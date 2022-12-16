Read full article on original website
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Dak Prescott’s immediate reaction to OT loss to Jaguars
The Cowboys were defeated by the Jaguars after quarterback Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six in overtime. Following the loss, Prescott spoke about his mentality bouncing back the rest of the season. Dallas fell to Jacksonville 40-34. Prescott threw his interception on just the fourth offensive play of overtime for...
Cowboys Mike McCarthy’s immediate reaction to Dak Prescott’s game-ending pick-6
The Cowboys fell to the Jaguars after Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six. Immediately after the loss, head coach Mike McCarthy shared his thoughts on Prescott’s unfortunate turnover. Dallas lost to Jacksonville 40-34 in overtime. McCarthy had a simple response in defeat, saying “Unlucky bounce for us. Great play...
NFL Quarterback Will Reportedly Demand A Trade
Trade demands, especially at the quarterback position, are pretty rare in the National Football League. However, we could have one this offseason. According to a report out of Green Bay, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to demand a trade if the team moves forward with Aaron Rodgers. Love will...
Breaking: NFL Coach Taken To Hospital Before Game
An NFL coach has been taken to the hospital following a scary injury during pregame warmups. Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to the hospital following a pregame collision. The Falcons released a statement on Pees' hospitalization on Sunday afternoon. Pees was carted off the field following a...
Popculture
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Look: Paul Finebaum Calls 1 Major Program A 'Disaster'
It's safe to say that ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn't the biggest fan of one SEC program at the moment. The longtime ESPN college football analyst, known to many as the voice of the SEC, believes the Florida Gators had a "disaster" of a season. Finebaum explained his...
Rules expert reveals terrible referee mistake
It’s certainly not uncommon for officials to miss big calls in crucial moments – they’re human and many of the penalty decisions are judgment calls or hard decisions. But it doesn’t make them any less controversial. And one notable NFL rules analyst pointed out a critical mistake during Sunday afternoon’s New York Jets and Detroit Read more... The post Rules expert reveals terrible referee mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions news
The Detroit Lions are having a surprising season. After a slow start to the 2022 season where they went just 1-6, the team has now won six of its last seven games and is a strong contender for a playoff spot. And the play from rookie pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston is a Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Prosecutors drop case against Antonio Brown
An arrest warrant for former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was recalled on Monday after Florida prosecutors declined to pursue the case.
QB Keyone Jenkins flips back to FIU from Auburn
Miami (Fla.) Miami Central three-star quarterback Keyone Jenkins flipped from FIU to Auburn in November. But Jenkins has changed his mind. He flipped back to the Golden Panthers on Wednesday’s National Signing Day. Jenkins is the No. 1830 overall recruit and No. 105 quarterback in the 2023 cycle, according...
What TV channel is Monday Night Football tonight? Live stream, time, how to watch Packers-Rams online
The Green Bay Packers face off with the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Dec. 19. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (live stream). This can’t be what the NFL’s schedule-makers and ESPN executives had in mind. When the league’s slate of prime-time games came out in...
What the Sugar Bowl means to Alabama
The Sugar Bowl will be interesting for the same reason it isn’t. Feel free to read that again. The fact Alabama’s 11 a.m. New Year’s Eve date doesn’t come with the typical stakes clearly sapped some of the December juice. With that, however, comes a degree of freedom not possible in playoff semifinals.
