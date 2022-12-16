ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

interlochenpublicradio.org

Northern Michigan dams under review by Consumers Energy

The Jackson-based utility also operates power-producing dams along the Muskegon, Grand, and Kalamazoo rivers. The federal hydro-dam licenses will start expiring in 2034. Terry Dedoes, a Consumers spokesman, said the dams produce about one percent of the utility’s electricity. But he adds it’s 30 times more expensive to produce power from river hydro-dams than wind turbines.
MUSKEGON, MI
adastraradio.com

Ag at the center of carbon and climate change

The president of a state farm bureau organization says agriculture is uniquely positioned to be at the center of carbon and climate change discussions. Mark McHargue with Nebraska Farm Bureau says companies want to invest in carbon-friendly products like biofuels, exports and production agriculture. “We don’t have to actually believe that’s going to change the world. The fact is there is a value there is a lot of people and companies are placing on that.
NEBRASKA STATE
bridgemi.com

Palisades nuclear plant owners will try again to reopen Michigan plant

The feds denied Holtec International’s first bid for money to reopen the Palisades nuclear plant. Citing Michigan’s need for clean reliable energy, Holtec plans to try again. Anti-nuclear groups oppose the move, citing safety concerns. After the federal government denied its request for money to reopen the Palisades...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Nessel sues paper company over PFAS-contaminated waste

Port Huron – The state of Michigan is accusing a former paper mill owner of sending contaminated waste to a composting site for decades in the Thumb region. The lawsuit seeks payments from Domtar Industries for identifying the contamination, near Port Huron, and to restore areas affected by PFAS, an abbreviation for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are known as “forever chemicals.”
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Gone to Pot: Michigan Marijuana Prices Reach An All-Time Low

There's certainly no shortage of dispensaries throughout Michigan-- especially in our neck of the woods!. It seems as though the healthy competition between Michigan dispensaries has led to a decrease in marijuana prices and consumers are reaping the benefits. According to the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency, the average price for...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Owner of Palisades to reapply for funding to reopen nuclear power plant

Holtec International, the owner of the Palisades nuclear plant near South Haven, will reapply for federal funding in an attempt to revive the shuttered plant. The company applied for funds through the U.S. Energy Department's Civil Nuclear Credit Program after the plant was officially shut down in May. It announced in November it had been denied.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
mibiz.com

EDITOR’S LETTER: A breath of fresh air

This letter appears at the start of the 2023 Crystal Ball edition of MiBiz. f you seek a pleasant peninsula, look about you. That phrase, translated from Latin, forms Michigan’s state motto, and may as well serve as a call to action for the state’s more than 10 million residents and the millions who visit here each year.
MICHIGAN STATE
jack1065.com

Gas prices in Michigan at new low for 2022

DEARBORN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan’s gas prices are hitting a new low for the year just before drivers hit the road for the holidays. AAA of Michigan reports that prices are down 17 cents from a week ago, and that drivers are paying an average of $3.07 per gallon for regular unleaded at the pump. That’s down 81 cents less than this time last month and 8 cents less than this time last year.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Private sector employees would be affected if right-to-work repealed in Michigan

Elizabeth Akers works for Bloomfield Hills Schools and because of a right-to-work law that went into effect in 2013, she was able to quit her union. When asked why she resigned her membership, Akers said: “I did not agree with the union for many reasons. They never represented the needs of the group of teachers that I belonged to (elementary or elective teachers), only the high school teachers.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

MDOT fails to ensure quality of gravel used in Michigan road projects, audit shows

LANSING — An audit released Wednesday identifies significant quality control problems related to the gravel the Michigan Department of Transportation uses to build and repair roads. The state road agency often did not document that it completed required testing to ensure the gravel met specifications and also failed to perform required inspections on laboratories used to carry out the testing, according to the report from Michigan Auditor General Doug Ringler. ...
MICHIGAN STATE

