Zac Etheridge is officially remaining at his alma mater. Etheridge has been expected to remain on staff under new Auburn coach Hugh Freeze -- and has been out recruiting for the Tigers the last several weeks leading up to the start of the early signing period -- but the former Auburn captain and national champion made it official Monday. Etheridge announced late Monday afternoon that he is “here to stay” at Auburn and will be a part of Freeze’s inaugural staff on the Plains.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO