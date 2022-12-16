Read full article on original website
WNYT
Storm cleanup in Albany County
We checked in with Voorheesville residents again Saturday after the snow they saw during our latest storm. Some residents were out, still clearing their driveways and sidewalks. But, as the day went on, the snow started to melt significantly, which was good news for some people in the area. But...
WNYT
Tuesday morning gas leak prompts evacuation of Albany buildings
National Grid is working to investigate the cause of a gas leak that happened along Spring Street in Albany on Tuesday. The leak happened around 9:45 Tuesday morning, says Albany’s fire chief. Firefighters were called after someone reported the smell of gas in the street. Crews found a gas...
WNYT
Albany issues Code Blue alert through Wednesday
Some of the snow from last week’s storm is now melted, but the chill is still in the air — as many of us woke up to frost and bitter temperatures. Now Albany is once again working to help those out on the streets. The city’s issued another Code Blue alert that will be in effect through Wednesday.
WNYT
Schenectady teen’s Adirondack hike turns into scary rescue
A scary evening for one Schenectady teen turned into a harrowing rescue in the Adirondacks. Joe “Dmytri” Gutch planned to summit three peaks in one day. “We started our hike. I started in a T-shirt. It was pretty fair weather,” said Gutch. “Then we summited the first peak, and that’s when the winds really started picking up.”
Popular Downtown Albany Rest/Bar for 15 yrs Closing Well-Known Cafe Moving In
A popular restaurant and bar that has been a staple in downtown Albany for fifteen years announced that they would be closing for good. Although this is sad news, there is a neighboring cafe that will move into that space because of the closure. One Restaurant Closes Another Cafe Moves...
WNYT
Malta brewery creates special beer to benefit fire departments
Owners of a local brewery held an event on Monday to show their gratitude for volunteer firefighters. Active Ingredient Brewing Company in Malta hosted a firefighter appreciation event on Monday evening. There’s a new beer on tap called Amber Embers. It’s a special brew to benefit Malta Ridge Fire Company...
WNYT
Upgrades could make Clifton Park internet among fastest in NY
Clifton Park could soon have some of the fastest internet service in New York. Fiber internet provider Greenlight Networks said Tuesday it’s expanding services further in the town. More than 300 homes have been hooked up so far. The company hopes to reach almost 12,000 households before it’s done,...
newyorkupstate.com
See how much snow has fallen so far in widespread Upstate NY winter storm (chart)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A widespread winter storm that started Thursday has already dropped up to a foot of snow in Upstate New York. According to reports submitted to the National Weather Service, the snowiest spots so far, with 12 inches of snow, were the town of Piseco, in Hamilton County; and the hamlet of Livingstonville, in Schoharie County. (See full chart below.)
WNYT
Rensselaer County Office Building moves to East Greenbush
EAST GREENBUSH — The new Rensselaer County Office Building is on Route 4 in East Greenbush, right off Exit 8 in the old Rose & Kiernan building. Monday was the first day in the new space. People are still unpacking and settling in. There’s still a lot of construction going on.
WNYT
Santa express spotted in Round Lake
Saturday, we caught the Round Lake Fire Department rolling through on the Santa express. Fire trucks made stops all morning and afternoon. This year’s new route covered the village and Malta Gardens.
cnycentral.com
Heavy lake effect snow across northern New York today
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- The weather ingredients are in now place to trigger HEAVY lake effect snow now through Monday:. -VERY COLD air crossing over the relatively WARMER surface waters of Lake Ontario. -Wind direction primarily west right now and shifting west-northwest and northwest. The National Weather Service has issued LAKE EFFECT...
WNYT
Saratoga Springs leaders seek 2 a.m. cutoff for new, renewed liquor licenses
As a result of the dramatic shooting outside a bar last month in Saratoga Springs, the city council is considering a new resolution. They want to establish that for any individual or business applying for a new liquor license – or a renewal or modification of a current one – the city attorney will write to the State Liquor Authority to petition them to grant the request only upon first prohibiting the applicant from serving alcohol after 2 a.m.
WNYT
Report: GlobalFoundries could lay off 220 workers at Malta plant
GlobalFoundries could be laying off about 220 employees at its Fab 8 plant in Malta. That’s according to the Times Union. NewsChannel 13 told you last month the company was planning to cut jobs and implement a hiring freeze. That’s despite the company reporting record earnings in early November.
WNYT
Food pantries report serious need for help as Christmas approaches
A group of dozens of food pantries in the area say expenses have doubled, and need is greater this year. That’s leaving some pantries worried they won’t be able to serve everyone who needs their help this holiday season. The Food Pantries is a group of 70 pantries...
WNYT
Nearly $10 million in state funding to go towards revitalizing Albany’s Central Warehouse
New state funding will help with a massive eyesore in the middle of a never-ending legal battle. Nearly $10 million from the Restore New York initiative is earmarked to revitalize the Central Warehouse in downtown Albany. The plan is to transform it into a mixed-use setting. That is the building...
WNYT
Stuck loon rescued from frozen First Lake
A lone loon stuck on icy First Lake was rescued by conservationists just in time. The bird got trapped on the Herkimer County lake last week, making it likely prey for animals in the area. A photo shows a team from the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation coming to the...
This Hidden Gem In Upstate New York Is The Perfect Small Town Getaway
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Quiet getaways from the city are a perfect remedy to stressful times, and Upstate New York boasts plenty of tiny cute towns to explore any day.
SOLD! $3.2 Mil Wilton Mansion w/Lap Pool, Golf Sim & Outdoor Oasis
This modern mansion in Wilton was on the market for $3.5 Mil for 5 months before it sold for $3.2 Mil making it the most-expensive home sale in Saratoga County to date. Take a look at this amazing mansion. SOLD! $3.2 Mil Modern Wilton Mansion w/Lap Pool, Golf Sim &...
WNYT
Congress Park open for ice skating New Year’s Eve
For the first time ever, you can go skating in Congress Park on New Year’s Eve this year. The city says for the Saratoga New Year’s Eve Festival, there will be a skating rink for people to enjoy, weather permitting. The commissioner also announced that the historic carousel...
70 Miles An Hour In New York State?
In the near future, a trip from Buffalo to Albany could be a little quicker. Perhaps it is time for New York State to increase the speed limit to 70?. The new year is coming and that means there will be new laws and policies in place for New York State. Much of the attention will be on being more energy efficient over the next several years. Even making sure that new builds are powered and heated by electricity and not fossil fuels. Bu maybe we can look at being more efficient in other areas as well.
