BITS & BYTES: Mary Ann Palermo at Roe Jan Brewing Co; Berkshire County Historical Society year recap; Olana State Historic Site updates; Community Health Programs offers Covid vaccine to kids; Advance tickets to summer Shakespeare and Co; MASS MoCA opens Black Stars: Writing in the Dark
View Jason Moran’s Black Stars: Writing in the Dark at MASS MoCA. North Adams— MASS MoCA opened Black Stars: Writing in the Dark, an installation bringing together works on paper and mixed-media staged sculptures by pianist, composer, and artist Jason Moran. On view in B6: The Robert W. Wilson Building through 2024, the exhibition – curated by Alexandra Foradas – visualizes the embodied experiences of making and listening to live music and explores the residues and memories that music-making leaves behind.
Great Barrington Select Board shoots down proposed shuttle service to Wassaic, N.Y. MetroNorth train station
Great Barrington — During its regular meeting on Monday, December 19, a majority of the Select Board rejected the idea of a shuttle bus service from the town to the Wassaic, N.Y. MetroNorth train station. The town is scheduled to receive $150,000 from the state for the research and...
Chamber gives Humanitarian Awards to Construct Inc., Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire
Great Barrington — The Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce has named two local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations as the recipients of its Humanitarian Award for this year. The Chamber named Construct Inc. and the Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire (CDCSB) at its annual meeting on December 1 as this year’s Humanitarian Award winners.
South County students issue concerns about potential merged school district
Berkshire County — Concerns students have over a planned school district merger were brought to the attention of the Eight Town School District Planning Board on Wednesday, December 14. Director for the South Berkshire Community Health Coalition Laura Rodriguez spoke to the board along with Mount Everett High School...
