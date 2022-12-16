ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
Porterville Recorder

Washington 113, Phoenix 110

Percentages: FG .475, FT .703. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Kuzma 5-10, Barton 2-4, Avdija 2-5, Morris 1-2, Kispert 1-3, Goodwin 0-1, Beal 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Avdija, Beal, Gibson, Morris). Turnovers: 9 (Barton 3, Beal 2, Kuzma 2, Gafford, Gibson). Steals: 9 (Morris 3,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Porterville Recorder

Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 1

Los Angeles022—4 First Period_None. Penalties_Shattenkirk, ANA (Cross Checking), 6:30; Arvidsson, LA (Slashing), 8:55. Second Period_1, Los Angeles, Doughty 2 (Kopitar, Kempe), 6:46 (pp). 2, Anaheim, Vatrano 6 (Silfverberg, Shattenkirk), 14:27 (pp). 3, Los Angeles, Iafallo 3 (Moore, Danault), 19:39. Penalties_Edler, LA (Holding), 1:44; Henrique, ANA (Tripping), 4:47; Shattenkirk, ANA (Tripping), 7:24; Anaheim bench, served by Terry (Too Many Men on the Ice), 10:00; Roy, LA (Roughing), 12:41.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Calgary 7, San Jose 3

San Jose111—3 First Period_1, Calgary, Toffoli 12 (Dube, Lindholm), 0:15. 2, Calgary, Dube 7 (Lindholm, Toffoli), 0:30. 3, San Jose, Sturm 9 (Meier), 14:58. Penalties_Ritchie, CGY (Fighting), 15:13; Sturm, SJ (Fighting), 15:13; Weegar, CGY (Delay of Game), 17:01. Second Period_4, Calgary, Lewis 7 (Ruzicka, Andersson), 10:04. 5, San Jose,...
SAN JOSE, CA
Porterville Recorder

Denver visits Oregon State after Taylor's 20-point showing

Denver Pioneers (9-4, 0-1 Summit) at Oregon State Beavers (6-6, 1-1 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon State -7.5; over/under is 138. BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State takes on the Denver Pioneers after Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 20 points in Oregon State's 65-56 win against the Green Bay Phoenix. The Beavers are...
CORVALLIS, OR
Porterville Recorder

UTAH VALLEY 77, OREGON 72

Percentages: FG .422, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Woodbury 3-4, Ceaser 2-3, Harmon 1-2, Nield 1-3, Darthard 1-5, Bandaogo 0-1, Small 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bandaogo 4, Potter). Turnovers: 8 (Harmon 3, Ceaser 2, Woodbury 2, Bandaogo). Steals: 5 (Woodbury 3, Darthard, Fuller).
UTAH STATE
Porterville Recorder

Seattle 5, St. Louis 2

Seattle131—5 First Period_1, Seattle, Donato 7 (Larsson, Geekie), 16:27. Penalties_Soucy, SEA (Interference), 2:05; Leddy, STL (Interference), 4:26. Second Period_2, Seattle, Soucy 2 (Wennberg, Borgen), 10:00. 3, Seattle, Sprong 8 (Geekie, Tanev), 16:58. 4, Seattle, McCann 15, 19:16. Penalties_Bortuzzo, STL (Tripping), 6:07; Mikkola, STL (Hooking), 19:34. Third Period_5, St. Louis,...
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

Denver 105, Memphis 91

Percentages: FG .444, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Morant 3-6, Jackson Jr. 1-3, Roddy 1-5, Aldama 0-1, Konchar 0-1, Williams 0-2, Jones 0-3, Brooks 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Jackson Jr. 5, Clarke, Roddy). Turnovers: 16 (Morant 7, Adams 2, Williams 2, Aldama, Brooks,...
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Messi scores 644th record goal

1894 — The United States Golf Association is founded, becoming the governing body for the game in the country. 1915 — The Federal League folds. Owners of the American and National Leagues buy out half of the owners (Pittsburgh, Newark, Buffalo, and Brooklyn) of the Federal League teams. Phil Ball, owner of the St. Louis Terriers, is allowed to buy the St. Louis Browns of the AL, and Charles Weeghman, owner of the Chicago Whales, buys out the Chicago Cubs of the NL.
GEORGIA STATE
Porterville Recorder

OKLAHOMA 62, FLORIDA 53

Percentages: FG .396, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Sherfield 4-6, Cortes 1-1, J.Groves 1-4, T.Groves 1-5, Hill 0-1, Uzan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Godwin 2, Hill). Turnovers: 11 (Uzan 3, Cortes 2, Sherfield 2, T.Groves 2, Hill, J.Groves). Steals: 7 (Cortes, Godwin, Hill,...
NORMAN, OK
Porterville Recorder

Fresno St. 56, CS Bakersfield 48

FRESNO ST. (4-7) Moore 0-3 0-0 0, Baker 2-6 3-4 9, Hill 5-10 4-4 17, Colimerio 2-4 0-0 5, Holland 4-9 0-0 12, Andre 2-2 0-0 4, Yap 2-5 0-0 4, Whitaker 1-7 0-0 3, Isitua 1-2 0-0 2, Campbell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-48 7-8 56. CS BAKERSFIELD (4-7)
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Porterville Recorder

Kings win 3rd straight game, beat rival Ducks 4-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Iafallo, Viktor Arvidsson and Kevin Fiala scored as the Los Angeles Kings beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Tuesday night for their third straight win. “Stringing a few together, that’s what good teams do. And to finally get a little consistency there is nice,” Kings defenseman Sean Durzi said.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy