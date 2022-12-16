View Jason Moran’s Black Stars: Writing in the Dark at MASS MoCA. North Adams— MASS MoCA opened Black Stars: Writing in the Dark, an installation bringing together works on paper and mixed-media staged sculptures by pianist, composer, and artist Jason Moran. On view in B6: The Robert W. Wilson Building through 2024, the exhibition – curated by Alexandra Foradas – visualizes the embodied experiences of making and listening to live music and explores the residues and memories that music-making leaves behind.

HILLSDALE, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO