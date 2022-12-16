ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schoharie County, NY

WNYT

Storm cleanup in Albany County

We checked in with Voorheesville residents again Saturday after the snow they saw during our latest storm. Some residents were out, still clearing their driveways and sidewalks. But, as the day went on, the snow started to melt significantly, which was good news for some people in the area. But...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Tuesday morning gas leak prompts evacuation of Albany buildings

National Grid is working to investigate the cause of a gas leak that happened along Spring Street in Albany on Tuesday. The leak happened around 9:45 Tuesday morning, says Albany’s fire chief. Firefighters were called after someone reported the smell of gas in the street. Crews found a gas...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany issues Code Blue alert through Wednesday

Some of the snow from last week’s storm is now melted, but the chill is still in the air — as many of us woke up to frost and bitter temperatures. Now Albany is once again working to help those out on the streets. The city’s issued another Code Blue alert that will be in effect through Wednesday.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Schenectady teen’s Adirondack hike turns into scary rescue

A scary evening for one Schenectady teen turned into a harrowing rescue in the Adirondacks. Joe “Dmytri” Gutch planned to summit three peaks in one day. “We started our hike. I started in a T-shirt. It was pretty fair weather,” said Gutch. “Then we summited the first peak, and that’s when the winds really started picking up.”
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Malta brewery creates special beer to benefit fire departments

Owners of a local brewery held an event on Monday to show their gratitude for volunteer firefighters. Active Ingredient Brewing Company in Malta hosted a firefighter appreciation event on Monday evening. There’s a new beer on tap called Amber Embers. It’s a special brew to benefit Malta Ridge Fire Company...
MALTA, NY
WNYT

Upgrades could make Clifton Park internet among fastest in NY

Clifton Park could soon have some of the fastest internet service in New York. Fiber internet provider Greenlight Networks said Tuesday it’s expanding services further in the town. More than 300 homes have been hooked up so far. The company hopes to reach almost 12,000 households before it’s done,...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
newyorkupstate.com

See how much snow has fallen so far in widespread Upstate NY winter storm (chart)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A widespread winter storm that started Thursday has already dropped up to a foot of snow in Upstate New York. According to reports submitted to the National Weather Service, the snowiest spots so far, with 12 inches of snow, were the town of Piseco, in Hamilton County; and the hamlet of Livingstonville, in Schoharie County. (See full chart below.)
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Santa express spotted in Round Lake

Saturday, we caught the Round Lake Fire Department rolling through on the Santa express. Fire trucks made stops all morning and afternoon. This year’s new route covered the village and Malta Gardens.
ROUND LAKE, NY
cnycentral.com

Heavy lake effect snow across northern New York today

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- The weather ingredients are in now place to trigger HEAVY lake effect snow now through Monday:. -VERY COLD air crossing over the relatively WARMER surface waters of Lake Ontario. -Wind direction primarily west right now and shifting west-northwest and northwest. The National Weather Service has issued LAKE EFFECT...
SYRACUSE, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Springs leaders seek 2 a.m. cutoff for new, renewed liquor licenses

As a result of the dramatic shooting outside a bar last month in Saratoga Springs, the city council is considering a new resolution. They want to establish that for any individual or business applying for a new liquor license – or a renewal or modification of a current one – the city attorney will write to the State Liquor Authority to petition them to grant the request only upon first prohibiting the applicant from serving alcohol after 2 a.m.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Report: GlobalFoundries could lay off 220 workers at Malta plant

GlobalFoundries could be laying off about 220 employees at its Fab 8 plant in Malta. That’s according to the Times Union. NewsChannel 13 told you last month the company was planning to cut jobs and implement a hiring freeze. That’s despite the company reporting record earnings in early November.
MALTA, NY
WNYT

Food pantries report serious need for help as Christmas approaches

A group of dozens of food pantries in the area say expenses have doubled, and need is greater this year. That’s leaving some pantries worried they won’t be able to serve everyone who needs their help this holiday season. The Food Pantries is a group of 70 pantries...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Stuck loon rescued from frozen First Lake

A lone loon stuck on icy First Lake was rescued by conservationists just in time. The bird got trapped on the Herkimer County lake last week, making it likely prey for animals in the area. A photo shows a team from the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation coming to the...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Congress Park open for ice skating New Year’s Eve

For the first time ever, you can go skating in Congress Park on New Year’s Eve this year. The city says for the Saratoga New Year’s Eve Festival, there will be a skating rink for people to enjoy, weather permitting. The commissioner also announced that the historic carousel...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WIBX 950

70 Miles An Hour In New York State?

In the near future, a trip from Buffalo to Albany could be a little quicker. Perhaps it is time for New York State to increase the speed limit to 70?. The new year is coming and that means there will be new laws and policies in place for New York State. Much of the attention will be on being more energy efficient over the next several years. Even making sure that new builds are powered and heated by electricity and not fossil fuels. Bu maybe we can look at being more efficient in other areas as well.
BUFFALO, NY

