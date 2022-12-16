ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Barrington, MA

Comments / 1

Related
theberkshireedge.com

BITS & BYTES: Mary Ann Palermo at Roe Jan Brewing Co; Berkshire County Historical Society year recap; Olana State Historic Site updates; Community Health Programs offers Covid vaccine to kids; Advance tickets to summer Shakespeare and Co; MASS MoCA opens Black Stars: Writing in the Dark

View Jason Moran’s Black Stars: Writing in the Dark at MASS MoCA. North Adams— MASS MoCA opened Black Stars: Writing in the Dark, an installation bringing together works on paper and mixed-media staged sculptures by pianist, composer, and artist Jason Moran. On view in B6: The Robert W. Wilson Building through 2024, the exhibition – curated by Alexandra Foradas – visualizes the embodied experiences of making and listening to live music and explores the residues and memories that music-making leaves behind.
HILLSDALE, NY
theberkshireedge.com

Chamber gives Humanitarian Awards to Construct Inc., Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire

Great Barrington — The Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce has named two local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations as the recipients of its Humanitarian Award for this year. The Chamber named Construct Inc. and the Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire (CDCSB) at its annual meeting on December 1 as this year’s Humanitarian Award winners.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy