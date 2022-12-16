Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Harm Is Ongoing
ERIC PREVEN’S NOTEBOOK - “This harm is ongoing," Fesia Davenport told the Los Angeles Times. She was talking about contracting fraud at the county, but not one word about how the county rolled into new agreements with American Golf Corporation on an ever-expanding number of county cash registers that they manage.
Why Did Corrupt Real Estate Developer Arman Gabay Get Favorable Treatment?
LA WATCHDOG - On Thursday, December 15, Arman Gabay, a Beverly Hills real estate developer, was “sentenced to 48 months in federal prison for offering to buy a million-dollar home for a Los Angeles County public official in exchange for the official’s assistance securing a $45 million county lease” for his Hawthorne Mall property. He was also fined $1,149,000.
Ranger Danger
MARK, MY WORDS - Los Angeles park rangers have petitioned repeatedly for the right to carry a sidearm like all law enforcement officers who are expected to protect and serve, enforce the law and get home safely at the end of the day. Our city agencies including Recreation and Parks, the city council and the Mayor’s office in their twisted collective wisdom have decided to block that request based on manufactured statistics, pressure from anti law enforcement groups and the ill-conceived idea that wishing away crime is better than actually stopping it.
“Discounted” Pit Bulls Offered by L.A. Animal Services—Can L.A. Afford the Risk?
ANIMAL WATCH - LA Animal Services adoptable-dog search this week showed 21 of the 24 on the first page were Pit Bulls, many of which had been there for months or even years. The second page showed 19 out of the 24 dogs were Pit Bulls with similar lengths of impoundment.
Best Neighborhoods to Live in Los Angeles
Whether you're looking for a trendy spot in the heart of the action or a more quiet enclave to call home, there's a neighborhood perfect for you. To help make your decision a little bit easier, we've put together a list of the 10 best neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles. From trendy and hip to family-friendly and suburban, we've got you covered. Read on for our picks!
