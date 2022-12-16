Read full article on original website
Super Plush
5d ago
Never should have built that mall. Should have left the track, maybe could have gotten some tourist dollars.
8
Bob Bandfield
5d ago
we were there in 64.. turn 6.. was great track. every weekend something was going on at either end or in middle. it wasn't just sitting doing nothing like Ontario speedway did between races
2
Fans weigh in on experience at Coachella Valley Firebirds’ first-ever home game
Fans are weighing in on their experience at Acrisure Arena Sunday night for the Coachella Valley Firebirds' first-ever home game. Check Out Highlights from the Game Here It was calm rinkside after the game with crews in the stands cleaning up but just a couple hours ago, it was a full house and Firebird fans The post Fans weigh in on experience at Coachella Valley Firebirds’ first-ever home game appeared first on KESQ.
markerzone.com
RYAN GETZLAF LISTS INCREDIBLE SOCAL HOME FOR A STAGGERING PRICE (PHOTOS)
In his first year of retirement, former Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf is selling his stunning estate in Orange County for a whopping $8.5 million. The 7-bedroom, 9,650 square foot mansion sits on a 5 acre plot in a gated community, of course. With a 12-car garage, whoever ends up...
Orange County Cities Struggle To Handle Electric Bike Regulations
Cities throughout south Orange County are increasingly adopting new rules limiting how and when residents can use electric bikes following concerns from residents about their high speed and potential for accidents. While the earliest e-bikes began to show up during the 1990s, they didn’t really become popular until the COVID-19...
kusi.com
Mater Dei Catholic football team wins Division 2-AA California State Championship
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Mater Dei Catholic high school football team won Division 2-AA California State Championship, making the Crusaders back-to-back state champs. Head Coach John Joyner and members of the team joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to share insight into the hard work that made them California State Champions for the second straight year.
4 Great Burger Places in California
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Yanity: San Clemente Bypass Tunnel LOSSAN Corridor Reroute, Maintaining a Vital Transportation Service and Building the Future Surf Line
In a recent Voice of Orange County Community Opinion, San Clemente Mayor Pro Tem Chris Duncan (“Duncan: We Must Act Now to Save Our Coastal Rail Line, October 14, 2022”) wrote of the critical importance of addressing the land slippage and coastal erosion threatening rail service on the vital coastal railroad corridor through Orange County. He also noted the impact of beach sand loss and the cost of past inaction. I am writing to second that recommendation.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Los Angeles
Some of the most famous spots in the world are accessible to people who live in or travel to Los Angeles, but few are aware of the city’s wealth of other amenities. There are many swimming holes close to the city where you may cool down from the Southern California sun if you want to expand your horizons and try a new body of water. You can even get in a quick workout while exploring Mother Nature’s hidden treasures, in typical Angeleno style!
Cars mangled after Union Pacific freight train derails in Victorville
A Union Pacific train derailed in Victorville on Tuesday morning. About 23 freight cars derailed near Stoddard Wells and Highway 18, confirmed Union Pacific officials. The incident left at least half of the cars completely destroyed and overturned on their side. No injuries were reported and the derailment’s cause remains under investigation. The track was […]
pasadenanow.com
B-2 Stealth Bombers Grounded; No B-2 Flyover at 2023 Rose Parade
Pasadena Now has learned that as a result of a stand down, the traditional B-2 flyover over the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl can not take place on Jan. 2. The B-2 flyover has kicked off the parade since 2005. In place of the B-2 stealth bomber will be a...
Indoor, Outdoor Wood Burning Prohibited In Several California Counties
These counties are experiencing high air pollution levels.
Multiple hikers, dogs rescued in icy conditions from Southern California trails, mountains
In separate incidents, several hikers and dogs got stuck and had to be rescued from icy conditions on Southern California trails this weekend.
No-Burn Order Issued Sunday in Southland
The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland Sunday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area.
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los Angeles
Make LA your winter wonderland when you head to the best spots to see holiday lights in Los Angeles. Events like Descanso Gardens, Enchanted Forest of Light, The Griffith Park Railroad, and more will help you celebrate the season in light, bright style!!
Fontana Herald News
Two persons die in traffic collision in Highland on Dec. 14
Two persons died in a traffic collision in Highland on Dec. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 9:18 a.m., officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to 5th Street at the intersection with Victoria Avenue. Officers and paramedics arrived on scene and confirmed...
Five Best Burger Places In Los Angeles
Los Angeles is home to many delicious burger joints, each offering their own unique twists on the classic American sandwich. Here are five of the best burger places in Los Angeles, along with some opinions about what makes them stand out:
This Massive Southern California Antique Mall is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. California is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Granny's Attic in Temecula. Keep reading to learn more.
Celebrity cougar P-22 euthanized; his life in photos
California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials announced Saturday that famous mountain lion P-22 was euthanized. The cougar had apparently been struck by a car shortly before he was captured on Monday. Prior to his capture, he had been accused of attacking pet Chihuahuas in the Hollywood Hills. The 12-year-old cougar was a certified star, […]
NBC Los Angeles
Over 20 Union Pacific Cars Derail in Victorville
About 23 cars from a Union Pacific Train derailed on the east side of Victorville on Tuesday. The derailment happened at 8 a.m. near Stoddard Wells and Highway 18. Authorities say about half of the cars were on their side. The cars were carrying iron ore. Union Pacific crews are...
Hit-and-run driver leaves bicyclist lying dead on Valley Center road
VALLEY CENTER, Calif — A person riding a bike was hit by a car and left dead on a Valley Center roadway Saturday night. California Highway Patrol responded to the 9000 block of Cole Grade Road, just north of Valley Center Road, around 6 p.m. following reports of a crash, CHP reports indicated.
sanclementetimes.com
Councilmember James Assaulted Outside of San Clemente Home
Councilmember Gene James was taken to a hospital on Monday night, Dec. 19, after being assaulted with a skateboard outside of his San Clemente home, resulting in multiple facial injuries, the elected official confirmed to San Clemente Times. James, 68—who Sgt. Scott Steinle, public information officer for the Orange County...
