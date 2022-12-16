Steve Kerr Gives An Update On Timetable For Stephen Curry's Return

On Thursday, the Golden State Warriors announced that star guard Stephen Curry will be sidelined after an MRI revealed that he experienced a left shoulder subluxation in the Warriors’ loss on Wednesday night.

As if the Golden State Warriors have not been dealing with enough concerns, they will now face the ultimate challenge by trying to play games without Stephen Curry.

Leaving Wednesday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers early due to a left shoulder injury, the Warriors announced on Thursday that Curry will be sidelined with no timeline for his potential return after an MRI revealed that he experienced a left shoulder subluxation.

While there really is no way to predict when Curry will return, as a lot of it will have to do with pain tolerance and just his body healing, Golden State’s head coach Steve Kerr talked about his star player being out and when we could expect to see Steph Curry back.

“I have no idea how long he’ll be out, but I am just relieved it is not more serious and that he will be back,” Kerr said on 95.7 The Games’ Damon & Ratto . “That was good news today.”

Later on though, Kerr mentioned that Curry will be able to get some much-needed rest and he did give a timeframe for that.

“Hopefully in the end, this is just a blip and he is able to get a little bit of rest the next 2-3 weeks and then he comes back strong.”

Again, there has been no official word from the Warriors on when Steph Curry will be able to return to play, but it does appear as if he will not miss more than a month’s worth of time, potentially setting him up to return midway through the month of January.

Originally, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Curry would miss “a few weeks” with this left shoulder injury and based on Steve Kerr’s response on Thursday, it seems like this will be the case and it seems like this is what the Warriors have prepared for.

In 26 games this season, Curry has averaged 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists and he has shot 50.0 percent from the floor, 43.4 percent from three-point range.

At this moment, Steph Curry currently leads the league in three-pointer made, three-pointers attempted and he ranks sixth in the league in scoring, fifth in total points scored.

Without Curry this season, the Warriors have gone 0-3 and they have really struggled to get things going on the offensive-end of the floor without him.

Now 14-15 on the season, Golden State will play their next game on Friday on the road against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

