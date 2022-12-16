Forest preserve levy held at $50,000

Crawford County residents are seen using the forest preserve in the early days of the pandemic lockdown in 2020. Daily News photo

The Crawford County Forest Preserve will continue for another year with the same $50,000 tax levy it has had since its inception.

But that could deplete the financial reserves it has been building up for 14 years and will definitely mean it will need a bigger levy next year, the head of the preserve’s oversight committee warned.

The new Crawford County Board got off to bumpy start Thursday when a standing-room only crowd showed up to weigh in on the forest preserve levy.

When a motion to set the levy at $90,000, reflecting the need to hire caretaker for the preserve, failed, many in the audience were vocal in their displeasure, with one woman calling it “disgraceful.”

New Chairman Bill Burke suggested a compromise of setting the levy at $75,000. New board member Michael Delaney, however, made a motion to keep the levy at $50,000 this year.

This “stop gap” measure, Delaney explained, would give the preserve the same amount of income it has had in the past, while giving the board a year to study the situation and find a long-term solution.

He, Denise Wells, Jonathon Goff, Gary Woolverton and Kim Wade-Decker voted in favor of the levy, while Burke, Shane Robinson, Brittany Stone and Garry Wilson voted “nay.” The vote was the exact opposite when the board considered the higher levy.

Board member Tim Bennett was absent.

Robinson, who is also chairman of the oversight committee, urged the board to approve a higher amount.

“Next year, we will need $90,000, no question, if you only do $50,000 this year,” he said.

The preserve has a fund balance of $106,000. It’s budget for fiscal 2023, however, was approved by the previous county board at $129,000. With the levy at $50,000, Robinson said the preserve’s cash reserves will drop to $27,000.

And while he guaranteed the preserve’s budget will be less next year, he warned that if the board again voted in a $50,000 levy for FY 2024, the facility will run out of money.

This year’s budget includes one-time expense of a new tractor for the preserve. But it also includes the anticipated on-going expense of a caretaker.

Since it’s creation, the preserve has kept its annual levy at $50,000. This year, however, the committee asked to double it to $100,000.

The main reason for this is the need to hire someone to maintain and supervise the site near Stoy. For years, that was handled by Janice Robinson, who in lieu of payment, was allowed to live in a cottage on the grounds.

The arrangement ended this year, however, when Robinson retired following complaints about it from a government watchdog group from outside the county. As a result, the committee sought to hire a caretaker and set the salary at $40,000.

The former board shot down the request in November and the committee returned this month asking for $90,000.

Wilson said he didn’t think $27,000 would be enough of a “rainy day” contingency fund.

Goff said the board keeps a tight leash on the spending of the sheriff’s department, adding that, unlike it, the preserve is not a necessity. Audience members disagreed.

“It’s a gem in our community, something we’re very proud of,” Amber Bursott said.

She and others pointed out a variety of people use the preserve for walking, biking, fishing and more. Groups rent the cabin for meetings and other functions which draw people to the county from other parts of the state and even from other parts of the country.

“And while they’re here, they spend money,” Bursott added.

Koert Mehler, owner of The Woods event center, said it was “amazing that he was able to build his dream business next to the preserve.” All the brides who have used his facility have also used the preserve for photos.

“It’s vital to the community,” he said.

Kirby Ackman, director of the NOW: Nutrition on Weekends program, said it conducted a fund raiser at the cabin. The result was $4,000 in donations to help feed 2,000 county children.

“That place is amazing and deserves to be taken care of,” she said.

Attorney Esther Cha agreed. “The board has a responsibility to take care of it as a resource,” she said.

Burke said that, as a member of an economic development group in Oblong, he learned that employers see the preserve as a drawing card, something they can use to help lure new employees and their families to the county.

A woman in the audience said the value of the preserve became apparently in 2020, when the pandemic shut so many things down. The preserve became a go-to spot, as if it were the county’s own “Disneyland.”

“Thank goodness we had it,” she said.

Many still use it as a way to get out of the house. Lincoln Elementary School principal Kathy Bemont said walking the preserve is good for mental health.

Her predecessor at LES, Kevin McConnell, added Americans are hard-wired not to like paying taxes, but that some things taxes pay for are essential.

“This is a needed thing,” he said.

Ryan Love countered that had always opposed the preserve and didn’t like his tax dollars being used to support it.

Woolverton said he considered it “unfair taxation to some people in some areas of the county.” He added Robinson residents use it so they should do more to support it, but Burke pointed out the front half of the preserve is actually in the corporate limits of Stoy.

John Manning said out of his $3,800 tax bill, only $5.19 went toward the preserve. “If you need another $5.19, you can have it from John Manning,” he said. McConnell added his share was only $6.04 a year and he paid it gladly.

Both Manning and McConnell recalled Dr. Gus Schmidt and his wife, Eula, who donated the property to the county before their deaths, with Manning saying not taking care of it would be “a slap in the face of the Schmidt family.”

Jan Murray said he was neither for nor against the preserve, but wondered why it needed such a large increase in its levy. He also wanted to know why the committee didn’t just find another volunteer.

Former county board member Don Richart pointed out volunteerism is hard to sustain long-term. Janice Robinson, he pointed out, was an exception and “the life blood of that place.” Mentioning her name often drew applause.

“In 14 years, they’ve never asked for more money,” former county clerk Fayrene Wright said. “There can be no argument that they haven’t been good stewards of their money.”

Also Thursday, the board approved engineering agreements with Connor and Connor for a bridge replacement a mile south of Stoy and resurfacing of Illinois Route 1A from Prison Road to Trimble.

In a related move, it approved the annual purchase of aggregate materials for use on county and township roads and authorized posting temporary weight limits on county roads if needed.

A Class “B” liquor license for Steven Osborn at Button Bucks. Also, an updated gaming license was approved for The Woods after the video gaming ordinance was updated to allow six machines at a site. The state changed from five to six a few years ago.

Board members appointed Trent Smithenry to complete Jeff Yager’s term on the Greenbriar Drainage District Board and re-appointed Judith Adams, Kaye Holscher and Tom Moore to the Crawford Memorial Hospital Board.

Sara Mehler and Lisa Schaefer were re-appointed to the IllinoiSouth Tourism Board.

A three-member Ad-Hock committee was established to oversee the use of ARPA funds. Robinson, Stone and Delaney will serve on the committee.

A second three-member Ad-Hock committee was set up for reviewing county ordinances relating to solar farms. Members are Wilson, Woolverton and Wells.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the clerical union contract.

• Heard an update from Greater Wabash Valley on sewer lagoon upgrade projects in both Hutsonville and Oblong.

• Agreed to keep board closed minutes closed and approved board rules.

• Approved participation in State’s Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor Program.