SETCA Coaches of the Year
Congrats to the 2022 SETCA Coaches of the Year! The SETCA names coaches of the year in each sport who will be recognized following their annual coaching clinic on Jan. 26-27. The banquet will be held Jan. 28 at the Elegante in Beaumont. Tickets at the door are $20.
Monday Basketball Scores
– The Orangefield Lady Bobcats fell short today after a hard fought game, losing to Lumberton 44-34. Harleigh Rawls led with 16 points, Greenlea Oldham with 8 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals while Ava dryer chipped in 6 points, and Sterling Richard had 4. Brookyln Wagoner was a defensive standout with 5 steals, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists.
More Accolades For Miller
Mary Hardin-Baylor senior K.J. Miller of Orange wrapped up his career with a First Team Selection to the Associated Press Division III All-American Team and a Second Team selection to the D3Football.com All-American Team. Miller is the all-time NCAA leader in punt return yards with 1,707 as a Crusader. He...
Eva Mae Guillory
Eva Mae Guillory, 80, of Mauriceville, Texas, passed away on December 19, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will take place at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Mauriceville, Texas. Officiating will be Kevin Brown. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park in Vidor, Texas.
Johnny Lee Berry
Johnny Lee Berry, 90, was born September 9, 1932, and passed away December 15, 2022. He served in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed fishing and building RC cars, planes, and boats. Johnny was the founder of the Starks Athletic Booster Club and took part in the Sherriff’s league baseball and softball. Johnny loved to be with his family, especially his grandchildren.
James Whitney Abshire
James Whitney Abshire, 81, of Orange, passed away on December 16, 2022, peacefully at home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday December 22, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Orange. Officiating will be Father Antony Paulose. Entombment will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.
Cecil C. “Sparky” Sparks
Cecil C. “Sparky” Sparks, Sr., 93, of Orange, Texas, passed away on December 15, 2022, in Orange. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Dr. Larry Haynes and Deacon Steven Obernuefemann. Burial will follow at Autumn Oaks Memorial Park in Orange.
Accident With Parked Car
In the early hours of Dec. 18 a woman traveling Austin St. in West Orange struck a parked vehicle that was on the side of the road. A maroon Chevy Equinox struck a parked Chevy Silverado. According to authorities the driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Man Shot In Orange
Orange Police were called to a home in the 2300 block of Pacific St. Tuesday evening around 5:30pm with the report of a man being shot. Police found one man shot in the leg but they found multiple casings on the street. The victim said he was in the front yard when he was shot. Witnesses said it was someone in a maroon SUV.
