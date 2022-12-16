Read full article on original website
NFL Monday night: Packers stay in playoff contention
The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers started the season considered as NFL championship contenders. They reached Week 15 of the schedule on Monday night almost playing out the string on lost seasons. The Rams won the Super Bowl last season, three years after losing in the NFL championship...
Jalen Hurts couldn’t feel his hands, but Eagles still won
After throwing three interceptions and building the NFL’s best passing-efficiency rating through the first 13 games of the 2022 season, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts got picked off twice in his first 12 passes against the 3-10 Chicago Bears on Sunday. But the former Alabama signal-caller bounced back on...
What TV channel is Monday Night Football tonight? Live stream, time, how to watch Packers-Rams online
The Green Bay Packers face off with the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Dec. 19. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (live stream). This can’t be what the NFL’s schedule-makers and ESPN executives had in mind. When the league’s slate of prime-time games came out in...
Will Bryce Young try to protect himself in Sugar Bowl? ‘I place my faith in God’
Before Bryce Young and Will Anderson made their decisions to play for Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, coach Nick Saban discussed the pros and cons with each player, he said Friday. The most obvious con: either player suffering an injury that would affect their status as potential top-5 picks in April’s NFL draft. Neither junior has officially declared for the draft, but both are widely expected to enter the draft early ahead of the Jan. 16 deadline for underclassmen.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts dealing with shoulder injury
Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts was counting on the healing properties of Anita Baker’s music. But reports from a variety of media outlets, including NFL Network and ESPN, on Monday indicate the former Alabama QB sprained his throwing shoulder in Sunday’s 25-20 victory over the Chicago Bears, leaving the Eagles without one of the NFL MVP frontrunners for at least their next game.
Thompson DB Tony Mitchell sticks with Alabama commitment over Auburn, Texas A&M
Thompson 5-star defensive back Tony Mitchell listened to what Auburn, Texas A&M and other recruiters had to say to him during his senior season. In the end, though, he opted to stick with his original commitment. Mitchell – the No. 4 player on AL.com’s A-List of top seniors in the...
Mac Jones on Raiders’ winning TD: ‘That’s on me’
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had perhaps his worst game as an NFL passer on Sunday. And it ended with the former Alabama All-American being stiff-armed to the ground by Chandler Jones as the Las Vegas Raiders defensive end scored the winning touchdown on an inexplicably boneheaded play as time ran out.
Eagles coach: ‘I don’t put anything past Jalen Hurts’
Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts has a sprained throwing shoulder. But on Tuesday, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni wasn’t ready to rule out the former Alabama standout for Saturday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Neither was Hurts. “Definitely a chance,” Hurts said about playing. “Taking it day-by-day, though.”
Zac Etheridge ‘here to stay’ as part of Hugh Freeze’s Auburn coaching staff
Zac Etheridge is officially remaining at his alma mater. Etheridge has been expected to remain on staff under new Auburn coach Hugh Freeze -- and has been out recruiting for the Tigers the last several weeks leading up to the start of the early signing period -- but the former Auburn captain and national champion made it official Monday. Etheridge announced late Monday afternoon that he is “here to stay” at Auburn and will be a part of Freeze’s inaugural staff on the Plains.
Jacksonville Jaguars lose Cam Robinson to knee injury
After winning a combined four games and picking first in the NFL Draft over the past two years, the Jacksonville Jaguars are in position to chase a postseason berth over the final three weeks of the 2022 regular season. But they’ll do it without left offensive tackle Cam Robinson.
Are the Mannings on tonight? Monday Night Football live stream
Peyton Manning and Eli Manning return for another week of the Manning Megacast on Monday, Dec. 19 when the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams battle on Monday Night Football. The broadcast will be live streamed on fuboTV (live stream). There could be plenty of off-script comments Monday night...
