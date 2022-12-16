ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mold Inspection Sciences Expands Environmental Testing Capabilities to the San Francisco Bay Area, Santa Rosa, and San Jose Communities

This new expansion aims to extend consumer access to proven science-based inspection and testing solutions, helping to advance a client’s journey into health and wellness. SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Leading mold inspection and environmental testing company, Mold Inspection Sciences (MIS), today announces its expansion into the San Francisco market. This new operation will service customers from Santa Rosa to San Jose, continuing to provide affordable, professional, and high-quality mold inspection and testing services to all clients suffering from mold, indoor air-quality, and environmental issues.
SAN JOSE, CA
Church of Scientology Los Angeles Holiday Gift Giveaway and Family Fun Day 2022 Welcomes 4,000 Angelinos

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — It was clear skies and perfect weather for a family outing this Sunday when more than 4,000 Angelenos filled the Church of Scientology Los Angeles and L. Ron Hubbard Way for the Church’s annual toy giveaway. Children left clutching presents after an afternoon of ice skating, donut-eating contests, face painting, and complimentary cocoa, cookies, popcorn and cotton candy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Councilmember James Assaulted Outside of San Clemente Home

Councilmember Gene James was taken to a hospital on Monday night, Dec. 19, after being assaulted with a skateboard outside of his San Clemente home, resulting in multiple facial injuries, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. James, 68, was reportedly released from the hospital later that evening after...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
The City of Santa Ana shut down over 100 illegal street food vendors

In response to community concerns, the City of Santa Ana and the Orange County Health Care Agency investigated and shut down over 100 sidewalk food vending locations that were found to be selling food unfit for human consumption and operating without the proper health permit over the past six weeks.
SANTA ANA, CA
The Trashy Side of Newport Beach

In some ways, on some days, we all live trashy lives. Even an inadvertently dropped gum wrapper via the forces of gravity, wind, and water runoﬀ find itself in company with all manner of discarded detritus heading to our oceans and beaches. Trash is strictly a human byproduct. Just...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, December 20, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Highs are forecast to remain in the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Save the date for upcoming Los Alamitos monthly events

Sunset Saturdays Los Alamitos proudly presents the following events:. Wear your favorite team jersey at the Game Day Street Festival on January 14, from 4-8 p.m. at 10932 Pine Street. There will be live music, food, a beer garden, local artists, games and more!. Stay Groovy Love Fest. The Stay...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Small Business Administration Financing Helps Business Remain in Santa Ana

Eberhard Equipment: From Long-Term Lessee to Property Owner. SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA Eberhard Equipment has been at their 2-acer lot on Warner Avenue and Harbor Boulevard since 1977 and they have doing business in Santa Ana since 1945.The heavy equipment facility sells, repairs, overhauls, and rents landscaping and construction equipment. They also supply parts and have service trucks that will go to the job site to repair equipment or bring it back to the state-of-the-art repair shop located in their Santa Ana 10,000 square foot facility. Additionally, the business an Elite Dealership for Kubota which makes earth moving equipment as well as a dealership for Jacobson maker of wide cut path mowers for parks, schools and golf courses. They even sell and service the latest electric powered equipment such as the Jacobson Eclipse 360 mower and Kubota LXe-261 electric tractor. The business has nearly two dozen employees, including many who have been with the company for decades and who are also employee-owners.
SANTA ANA, CA
Fashion Island Hosts Menorah Lighting Dec. 18

For many people, Chanukah (The Festival of Lights) brings back fond memories of childhood years and serves to renew a sense of identity. The Chanukah lights provide warmth, joy, strength and inspiration. Such is a purpose of a community-wide Menorah lighting celebration. Fashion Island joined Chabad Center for Jewish Life...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
The Garden Grove police arrested a homeless porch pirate who was on probation

Garden Grove police detectives were investigating a series of package thefts and recently identified a suspect, Michael Biel, a 23-years old transient. The porch pirate was following delivery drivers, while wearing an Amazon vest he stole from an actual Amazon driver. Earlier today, Garden Grove Property Crimes Detectives were able...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Santa Ana rents are up 15.7% in the past year

Santa Ana ranked as the 10th most expensive rental market in the nation last month with the prices of one and two bedrooms settling at medians of $2,140 and $2,940, respectively according to Zumper’s End of Year Report. The price of one bedrooms in Santa Ana is up 15.7%...
SANTA ANA, CA

