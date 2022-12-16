Read full article on original website
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan provides an injury update on Deebo Samuel
The San Francisco 49ers have three games remaining before their first playoff game. They have already clinched the NFC West. While the No. 2 seed could still be in play, head coach Kyle Shanahan wants to be strategic and careful with his banged-up players, ensuring that his team is as healthy as can be come postseason action.
Six 49ers lead their NFC positions in Pro Bowl fan voting
Last week, defensive end Nick Bosa, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and tackle Trent Williams were the only San Francisco 49ers players leading their position groups with the highest number of Pro Bowl votes in the NFC. Three of their teammates joined them this week. They are running back Christian McCaffrey, tight end George Kittle, and linebacker Fred Warner.
49ers Rock with Brock to NFC West Title. What’s Next for Purdy and the 49ers?
As Sunday night advances and the rest of the NFL finds themselves in the throes of critical playoff pushes or tanking woes, the 49ers are sitting pretty as the official NFC West champions. Their games for the remainder of the year - at Las Vegas and at home against the Commanders and Cardinals - are certainly winnable, but San Francisco's surge of success has shifted the team's priorities. As always following a playoff clinch, the Niners have a chance to stay healthy and give their backups more reps in case they're needed for emergencies or specialty roles in the playoffs. But there's one backup in particular that's ascended to the point that he's become a real X-factor in the 49ers' playoff push - QB Brock Purdy.
Legendary NFL Running Back Franco Harris Passes Away At 72
The NFL has lost one of its all-time greats. Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back and NFL Hall of Famer Franco Harris died Wednesday at the age of 72. Harris played 13 NFL seasons, 12 of them with the Steelers. He won four Super Bowls with the Steelers and was selected to nine Pro Bowls. At the ...
George Kittle: 49ers QB Brock Purdy is going to continue to improve
The San Francisco 49ers are on their third quarterback this season. They are relying on the league's top-ranked defense and a cast of playmakers on offense to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive. The team is also depending on a rookie quarterback, the last overall pick in this year's draft, to guide the offense down the home stretch.
49ers would host Giants in playoffs if season ended today
On Saturday, it looked like the San Francisco 49ers would grab hold of the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. Then the Minnesota Vikings mounted the largest comeback in NFL history, beating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 after trailing 33-0. That kept the now 11-3 Vikings in the No. 2 seed slot and the 10-4 Niners at No. 3.
Kyle Shanahan previews 49ers-Commanders Week 16 matchup
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters as the team prepares for its Week 16 matchup against the Washington Commanders. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Injuries for today. Guys who won't practice, [QB Jimmy] Garoppolo. [WR]...
“The legend of Brock Purdy continues to grow”: Where the 49ers stand in Week 16 power rankings
The San Francisco 49ers received some extra rest thanks to playing on a Thursday night. The team returns to the practice field this afternoon to prepare for its next opponent, the Washington Commanders. The red-hot 49ers are the winners of seven consecutive games, winning the last three with a rookie...
49ers DE Nick Bosa is frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has compiled a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber season, racking up 15.5 sacks alongside 16 tackles for loss, while spearheading the league's best defense. The betting books seem to believe so as well. Bosa recently eclipsed Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys with...
49ers open practice windows for Javon Kinlaw and Kalia Davis, sign CB to practice squad
The San Francisco 49ers could be close to receiving a boost along the defensive line. The team officially opened the practice window for defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw. The Niners will have up to 21 days to evaluate Kinlaw during practices and decide if he should be activated off the injured reserve list.
Playoff Picture: Where the 49ers stand ahead of Week 16 battle with Commanders
Monday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers will not impact the current NFC playoff picture, so it's safe to look at it before Week 15 has entirely played out. The San Francisco 49ers had an opportunity to advance to the No. 2 seed. It looked...
49ers DE Nick Bosa has been elite, but the “help” has been equally as impressive
The San Francisco 49ers have compiled the best defense in the NFL during the 2022 campaign, spearheaded by defensive end Nick Bosa, who recently became the frontrunner to win the Defensive Player of the Year Award. A prime reason why they've had such success? They've consistently pressured opposing quarterbacks while...
Is 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan the Coach of the Year?
The San Francisco 49ers became the first team to clinch their division title in 2022 when they defeated the Seattle Seahawks in a 21-13 rout on Thursday Night Football. In doing so, the 49ers improved to 10-4 on the season and currently stand one game behind the Minnesota Vikings for the second seed in the NFC West, which would guarantee at least two home games in the playoffs, while playing with their third-string quarterback Brock Purdy.
