As Sunday night advances and the rest of the NFL finds themselves in the throes of critical playoff pushes or tanking woes, the 49ers are sitting pretty as the official NFC West champions. Their games for the remainder of the year - at Las Vegas and at home against the Commanders and Cardinals - are certainly winnable, but San Francisco's surge of success has shifted the team's priorities. As always following a playoff clinch, the Niners have a chance to stay healthy and give their backups more reps in case they're needed for emergencies or specialty roles in the playoffs. But there's one backup in particular that's ascended to the point that he's become a real X-factor in the 49ers' playoff push - QB Brock Purdy.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO