Ag at the center of carbon and climate change
The president of a state farm bureau organization says agriculture is uniquely positioned to be at the center of carbon and climate change discussions. Mark McHargue with Nebraska Farm Bureau says companies want to invest in carbon-friendly products like biofuels, exports and production agriculture. “We don’t have to actually believe that’s going to change the world. The fact is there is a value there is a lot of people and companies are placing on that.
Illinois Farm Bureau stresses importance of engagement with new legislators
Illinois Farm Bureau is encouraging farmers to engage with state legislators as 38 new members enter the General Assembly in 2023. Mark Gebhards, Executive Director of Governmental Affairs and Commodities, tells Brownfield building and maintaining relationships will be key. “75% of the General Assembly resides in the five-county area around...
Kelly Launches Legislative Campaign for Three-year, $500 Million State Tax Reduction Plan
ROELAND PARK — Gov. Laura Kelly initiated a campaign Monday to convince the Republican-led Legislature the revenue surplus was sufficient to end the state sales tax on groceries by April 1, create a three-day sales tax holiday on school supplies and increase the state income tax exemption on Social Security benefits.
Kansas State Research: Growing Frequency of Dry, Hot and Windy Conditions Damage Wheat Yields
TOPEKA, Kan. — The compounding influence of adverse dry, hot and windy climate patterns slashed wheat yield 4% in Kansas and five other Great Plains states over the past 40 years, Kansas State University researchers reported in the scientific journal Nature Communications. Xiaomao Lin, professor of agricultural climatology, said...
Kansas Homeowners Assistance Fund Starting to Run Out
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Homeowners in need of mortgage assistance are encouraged to apply as soon as possible for money from the Kansas Homeowner Assistance Fund. Those funds in Kansas are starting to run out. Only about 35% of the pandemic-era fund remains. Marilyn Stanley is with the Kansas...
Machinery related highway fatalities remain high
A researcher says the number of fatal accidents on roads involving farm machinery remains high. John Shutske is a professor and extension educator at the University of Wisconsin. He tells Brownfield the most recent crash data shows more prevention is needed. “Forty total fatalities in 2019, and we’re talking just the State of Wisconsin, and then another 28 people died as a result of some type of encounter with a farm hazard in 2020.”
Road Conditions Rapidly Deteriorating; Winter Weather Advisory Issued
Patchy areas of freezing fog and light freezing drizzle have caused deteriorating road conditions across the area. Avoid travel possible as law enforcement agencies have reported numerous accidents. If travel is necessary, please drive with extreme caution. The most up-to-date road conditions can be found at https://kandrive.org/. A winter weather...
