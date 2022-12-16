Read full article on original website
Silent Night on Third Street in Prineville
The community is invited to meet in front of the Crook County Courthouse and Prineville City Hall to join and sing Silent Night together on Christmas Eve. There will be an amplified soundtrack for all participants to listen to and follow along with. The event begins at 7 p.m. on Dec. 24.
C.O gun training facility, Prineville gun store among many dealing with Measure 114 uncertainties
As law enforcement, businesses and the general public await further court rulings and details on whether and how Measure 114 will take effect, NewsChannel 21 is speaking with two Central Oregon businesses about the immediate and expected long-term impacts of the gun measure on their operations. The post C.O gun training facility, Prineville gun store among many dealing with Measure 114 uncertainties appeared first on KTVZ.
Holiday Lights: La Pine home’s display brightens Burgess Road
This time, we head to La Pine and feature a colorful display on Burgess Road. Submit your entry for our Holiday Lights Photo Contest at https://ktvz.com/play/2022/11/29/holiday-lights-photo-contest-2022/. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful...
▶️ Family loses home and pets after fire near Tumalo
A homeowner thawing pipes with a heat gun triggered a fire that destroyed their home near Tumalo Sunday afternoon. Bend Fire and Rescue got the call just after noon and responded to the 65000 block of 85th Street within nine minutes, but had a difficult time extinguishing the fire that had traveled throughout the single wide manufactured home.
Inside the Lindquist Family’s Craftsman Remodel on Awbrey Butte
Years after first meeting at work in the tech industry in San Francisco, Brittany and Kyle Lindquist were married and eyeing a move to Oregon to raise their growing family. Brittany, a native Oregonian from Newport, and Kyle, who grew up in Chico, California, initially chose Portland for their new home base, moving to Oregon’s largest city in 2019 with their first son, Jack. They found a beautiful house they liked without fully considering how the surrounding neighborhood would play into the quality of living. “We learned from that experience that it’s more about choosing the neighborhood, and less about the house,” said Brittany of the ten months the family spent in Portland. After bouncing back to the Bay Area in 2020, the Lindquists zeroed in on Bend, the Central Oregon city where Brittany’s brother lived. “Every time we would come visit, we knew this is where we wanted to be,” Brittany said. By fall 2020, they had moved to Bend as renters and identified northwest Bend as the area where they’d like to purchase a home. During a home tour on Awbrey Butte in 2021, the couple watched as a yellow school bus drove by, sensing they were in the right neighborhood for the next chapter of their lives. “You don’t see yellow school buses in San Francisco,” said Brittany, who explained that kids take public transit, are dropped off by parents or nannies or take a ride-sharing service for kids. Because both Kyle and Brittany grew up in smaller communities where riding the bus to school was a part of life, they loved the idea of living in a community of families where kids would do the same. “We wanted a neighborhood that you could see kids running around in,” Kyle said.
Bend gas station offering free propane this Wednesday to help homeless
A Bend gas station will be giving away free propane Wednesday to help people in need stay warm during our cold weather. The Shell Stop and Go at Highway 20 and NE 27th Street on the city’s east side will offer up to 8 gallons of free propane from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.
▶️ What’s up with the coyotes at Hayden Homes Amphitheater?
If you’ve been walking by Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, you may have noticed coyotes roaming around. But don’t worry — they aren’t real. The fake coyotes are decoys meant to scare away geese. The Old Mill District said the coyotes worked at first. But somehow,...
Crash closes southbound U.S. Highway 97 near Yew Avenue in Redmond; motorists detoured
An apparent injury crash Monday evening shut down the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 97 just north of Yew Avenue in Redmond, authorities said. The post Crash closes southbound U.S. Highway 97 near Yew Avenue in Redmond; motorists detoured appeared first on KTVZ.
Get ready for crowds at RDM
More than 40 thousand air travelers go through Roberts Field Airport in Redmond in December. Director Zachary Bass says check with your airline, and get to the airport early, if you're traveling. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive...
‘Large volumes’ at Redmond post office delaying holiday deliveries; USPS says it’s doing all it can
Several Redmond residents have told NewsChannel 21 and shared on social media that they have not received their mail in weeks, while the U.S. Postal Service says it's doing everything it can to get backed-up mail and packages delivered. The post ‘Large volumes’ at Redmond post office delaying holiday deliveries; USPS says it’s doing all it can appeared first on KTVZ.
