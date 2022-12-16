ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. — Krista Berger is the director of the Essex County WIC program and she’s also in the “Zonta Club of the Adirondacks.”. “There are so many families that are in need this year — and really truly every year, but it seems like people are really still struggling. Prices are higher, fuel is up,” Berger said.

ESSEX COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO