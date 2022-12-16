ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themonroesun.com

Light Up Monroe contest features spectacular Christmas displays

MONROE, CT — Families are still driving along the trails of houses and yards decorated with bright Christmas lights and holiday displays as voting for the Light Up Monroe contest continues. The Monroe Playground Foundation event, which spawned an annual tradition, is now in its third year. Once again,...
MONROE, CT
themonroesun.com

Volkswagen backs over boy’s foot, couple banned from Stop & Shop …

MONROE, CT — A six-year-old boy apparently suffered no injuries after a black Volkswagen Atlas ran over his foot in the parking lot at 252 Monroe Turnpike Saturday evening. At approximately 6:16 p.m., a 43-year-old Fairfield man was backing out of a parking space when the boy was attempting to get into a car in the spot next to him, police said. The child screamed when his foot was caught under the tire, according to the report.
MONROE, CT
themonroesun.com

Kobza proposes 5.77% budget hike for Monroe public schools

MONROE, CT — Superintendent of Schools Joseph Kobza presented a $68.1 million budget proposal for Monroe’s public schools to the Board of Education Monday night — a 5.77 percent increase over the current spending plan. The superintendent said the proposal includes investments in infrastructure with funding for...
MONROE, CT
themonroesun.com

Did you hear … ?

MONROE, CT — Students from the Studio D dance class hold a grab bag exchange with each other every year, but this year the girls decided to use the money to help families in need in Monroe, Trumbull and Shelton this holiday season. Each dance family purchased nonperishable food...
MONROE, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy