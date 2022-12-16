Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
Binance Losing Auditing Partner Mazars Leaves Crypto Questions Unanswered
In the aftermath of cryptocurrency exchange FTX’s collapse last month, questions have swirled throughout the industry about whether other large players’ finances can be trusted. With professional auditors now abruptly exiting the space, those questions may keep lingering. Binance, the largest crypto exchange by trading volume, sought to...
CoinDesk
FTX’s Bankman-Fried Gave Ex-Jane Street Traders Who Formed Modulo Capital $400M
When a spreadsheet listing Sam Bankman-Fried’s venture investments was published by the Financial Times earlier this month, a couple of lines stood out. They showed the former cryptocurrency kingmaker’s hedge fund, Alameda Research, had invested a total of $400 million into a company called Modulo Capital. Though this...
CoinDesk
With Binance, Everything Is Not Fine
The current state of Binance can be summed up nicely in meme form:. In reality, everything is most definitely Not Fine. Back in 2019 – when Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was still golden and FTX was on the up-and-up – Binance, the largest crypto exchange by trading volume, invested in the now-defunct crypto exchange’s series A. Last year, it exited that transaction after SBF bought out its stake for $2.1 billion.
CoinDesk
The 10 Biggest Developments in Bitcoin in 2022
Price crashes and crypto collapses dominated headlines in 2022, but it was a year of significant progress for Bitcoin. In 2022, we saw how Bitcoin as a protocol allows for widespread innovation that fills whatever needs developers and entrepreneurs identify without any need for changes to that protocol. We’ve highlighted 10 important developments below.
CoinDesk
FTX Has Over $1B in Cash, Creditor Meeting Told
FTX executives are currently trying to claw back hundreds of millions of dollars in cash from hundreds of bank accounts as they seek to resolve the position of the collapsed crypto exchange, its creditors were told Tuesday. The company's new management, which took over when FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried resigned...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: More FTX Fallout as Traders Turn Defensive
Auros Global, the troubled crypto trading firm and market maker, disclosed Tuesday that it was granted a “Provisional Liquidation” request last month from a court in the British Virgin Islands, as part of efforts to restructure outstanding debt to lenders. This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets Today,...
CoinDesk
Polygon Founder Unveils Web3 Accelerator Beacon
Noted venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) has a price-innovation cycle thesis that essentially says that crypto bull markets attract buyers, while bear markets make room for developer innovation that increases optimism – and eventually asset prices. Building Web3 projects is a difficult task even in the best environments,...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Development Company Layer 2 Labs Raises $3M to Bring Drivechains to Network
Layer 2 Labs has raised a $3 million seed round from angel investors to bring drivechains and other innovative technologies to Bitcoin. Drivechains are a type of sidechain – a secondary blockchain that interacts with a primary blockchain and aims to offer a better user experience (UX). The company’s CEO and founder, Paul Sztorc, a well-known Bitcoin researcher and developer, has been working on drivechains since 2015.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Files for Bankruptcy, Expects Support From Some Debt Holders
Core Scientific (CORZ), one of the largest bitcoin (BTC) miners by computing power, filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday and reached a deal with some of its lenders to restructure its debt. The company filed for Chapter 11 at Southern District of Texas bankruptcy court as crypto winter continues to...
CoinDesk
Nansen Analyst: On-Chain Data Shows Binance’s Financials Are a ‘Black Box’
Binance, the top cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, may be “tremendously well capitalized,” but its financials are still “very much a black box,” said an analyst at data insights company Nansen. Andrew Thurman told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” that although the exchange has published that it...
CoinDesk
Binance Finalizes Acquisition of Indonesian Crypto Trading Firm Tokocrypto
Binance has finalized its acquisition of Tokocrypto, according to a press release sent to CoinDesk Indonesia. “Tokocrypto came from our brainchild more than four years ago. I am very proud to see every growth, slogan and contribution the company has made to advance Indonesia's digital economy,” Pang Xue Kai, CEO and co-founder of Tokocrypto, said in the release.
CoinDesk
4th Quarter Market Outlook: The CoinDesk Smart Contract Platform Index (SMT)
The CoinDesk Smart Contract Platform Index (SMT) is designed to measure the market capitalization weighted performance of smart contract platform protocols included in the Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS). Inclusion of a digital asset in SMT is subject to minimum trading and exchange eligibility requirements. SMT reflects the DACS as of the prior month, so the Smart Contract Platform sector includes smart contracts that are computerized blockchain protocols that execute terms of a contract.
CoinDesk
Waves Blockchain Founder Asks Exchanges to Delist WAVES Token Derivative Trading
Sasha Ivanov, the founder of decentralized blockchain Waves, has asked crypto exchanges to deactivate futures markets tied to Waves' native WAVES token. "Waves does not need waves futures markets." Ivanov wrote on Twitter. "They are a breeding ground for FUD and making money off short positions, profitable because of it. I kindly ask all centralized exchanges to disable Waves futures markets."
CoinDesk
How Institutional Investors Are Handling the Crypto Crash
Crypto, in this economy? Bitcoin is down approximately 63% in value since this time last year and the industry is on fire after the catastrophic bankruptcy of FTX, which came just six months after the $25 billion collapse of one of DeFi’s most popular projects, Terra. Now, traditional investors...
CoinDesk
Australian Crypto Exchange Swyftx, Share Trading Platform Superhero Abandon Merger Plan
Australian crypto exchange Swyftx and share trading and superannuation platform Superhero canceled their planned merger, saying the decision was reached after the government turned up the regulatory heat on the crypto industry. The plan was announced in June, and was touted as a "historic merger" that would create a A$1.5...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: BitDAO’s $100M Token Buyback Plan Gets Mixed Reviews
Prices: As the end of the year approaches, there's growing speculation that more digital-asset investors might eschew altcoins in favor of major currencies like bitcoin and ether, rotating toward a defensive allocation. Insights: BitDAO's proposed token buyback plan gets mixed reviews. With bitcoin listless, crypto investors look ahead to 2023.
CoinDesk
FTX Collapse Is ‘Golden Opportunity’ for Developers, Says Tezos Co-Founder
Tezos’ Kathleen Breitman sees the collapse of FTX bringing down to Earth expectations for crypto-based platforms. The blockchain protocol platform co-founder contends this will make room for hiring more developers within the ecosystem. She told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” the FTX collapse took place at a time of “mass...
CoinDesk
Nigeria to Recognize Crypto as Investment Capital: Report
In Nigeria, a new bill in the works could let local regulators recognize cryptocurrencies as capital for investment, according to a Sunday report by local news outlet Punch. If passed, the proposed Investments and Securities Act, 2007 (Amendment) Bill, will also define supervisory roles for the Central Bank of Nigeria and the country's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with respect to digital currencies, Babangida Ibrahim, chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Capital Market and Institutions, told Punch.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: One of the Largest Bitcoin Miners Goes Bankrupt
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Core Scientific, one of the largest bitcoin miners by computing power, has filed for bankruptcy protection. The company filed for Chapter...
Comments / 0