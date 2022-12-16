MARK, MY WORDS - Los Angeles park rangers have petitioned repeatedly for the right to carry a sidearm like all law enforcement officers who are expected to protect and serve, enforce the law and get home safely at the end of the day. Our city agencies including Recreation and Parks, the city council and the Mayor’s office in their twisted collective wisdom have decided to block that request based on manufactured statistics, pressure from anti law enforcement groups and the ill-conceived idea that wishing away crime is better than actually stopping it.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO