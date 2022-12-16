Cade Mitchell beats cancer; leads FBA to a state championship

NAPLES, FLORIDA – This moment is what kept Cade Mitchell fighting through the darkest, scariest time of his young life.

The final seconds ticked off the clock in the Class 1S state championship game, and First Baptist Academy had made history. In its 13th year as a program, FBA beat Ocala Trinity Christian to win its first state championship and just the fourth title in 100 years of Southwest Florida football history.

And it happened on Dec. 10. Exactly two years earlier, Mitchell, the Lions starting center, was a skinny sophomore lying in a hospital bed in the pediatric oncology unit of Golisano Children's Hospital in Fort Myers.

It was there that doctors told him that he had Stage 4 cancer, and it had spread throughout his body.

Two years to the day after learning he had Stage IV cancer, First Baptist Academy's Cade Mitchell rebounded to lead his team to a state football championship.

The outlook was uncertain at best, dire at worst.

But Mitchell never allowed himself to stop thinking of a day he'd return to the field and be with his teammates again.

"The whole time I stayed focused on the future," Mitchell said. "I just had to go through every single day looking ahead."

'Every parent's worst nightmare'

Ryan and Laurie Mitchell knew something wasn't right. Cade, the middle of their three children, had never been a big kid, but now he seemed to be getting smaller.

Cade Mitchell (53) had the support of his brother Grant (43) and parents Ryan and Laurie Mitchell throughout his battle against cancer.

Taking after his father, who played at NAIA school Taylor University in Indiana, Cade played offensive line at FBA as sophomore in 2020. He started at center despite being around 150 pounds.

But Ryan Mitchell, who has been the offensive line coach the past nine years for the Lions, got worried when his son started losing weight that season. Cade also had back and rib pain. He was pale. He suffered from night sweats.

Cade played through it all as a sophomore. But during wrestling season that year, when Cade was down to 126 pounds, he noticed discoloration in his urine during a pre-meet test. That prompted the Mitchells to go to the doctor.

On Dec. 10, 2020, Cade checked into the emergency room. After a series of tests and a move to the pediatric oncology floor, the Mitchells got the diagnosis.

Hodgkin's lymphoma. Stage 4. Tumors had spread to Cade's spleen, liver, lungs, spine and pelvis.

"It's every parent's worst nightmare," Laurie Mitchell said. "I use the word 'horrifying' because there's really no other word.

"You feel helpless. There's nothing you can do. That's the worst feeling as a mom."

The doctors called for five rounds of chemotherapy, followed by radiation treatments.

Laurie said there were some difficult and dark days. But Cade never felt sorry for himself, never complained.

"He's one tough kid," Ryan Mitchell said of his oldest son.

All of the Mitchell family credits their faith for getting them through.

"It didn't hit me as bad as I thought it would," Cade said of his cancer diagnosis. "I just felt God's peace come over me."

The road to recovery

The Mitchells had the support of the football team and everyone at First Baptist Academy, plus the entire congregation at the church where the school is housed.

"The FBA family rallied around us," Ryan Mitchell said. "They loved us, and we never want to forget that."

Armed with that support and their faith, Cade began a recovery that could be described as miraculous.

After the second of his five chemotherapy treatments, no signs of the cancer showed up on a full-body scan. The Mitchells continued treatments, and after each one the scan was clear.

The family also credits a clean, healthy diet that eliminated sugar and grain and focused on organics. That's why, they say, Cade actually gained weight during chemotherapy. By the time treatment was done, he was up to 160 pounds, and the added bulk was muscle, not fat.

Cade was healthy enough to be on the track team that spring (2021) as a thrower. He even ran the 4x400-meter relay once, "When I made him," Ryan Mitchell, who is also FBA's track coach, said with a laugh.

That May, Cade was well enough to play spring football.

"It was weird," Cade said of his return to the field. "The last time I put on pads (before that) was when I felt bad. That (spring) game was good for us, good for me."

A season for the record books

After beating cancer, anything was possible, and Cade knew it.

Finally back in full health, and up to 6-feet and 210 pounds, Cade started this season with the plan to make his senior season special. Inspired by their teammate, the rest of the Lions felt the same way.

The goal that helped Cade Mitchell push through his cancer treatments was the vision of rejoining his teammates and pursuing a state championship for FBA.

"Many of the players took (Cade's diagnosis) really hard," Ryan Mitchell said. "Everybody loves Cade.

"But then he set an example of courage and never quit football. He continued to work hard to get to where he was for his senior year. So many of his teammates and coaches respect him for that."

Cade truly did come back better than ever after cancer. This season, as the starting center, he was a key component in a Lions offense that averaged 359 yards and 35 points per game.

"Cade Mitchell is a huge part of what happens in our offense," FBA head coach Billy Sparacio said. "He makes all the calls with the quarterback on the protections. He's got young kids next to him at both guards, and he's constantly showing them what to do.

"I cannot believe what he and his family went through. To look at him now, as a confident, big, strong kid, it's just amazing."

Running behind Cade, literally and metaphorically, the Lions raced to the state championship. It was the perfect high note for the Mitchells, exactly 730 days after one of the lowest points imaginable.

"I prayed and I said, 'God, please save Cade so he can be a witness for you,'" Ryan Mitchell said. "To look back on that day that was so painful, and for God to give us that joy two years later, it's just such a blessing."