Boquet valley girls basketball star reaches career milestone
SCHROON LAKE, N.Y. — It's not too often you get a 1,000-point scorer in high school, making it even more impressive to reach feats beyond that. After nailing a free throw against Schroon Lake, that's exactly what Abbey Schwoebel did as it marked her 1,500th career point after posting 13 on the night in a 48-46 loss to the Wildcats.
Rice boys basketball fights off Montpelier in tough battle
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — After a tough battle against the reigning division two boys basketball champions, Rice pulled away in the second half for a 73-55 win. The Solons started off hot thanks to an acrobatic shot from Carter Burzzese, as the Sophomore scooped in a layup for Montpelier.
Colchester boys hockey survives late comeback bid from Hartford
BURLINGTON, Vt. — After securing a Beech Classic tournament win over South Burlington, Colchester boys hockey returned to Leddy Park to continue its hot streak. Austin Daigneault led the way for the Lakers with 2 goals as they staved off a late comeback bid from Hartford in a 4-3 win.
UVM men's basketball preps for potentially historic matchup against Toledo
BURLINGTON, Vt. — After 10 days of rest, Vermont men's basketball returns to Burlington for its first Division I home game since Nov. 7. The Catamounts welcome Toledo for a matinee matchup against the Rockets. UVM enters Tuesday riding a four game winning streak, including a road win against...
UVM men's hoops struggles to contain Toledo in loss
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The yearly game Vermont men's basketball plays the week prior to its holiday break has been a moment of joy in past seasons, but not this time around. Toledo shot 54.1% from the field as the Rockets handled the Catamounts 84-72, snapping an 18-game home winning streak for Vermont.
Rescuers free loon trapped in ice in Saranac Lake
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — Volunteers and conservationists in Saranac Lake sprung to the rescue of a loon trapped under ice last year, helping to free the trapped bird. A small pool of water in the ice on First Lake was enough for the Loon to swim but not to take off.
Powerful storm to bring wind, rain and snow in Vermont, New York this weekend
Another winter storm will impact our region this coming weekend, but unlike the last one, rain, wind and freezing conditions on roadways will be the biggest headache for drivers heading out on their holiday travels. The storm will start as a snowy mix on Thursday night, but will quickly turn...
"Operation Santa's Convoy" brings Santa, decorated National Guard vehicles to Vermont neighborhoods
The Vermont National Guard decorated their service vehicles with Christmas lights for their annual "Operation Santa's Convoy" Christmas caravan through Vermont. The convoy drives through neighborhoods, safely transporting Santa to see as many kids as he can before his long journey this Christmas. Vehicles started their route in St. Albans and traveled through Milton, Winooski, and Montpelier until they reached Berlin.
Company asks judge to stop demolition of contaminated school
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The manufacturer of chemicals that are forcing Vermont’s largest city totear down its high school wants to block the demolition, saying that would result in the destruction of evidence. Burlington’s school board sued Monsanto in federal court on Dec. 9, more than two years after...
Zonta of the Adirondacks provides for a local family this holiday season
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. — Krista Berger is the director of the Essex County WIC program and she’s also in the “Zonta Club of the Adirondacks.”. “There are so many families that are in need this year — and really truly every year, but it seems like people are really still struggling. Prices are higher, fuel is up,” Berger said.
Vermont community members work to combat anti-trans messages
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Community members in Burlington are working to blunt the impact of rhetoric from stickers they view as hurtful to transgender neighbors. “It’s protecting our trans and queer youth,” Olivia Taylor said of her mission to go out every Tuesday with neighbors to scour parts of Burlington, looking for stickers that question the validity of transgender identities.
GlobalFoundries to lay off 148 Vermont employees
MONTPELIER, Vt. — TheVermont Department of Labor confirmed 148 employees at the GlobalFoundries Essex Junction plant will be laid off. “My thoughts are with those who lost their positions at GlobalFoundries,” said Vermont Gov. Phil Scott during a press conference Tuesday. This comes at a time when the...
Search continues in Hinesburg as police look to apprehend The Grinch
HINESBURG, Vt. — A local police department is warning the community to keep their eyes peeled as its search for a not-so-festive someone continues. Sightings of the Grinch have been reported all over Hinesburg, but police haven't been able to catch him. He's a mean one, looking to rob...
Stores in our region see bare shelves as RSV, Flu and COVID-19 cases rise amongst children
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Parents with sick kids may be finding empty shelves when they try to buy medicine at stores in our region, thanks to a “tri-demic” sweeping the country, affecting children and adults. Many children nationwide are currently getting sick with the Flu, RSV or COVID-19....
Toys for Kids drive helps more than 300 area families this holiday season
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Tuesday marked the last day for donating to Toys for Kids in South Burlington, a toy donation drive that has been going on for the last month and a half. The Salvation Army and Marine Corps League staff members have been helping to organize and...
Updated COVID-19 vaccine available for young children ages 6 months to 5 years
BURLINGTON, Vt. — As of this week, walk-in clinics in both Vermont and New York are offering a newly improved COVID-19 vaccine for children between 6 months and 5 years old. Monica Ogelby, the Immunization Program Manager for the Vermont Department of Health said the new vaccines for children have been a long time coming.
