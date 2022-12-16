The president of a state farm bureau organization says agriculture is uniquely positioned to be at the center of carbon and climate change discussions. Mark McHargue with Nebraska Farm Bureau says companies want to invest in carbon-friendly products like biofuels, exports and production agriculture. “We don’t have to actually believe that’s going to change the world. The fact is there is a value there is a lot of people and companies are placing on that.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO