MONROE, CT — A six-year-old boy apparently suffered no injuries after a black Volkswagen Atlas ran over his foot in the parking lot at 252 Monroe Turnpike Saturday evening. At approximately 6:16 p.m., a 43-year-old Fairfield man was backing out of a parking space when the boy was attempting to get into a car in the spot next to him, police said. The child screamed when his foot was caught under the tire, according to the report.

MONROE, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO