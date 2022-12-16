ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after allegedly brandishing a gun at Cambria Christmas Market

By Kaytlyn Leslie
The Tribune
The Tribune
 5 days ago

A man was arrested Thursday night after allegedly brandishing a gun inside the Cambria Christmas Market.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. near the entrance gate of the popular holiday light display and market.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla said deputies were flagged down for “a report of a subject brandishing a weapon.”

Witnesses at the market Thursday night said a man had a gun and allegedly showed it to another person during an altercation, which was when security was alerted to the weapon. The man was detained and held on the ground by security personnel and SLO County sheriff’s deputies soon arrived on scene.

Cipolla said the subject was detained and arrested and the firearm was recovered.

No injuries were reported.

sparticus
5d ago

Wow I was just there Wednesday with my kids. People are loosing their minds. Who would bring a gun to a Christmas fair.

San Luis Obispo, CA
