winter weather. They’re also prepping the roads to make sure your commute is as safe...
Can We Please Get a Western Sizzlin’ Restaurant Back in Kentucky?
Do you remember Western Sizzlin' restaurant? I sure do. When I was a kid, I loved that place. I grew up in Owensboro, KY and we had a location on the south end of Frederica Street close to the base of our bypass. I have a really fun memory of that particular location too. I remember going there to eat one night with my family before we went to see The Van-Dells play at the Executive Inn's Showroom Lounge. Remember the Van Dells??
Lilly King sets world record for top podium spot
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville-native Lilly King has set yet another world record for the United States. King wrapped up a great week of racing at the FINA World Swimming Championships in Melbourne, Australia. According to King’s Facebook page, she along with her American teammates set the record for the Women 4×100 Medley Relay with […]
14news.com
Boulware Mission Center offering gambling addiction treatment
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Boulware Mission in Owensboro now offers gambling addiction treatment. That’s according to the Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling. The council says Boulware is the first in the state to offer both outpatient and residential gambling addiction treatment. Services are available for men ages 18...
14news.com
Owensboro City Commissioners request to postpone vote on city projects
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Board of Commissioners discussed the potential of funding several projects, including the creation of a boat dock along the riverfront. The city of Owensboro has a bond of over 44 million dollars to finance an indoor sports complex, Owensboro Fire Department training center, a transient boat dock, among other community projects.
14news.com
Owensboro Police Department giving over 300 food boxes at annual event
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is hosting their 10th annual Operation Santa food drive. Officials say they’re able to provide over 300 food boxes to the community. Police teamed up with the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County to gather supplies for those regularly served by...
14news.com
Evansville Sewer Dept. closing Petersburg Rd. through Wednesday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Sewer Department will be closing Petersburg Road on Tuesday. They say that closure is expected to be on Petersburg Rd. between Petersburg Place and Greendale Road for sewer work. According to a release, the road will close Tuesday, December 20 and will reopen Wednesday,...
14news.com
Frosty’s Fun Center closing until April
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - An arcade and restaurant in Santa Claus is closing until later next spring. Frosty’s Fun Center shared on Facebook they will close this Friday and reopen in April. The business got new owners about a year ago, and they say it was a tough...
14news.com
Clouds Early, Clearing Skies
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early clouds with scattered snow early then becoming partly mostly sunny as high temperatures climb into the lower 40s. Tonight, mostly clear as lows dip into the mid-20s. Winter begins Wednesday afternoon as high temps remain in the lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Wednesday night,...
14news.com
Multiple car crash in Warrick Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A multi car accident happened in Warrick County on Monday night. Responders were called to the intersection of the Lloyd Expressway and Epworth Road this evening just before 6 p.m. Our crew on scene saw three vehicles, one of which had to be towed away. No...
14news.com
Single-digit cold and possible snow on the way
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After reaching the mid-to-upper 30s Saturday, the temperature will drop into the lower 20s overnight. High temperatures will hover around the upper 30s and lower 40s to start off the coming week, and low temperatures will drop into the 20s. About halfway through the week, a...
14news.com
Doctors urge people to dress for the weather amid arctic front
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials and medical professionals are urging people to prepare for the temperature drop and do their best to keep warm. “Definitely dress warm, dress in layers, get your coat on, get your hat on, get your gloves on, try to stay inside if you can,” said Doctor Gina Huhnke, Regional Medical Director of Emergency Medicine for Deaconess.
14news.com
Fire officials respond to fire on North Norman Ave, dispatch confirms
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms crews were called to a late night fire on North Norman Avenue. They say that happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday night. We’re working to learn more about the incident. This story will be update as more information becomes available.
Comments / 0