Schroon Lake, NY

Boquet valley girls basketball star reaches career milestone

SCHROON LAKE, N.Y. — It's not too often you get a 1,000-point scorer in high school, making it even more impressive to reach feats beyond that. After nailing a free throw against Schroon Lake, that's exactly what Abbey Schwoebel did as it marked her 1,500th career point after posting 13 on the night in a 48-46 loss to the Wildcats.
WESTPORT, NY
Colchester boys hockey survives late comeback bid from Hartford

BURLINGTON, Vt. — After securing a Beech Classic tournament win over South Burlington, Colchester boys hockey returned to Leddy Park to continue its hot streak. Austin Daigneault led the way for the Lakers with 2 goals as they staved off a late comeback bid from Hartford in a 4-3 win.
COLCHESTER, VT
UVM men's hoops struggles to contain Toledo in loss

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The yearly game Vermont men's basketball plays the week prior to its holiday break has been a moment of joy in past seasons, but not this time around. Toledo shot 54.1% from the field as the Rockets handled the Catamounts 84-72, snapping an 18-game home winning streak for Vermont.
BURLINGTON, VT
Rescuers free loon trapped in ice in Saranac Lake

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — Volunteers and conservationists in Saranac Lake sprung to the rescue of a loon trapped under ice last year, helping to free the trapped bird. A small pool of water in the ice on First Lake was enough for the Loon to swim but not to take off.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
Zonta of the Adirondacks provides for a local family this holiday season

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. — Krista Berger is the director of the Essex County WIC program and she’s also in the “Zonta Club of the Adirondacks.”. “There are so many families that are in need this year — and really truly every year, but it seems like people are really still struggling. Prices are higher, fuel is up,” Berger said.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
This is Our Home: Hanukkah Edition

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Since Hanukkah is officially underway, it only seemed fitting to see how the Jewish community is prepping for the eight-day holiday. In today's This is Our Home, we spent the day with the preschoolers at Gan Yeladim in Burlington as they prepared their youngest learners for the celebration.
BURLINGTON, VT
Company asks judge to stop demolition of contaminated school

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The manufacturer of chemicals that are forcing Vermont’s largest city totear down its high school wants to block the demolition, saying that would result in the destruction of evidence. Burlington’s school board sued Monsanto in federal court on Dec. 9, more than two years after...
BURLINGTON, VT
Vermont community members work to combat anti-trans messages

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Community members in Burlington are working to blunt the impact of rhetoric from stickers they view as hurtful to transgender neighbors. “It’s protecting our trans and queer youth,” Olivia Taylor said of her mission to go out every Tuesday with neighbors to scour parts of Burlington, looking for stickers that question the validity of transgender identities.
BURLINGTON, VT
Rutland Regional Medical Center and Brattleboro Retreat partner on child mental health initiative

RUTLAND, Vt. — The Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Brattleboro Retreat are banding together to offer faster access to mental health treatment. “There's often a delay in getting the patients seen by child and adolescent psychiatrist because those children and adolescents need to wait for an impatient that to become available to initiate treatment,” said Dr. Alison Davis, Medical Director of the Emergency Department at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
GlobalFoundries to lay off 148 Vermont employees

MONTPELIER, Vt. — TheVermont Department of Labor confirmed 148 employees at the GlobalFoundries Essex Junction plant will be laid off. “My thoughts are with those who lost their positions at GlobalFoundries,” said Vermont Gov. Phil Scott during a press conference Tuesday. This comes at a time when the...
VERMONT STATE

