Yuma, AZ

A warming trend is on the way for Christmas weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Quiet and dry conditions will prevail through the weekend as a strong high pressure dominates the region. For the rest of our Monday, temperatures will be chilly with skies staying clear and winds remaining light. Increasing clouds will begin early tomorrow morning with overnight lows...
Pet Talk: Meet Eddie

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Meet our Pet of the Week Eddie!. Eddie is a 1-year and 9-month-old male pit bull terrier who loves attention. Eddie likes to sit in your lap, give kisses, and be petted. He will also chase balls, play with rope toys, and he gets along...
Unsolved murder case in Calexico

CALEXICO.Calif.(KECY.KYMA)- On the morning of October 29th, Calexico police found 30-year-old Ian Andrade with multiple head injuries on East fourth street in Calexico. In the police report, it says Andrade was crossing the street when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. “A blood puddle was located...
CALEXICO, CA

