ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

‘The challenge is adults,’ Nevada State Board of Education revisits later high school start times

By Ryan Matthey
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JagoB_0jkXdK5200

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada State Board of Education (NSBE) revisited the topic of beginning high school classes later in the morning, with slight progress made to reach that goal.

Nevada State Board of Education to discuss later start times for high school students

The board meeting gathered superintendents of Nevada’s 17 school districts on Thursday afternoon for the topic that’s been discussed for years. Board officials and superintendents at the meeting indicated a vast interest in doing so.

“It has been research-proven,” NSBE President Felicia Ortiz said during the meeting.

“We know the research,” NSBE member Summer Stephens said.

“The research is very clear,” Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara said.

A “public health issue” is what the American Academy of Pediatrics calls insufficient sleep in adolescents. Additionally, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends teenagers should receive eight to 10 hours of sleep per night.

But students expressed that it is increasingly difficult to do, due to a multitude of factors. A majority of CCSD’s 58 high schools begin at 7:00 am , joining just 10% of schools nationwide that begin before 7:30 am.

Malia Poblete, a high school junior and NSBE student member, said she averages four hours of sleep a night after balancing school, extracurriculars, and a job.

“We all will start doing homework at like 10 o’clock at night, and then we have late nights, and then, when we wake up, it’s all over again,” Poblete said to the board.

The research considered during the topic showed later school start times yield better mental and physical health, improved academic outcomes, reduced risks of car accidents and injuries, and less tardiness among students and staff.

“It can also decrease the violence and the behavioral incidences, therefore increasing the safety and positive climate on our campuses,” NSBE Member Katie Dockweiler said. “One of the reasons our staff could possibly be leaving is the stressful working conditions, so this would be another tool to increase or improve those working conditions.”

So, why not shift the morning bell?

“The challenge is adults,” President Ortiz said.

Getting students to and from school with later start and end times poses logistical problems for both rural and metro districts alike, board members say. CCSD, for example, shifted many of its start times this school year due to a shortage of 250 bus drivers, said, Superintendent Jara.

“Some of the larger systems that have this opportunity have a very robust regional transportation from the municipalities. That’s not here in Nevada,” Superintendent Jara said.

It joins a list of other conflicts, including teacher pay, staff retention, parent work schedules, and after-school programs. The center of all of these conflicts: funding, board members say.

The item on this matter ended with a speech from President Ortiz about requesting increased funding from state legislators during the upcoming legislative session next year.

The Education Law Center’s 2022 Making the Grade report gave Nevada public schools an “F” in funding level , funding distribution, and funding effort.

Nevada was the only state in the nation to receive an “F” in all three categories.

But, the president and other board members acknowledge that a universal start time for all schools in the state poses its own set of concerns.

Ortiz directed the topic to be “workshopped” over the next several months with school families and other stakeholders to determine what the best option would be to address the conflict of beginning school so early.

“Are there opportunities for us to pilot programs at certain places? Maybe multiple start times? Bus kids start at a different time than the nearby kids?” NSBE Vice President Mark Newburn said. “What kind of choices can we give the families? What could we do?”

However, a date or timeframe to workshop this possibility was not designated during the Thursday meeting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
foodservicedirector.com

Nevada extends universal free meals for another year

Nevada students will continue to receive universal free meals at school for the 2023-2024 school year, thanks to a new allotment of federal funds. The state’s Interim Finance Committee approved $28 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to continue offering the free meals. Earlier this summer, the state...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Southern Nevada has limited options to house domestic violence survivors

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Sixteen. In a range from one to 20 on a lethality scale, an assessment that SafeNest does with those experiencing domestic violence who are looking to leave an abusive partner, you would need to score a 16 in order to secure a bed and a safe place to stay. Assessment questions include asking if the […] The post Southern Nevada has limited options to house domestic violence survivors appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada unemployment rate increases for the second month in a row

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The unemployment rate in the state of Nevada has increased for the second month in a row, according to new information from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. November’s unemployment rate increased from 4.6% to 4.9%, a fact that DETR says can be...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada gets $5.7 million for greater internet access

WASHINGTON D.C., Virgnia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be getting a grant of more than $5.7 million to deploy high speed internet networks and develop digital skills for people. The money will come from President Biden’s Infrastructure Bill passed last year. “This grant is a giant step...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Volunteers needed for Clark County’s annual homeless census

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Your help is needed to help with next year’s Southern Nevada Homeless Census. The count will take place around the Las Vegas Valley on Jan. 26, 2023. Volunteers will be asked to work a four-hour-shift, arriving at deployment sites throughout the valley at five...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
2news.com

$100,000 grant awarded to study Nevada workfoce

The Nevada Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation received approval from the Nevada Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee to launch a research grant using $100,000 that will support research studying Nevada’s most challenging policy problems in the areas of workforce development, economic diversification, and education. The funding for the...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

DOJ closes investigation into 2 Nevada youth facilities

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There’s a new update to a News 3 investigation that began in 2019- looking into the use of Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) spray at Nevada youth facilities. It sparked a federal probe into civil rights violations at Summit View Youth Center and Nevada Youth Training Center (NYTC).
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Jobless rate up as more Nevadans return to workforce

Nevada’s unemployment rate increased in November, primarily because more than 5,000 people returned to the workforce. Officials pointed out the number of employed and unemployed workers increased during the month. In the Reno and Las Vegas metropolitan reporting areas, the jobless rate remained the same as in October. Those...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Nevada named 3rd fastest-growing state in the U.S.

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada is named one of the top states with the fastest-growing population in the country. Software company, Inspection Support Network, conducted a study to find the fastest-growing metropolitan area in the U.S. Data revealed Nevada has one of the largest percentage changes in total population...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Nevada K-12 Receives All "F's" in Making the Grade 2022 Report

Nevada students continue to be among the worst funded in the nation, according to the 2022 Making the Grade report. The Education Law Center’s annual Making the Grade report examines the condition of public school funding across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The report ranks and grades each state on three measures to answer the key question: How fair is school funding in your state?
NEVADA STATE
businesspress.vegas

Nevada Realtors announces 2022 awards

Nevada Realtors presented awards to several leaders of the statewide association at a recent installation and awards, recognizing Doug McIntrye as its Nevada Realtor of the Year and honoring others from around the state for their continued service to their association, their profession and their communities. McIntyre of Reno served...
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

8 News Now

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy