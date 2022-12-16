ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Super Plush
5d ago

Never should have built that mall. Should have left the track, maybe could have gotten some tourist dollars.

Bob Bandfield
5d ago

we were there in 64.. turn 6.. was great track. every weekend something was going on at either end or in middle. it wasn't just sitting doing nothing like Ontario speedway did between races

KESQ News Channel 3

Fans weigh in on experience at Coachella Valley Firebirds’ first-ever home game

Fans are weighing in on their experience at Acrisure Arena Sunday night for the Coachella Valley Firebirds' first-ever home game. Check Out Highlights from the Game Here It was calm rinkside after the game with crews in the stands cleaning up but just a couple hours ago, it was a full house and Firebird fans The post Fans weigh in on experience at Coachella Valley Firebirds’ first-ever home game appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
kusi.com

Mater Dei Catholic football team wins Division 2-AA California State Championship

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Mater Dei Catholic high school football team won Division 2-AA California State Championship, making the Crusaders back-to-back state champs. Head Coach John Joyner and members of the team joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to share insight into the hard work that made them California State Champions for the second straight year.
VISTA, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in California

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Voice of OC

Yanity: San Clemente Bypass Tunnel LOSSAN Corridor Reroute, Maintaining a Vital Transportation Service and Building the Future Surf Line

In a recent Voice of Orange County Community Opinion, San Clemente Mayor Pro Tem Chris Duncan (“Duncan: We Must Act Now to Save Our Coastal Rail Line, October 14, 2022”) wrote of the critical importance of addressing the land slippage and coastal erosion threatening rail service on the vital coastal railroad corridor through Orange County. He also noted the impact of beach sand loss and the cost of past inaction. I am writing to second that recommendation.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Los Angeles

Some of the most famous spots in the world are accessible to people who live in or travel to Los Angeles, but few are aware of the city’s wealth of other amenities. There are many swimming holes close to the city where you may cool down from the Southern California sun if you want to expand your horizons and try a new body of water. You can even get in a quick workout while exploring Mother Nature’s hidden treasures, in typical Angeleno style!
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Cars mangled after Union Pacific freight train derails in Victorville

A Union Pacific train derailed in Victorville on Tuesday morning. About 23 freight cars derailed near Stoddard Wells and Highway 18, confirmed Union Pacific officials. The incident left at least half of the cars completely destroyed and overturned on their side. No injuries were reported and the derailment’s cause remains under investigation. The track was […]
VICTORVILLE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Two persons die in traffic collision in Highland on Dec. 14

Two persons died in a traffic collision in Highland on Dec. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 9:18 a.m., officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to 5th Street at the intersection with Victoria Avenue. Officers and paramedics arrived on scene and confirmed...
HIGHLAND, CA
KTLA

Celebrity cougar P-22 euthanized; his life in photos

California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials announced Saturday that famous mountain lion P-22 was euthanized. The cougar had apparently been struck by a car shortly before he was captured on Monday. Prior to his capture, he had been accused of attacking pet Chihuahuas in the Hollywood Hills. The 12-year-old cougar was a certified star, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Over 20 Union Pacific Cars Derail in Victorville

About 23 cars from a Union Pacific Train derailed on the east side of Victorville on Tuesday. The derailment happened at 8 a.m. near Stoddard Wells and Highway 18. Authorities say about half of the cars were on their side. The cars were carrying iron ore. Union Pacific crews are...
VICTORVILLE, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Councilmember James Assaulted Outside of San Clemente Home

Councilmember Gene James was taken to a hospital on Monday night, Dec. 19, after being assaulted with a skateboard outside of his San Clemente home, resulting in multiple facial injuries, the elected official confirmed to San Clemente Times. James, 68—who Sgt. Scott Steinle, public information officer for the Orange County...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA

