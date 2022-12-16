Read full article on original website
Related
interlochenpublicradio.org
Northern Michigan dams under review by Consumers Energy
The Jackson-based utility also operates power-producing dams along the Muskegon, Grand, and Kalamazoo rivers. The federal hydro-dam licenses will start expiring in 2034. Terry Dedoes, a Consumers spokesman, said the dams produce about one percent of the utility’s electricity. But he adds it’s 30 times more expensive to produce power from river hydro-dams than wind turbines.
Owner of nuclear power plant along Lake Michigan to try again at restarting
SOUTH HAVEN, MI -- The owner of the shut-down Palisades Nuclear Power Plant has announced another effort to obtain federal funding to restart the plant. Holtec International on Monday, Dec. 19 said it planned to reapply to the federal Department of Energy Nuclear Credit Program in hopes of being accepted for funding.
adastraradio.com
Ag at the center of carbon and climate change
The president of a state farm bureau organization says agriculture is uniquely positioned to be at the center of carbon and climate change discussions. Mark McHargue with Nebraska Farm Bureau says companies want to invest in carbon-friendly products like biofuels, exports and production agriculture. “We don’t have to actually believe that’s going to change the world. The fact is there is a value there is a lot of people and companies are placing on that.
Michigan’s cannabis prices have hit an all-time low
That’s good news for stoners, but not so good for small businesses
bridgemi.com
Palisades nuclear plant owners will try again to reopen Michigan plant
The feds denied Holtec International’s first bid for money to reopen the Palisades nuclear plant. Citing Michigan’s need for clean reliable energy, Holtec plans to try again. Anti-nuclear groups oppose the move, citing safety concerns. After the federal government denied its request for money to reopen the Palisades...
Michigan has one of the lowest adult-use marijuana tax rates, study finds
New Jersey has the lowest tax rates, followed by the Great Lake State
Detroit News
Nessel sues paper company over PFAS-contaminated waste
Port Huron – The state of Michigan is accusing a former paper mill owner of sending contaminated waste to a composting site for decades in the Thumb region. The lawsuit seeks payments from Domtar Industries for identifying the contamination, near Port Huron, and to restore areas affected by PFAS, an abbreviation for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are known as “forever chemicals.”
Detroit News
Livengood: Retailers, environmentalists fed up with 'broken' bottle return law
In his three decades in the Michigan grocery business, Sean Kennedy has seen every imaginable form of waste end up in bottles returned to his family's supermarkets for a 10-cent refund. Cigarettes, chewing tobacco, urine, gasoline and even used condoms. “Oh, I’ll tell you the best one: meth,” said Kennedy,...
Gone to Pot: Michigan Marijuana Prices Reach An All-Time Low
There's certainly no shortage of dispensaries throughout Michigan-- especially in our neck of the woods!. It seems as though the healthy competition between Michigan dispensaries has led to a decrease in marijuana prices and consumers are reaping the benefits. According to the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency, the average price for...
Detroit News
Owner of Palisades to reapply for funding to reopen nuclear power plant
Holtec International, the owner of the Palisades nuclear plant near South Haven, will reapply for federal funding in an attempt to revive the shuttered plant. The company applied for funds through the U.S. Energy Department's Civil Nuclear Credit Program after the plant was officially shut down in May. It announced in November it had been denied.
mibiz.com
EDITOR’S LETTER: A breath of fresh air
This letter appears at the start of the 2023 Crystal Ball edition of MiBiz. f you seek a pleasant peninsula, look about you. That phrase, translated from Latin, forms Michigan’s state motto, and may as well serve as a call to action for the state’s more than 10 million residents and the millions who visit here each year.
5 Things Michigan Transplants Need to Be Ready for This Winter
If this is your first winter in Michigan, you're about to experience something rather unique. Here are five things that transplants to the state of Michigan need to be ready for as we approach another winter season. Michigan Drivers May Not Be Any Better at Winter Driving Than Your State.
mibiz.com
Michigan’s clean energy transition continues with federal laws, utility plans, state political shift
Two months ago, a group of environmental and clean energy groups issued a report examining how well Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s climate change action plan would actually meet its target of statewide net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The “2030 Report” concluded that Whitmer’s MI Healthy Climate Plan would need to...
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for December 22-24
Some portions of Mid-Michigan could be buried beneath up to a foot and a half of snow before Christmas, according to the latest projections from forecasters at AccuWeather.com. A developing winter storm is expected to begin dropping snow onto Mid-Michigan by the wee hours of Thursday morning, with relatively minor...
jack1065.com
Gas prices in Michigan at new low for 2022
DEARBORN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan’s gas prices are hitting a new low for the year just before drivers hit the road for the holidays. AAA of Michigan reports that prices are down 17 cents from a week ago, and that drivers are paying an average of $3.07 per gallon for regular unleaded at the pump. That’s down 81 cents less than this time last month and 8 cents less than this time last year.
Michigan sues paper company over PFAS contamination in St. Clair County
Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed a lawsuit against a paper manufacturing company that previously operated a plant in Port Huron, alleging the company transported waste contaminated with harmful PFAS and PFOS chemicals to a nearby landfill for more than 20 years while claiming the waste was non-hazardous. The lawsuit against South Carolina-based...
Inaccurate FCC Broadband Map Could Result in Michigan Losing Millions in Federal Funding
Many Northern Michiganders know about the rarity that is high-speed internet in rural areas. And the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance says the latest FCC Broadband Map could lead to those rural areas missing out on internet. The federal government is giving out $42 billion for states to expand access to...
adastraradio.com
Kansas State Research: Growing Frequency of Dry, Hot and Windy Conditions Damage Wheat Yields
TOPEKA, Kan. — The compounding influence of adverse dry, hot and windy climate patterns slashed wheat yield 4% in Kansas and five other Great Plains states over the past 40 years, Kansas State University researchers reported in the scientific journal Nature Communications. Xiaomao Lin, professor of agricultural climatology, said...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Private sector employees would be affected if right-to-work repealed in Michigan
Elizabeth Akers works for Bloomfield Hills Schools and because of a right-to-work law that went into effect in 2013, she was able to quit her union. When asked why she resigned her membership, Akers said: “I did not agree with the union for many reasons. They never represented the needs of the group of teachers that I belonged to (elementary or elective teachers), only the high school teachers.”
MDOT fails to ensure quality of gravel used in Michigan road projects, audit shows
LANSING — An audit released Wednesday identifies significant quality control problems related to the gravel the Michigan Department of Transportation uses to build and repair roads. The state road agency often did not document that it completed required testing to ensure the gravel met specifications and also failed to perform required inspections on laboratories used to carry out the testing, according to the report from Michigan Auditor General Doug Ringler. ...
Comments / 0