Semi driver struck, killed after stopping rig on Hwy. 97 in Redmond, trying to cross 5 lanes on foot
A semi-truck driver was struck and killed on Highway 97 in Redmond Monday evening after he stopped his rig on the highway shoulder, got out and tried to cross five lanes of travel, police said Tuesday. The post Semi driver struck, killed after stopping rig on Hwy. 97 in Redmond, trying to cross 5 lanes on foot appeared first on KTVZ.
Prineville Man Killed In Madras Shooting
MADRAS, OR -- A Prineville man was killed in a Madras home; his ex-wife is now charged with his murder. Madras Police responded to the area known as "Dave's Homes" just after 6 p.m. Friday. They found 28-year-old Devyne Briggs with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead shortly after. The Tri-County Major Incident Team is now investigating.
Prineville man fatally shot in Madras, ex-wife arrested
A Prineville man is dead and his former wife arrested after a shooting Friday night. Madras Police responded to the call in an area of town known as Dave’s Homes just after 6 p.m. According to Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche, police discovered 28 year-old Devyne Briggs of...
Raw sewage backs up in some classrooms at Crook County High School; Friday classes canceled
While heavy snowfall prompted cancellation of Monday’s classes in the Crook County School District, Friday's classes at Crook County High School been called off for a different reason – a backup of raw sewage. The post Raw sewage backs up in some classrooms at Crook County High School; Friday classes canceled appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend police stop alleged DUII driver; 2nd DUII driver hits patrol car, which then hits first vehicle
Bend police stopped an alleged DUII driver in a downtown Bend intersection late Saturday night – and about a half-hour later, another alleged DUII driver hit another officer’s parked patrol car, which then struck the first driver’s minivan, officers said. The post Bend police stop alleged DUII driver; 2nd DUII driver hits patrol car, which then hits first vehicle appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Bend police vehicle at scene of DUII hit by another suspected DUII driver
A Bend Police vehicle was hit by a suspected DUII driver as the officer was at the scene of another suspected DUII incident, police said Monday. It happened Saturday night at the intersection of NW Wall Street and NW Lafayette Avenue in Bend. Bend Police say Christian Thomas Diebold, 26,...
OSP confirms fatal crash on the O’Neil Highway west of Prineville
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A fatal two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon briefly closed the O'Neil Highway (state Highway 370) about seven miles west of Prineville, authorities said. The crash was reported around 3:20 p.m. near milepost 11 of the highway, about seven miles west of Prineville. Oregon State Police and Crook...
Bend police arrest 3 Warm Springs residents in Walmart shoplifting; over $2,500 in merchandise recovered
Bend Police stopped a pickup truck and arrested three shoplifting suspects from Warm Springs Tuesday afternoon, recovering more than $2,500 in merchandise just wheeled out of Walmart in two full shopping carts. The post Bend police arrest 3 Warm Springs residents in Walmart shoplifting; over $2,500 in merchandise recovered appeared first on KTVZ.
Missing Bend woman found ‘alive and safe’ in S. Oregon, getting medical care; police investigating
A northeast Bend woman reported missing late Monday after she failed to return from an afternoon walk to a nearby convenience store was found “alive and safe” in Southern Oregon on Wednesday evening and is receiving medical attention, Bend Police said Thursday. The post Missing Bend woman found ‘alive and safe’ in S. Oregon, getting medical care; police investigating appeared first on KTVZ.
People's Rights Takes Over Deschutes GOP
People's Rights formed in April 2020 at a warehouse in Emmett, Idaho, belonging to Ammon Bundy, a right-wing activist who led the occupation of the Malheur Wildlife Refuge in 2016 and a standoff at his father's ranch in Nevada. The first meeting drew a crowd of about 70 people. Now, People's Rights is active in at least 16 states and has attracted thousands of members. In Deschutes County the local People's Rights Branch won institutional power in the county's Republican Party, winning the positions of chair, vice chair, secretary and treasurer at the party's reorganizational meeting on Nov. 21.
